CAC discloses email addresses for manual submission of registration applications

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the email address for customers and the public for manual submissions, despite closing the window of submission for some post-incorporation applications earlier this month.

The CAC disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, adding that submission through emails would be pended till the deployment of the interface for submission on the CRP.

“The Commission wishes to inform the General Public and its Esteemed Customer that it shall in addition, continue to accept manual submission of the following post-incorporation application through the respective email address,” they said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the CAC had stated that it would continue to accept manual submissions in respect of some specific processes, despite the closure of the window on manual submission of registration applications, which took place on March 31, 2021.

They said, “The Commission shall continue to accept Manual Submission in respect of the processes listed below pending the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the Company Registration Portal. The processes are: