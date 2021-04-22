Business
Customs: Senate approves revenue target of N1.68 trillion
The Nigerian Senate has approved the sum of N1.678 trillion as revenue target for the Nigerian Customs Service for 2021.
The Nigerian Senate has approved the sum of N1.678 trillion as revenue target for the Nigerian Customs Service for 2021.
This was disclosed by the Senate after its plenary session on Wednesday. The Senate also announced an expenditure of N257 billion for Customs.
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs Excise and Tariffs, Senator Francis Alimikhena, disclosed that Customs had initially proposed a revenue target of N1.46 trillion, but the Senate Committee had settled on a more adequate target, citing features in the Finance Act 2021, and expansion of excisable items.
“All these will significantly increase the revenue target of the NCS in 2021 budget year,” he said.
“In view of the foregoing not captured in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF 2020), the committee hereby increases the NCS revenue target from N1.46 trillion to N1.678 trillion.”
The Committee Chair also said that VAT would be pegged at 2.2% while the cost of collection would be at 1.7%, adding that the expenditures would enable the Customs Service to retain earnings for ongoing projects for 2021.
What you should know
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had stated that it generated a revenue of N1.5 trillion for the year 2020, a rise compared to N1.3 trillion in 2019.
Business
CAC discloses email addresses for manual submission of registration applications
The CAC disclosed that submissions through email would be pended till the deployment of the interface for submission on the CRP.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the email address for customers and the public for manual submissions, despite closing the window of submission for some post-incorporation applications earlier this month.
The CAC disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, adding that submission through emails would be pended till the deployment of the interface for submission on the CRP.
“The Commission wishes to inform the General Public and its Esteemed Customer that it shall in addition, continue to accept manual submission of the following post-incorporation application through the respective email address,” they said.
— Corporate Affairs Commission (@cacnigeria1) April 21, 2021
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the CAC had stated that it would continue to accept manual submissions in respect of some specific processes, despite the closure of the window on manual submission of registration applications, which took place on March 31, 2021.
They said, “The Commission shall continue to accept Manual Submission in respect of the processes listed below pending the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the Company Registration Portal. The processes are:
- Alteration of Memorandum & Article of Association
- Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution)
- Amendment of Constitution
- Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees.
Business
CAC, NFIU announce collaboration on fight against corruption and terrorism financing
The CAC boss revealed that the Commission had approved NFIU’s request to gain more real-time access to the CAC database to ensure the effective discharge of its responsibilities.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) have announced a collaboration to boost Nigeria’s fight against financial corruption and funding terrorism.
This was disclosed in a statement by the CAC on Wednesday after the Director/CEO NFIU, Modibbo R. Hamman Tukur, held a meeting with his CAC counterpart, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, in Abuja.
The CAC boss revealed that the Commission had approved NFIU’s request to gain more real-time access to the CAC database to ensure the effective discharge of its responsibilities.
Tukur said that the CAC had been its number one partner, as their relationship dated back to 2005, adding that assent to CAMA, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari was a great boost to the fight against terrorism financing. He also revealed that upon its implementation, the NFIU had been making huge gains in that direction.
“The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit is 50% owned by the Federal Government and 50% owned by 170 other countries around the globe,” he added.
What you should know
On funding terrorism, Nairametrics reported last year that six Nigerian nationals were convicted by an Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for funding Boko Haram in 2019. They were convicted for laundering the sum of $782,000 between 2015 and 2016.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- VFD Group set to raise additional capital of N9.01 billion through rights issue and private placement.
- GT Bank records a 9% dip in profit to N45.55 billion in Q1 2021.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc records a 121% surge in Profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Lafarge Africa Plc notifies stakeholders of 62nd Annual General Meeting.
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announces Annual General Meeting.