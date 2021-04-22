Business
CAC discloses email addresses for manual submission of registration applications
The CAC disclosed that submissions through email would be pended till the deployment of the interface for submission on the CRP.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the email address for customers and the public for manual submissions, despite closing the window of submission for some post-incorporation applications earlier this month.
The CAC disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, adding that submission through emails would be pended till the deployment of the interface for submission on the CRP.
“The Commission wishes to inform the General Public and its Esteemed Customer that it shall in addition, continue to accept manual submission of the following post-incorporation application through the respective email address,” they said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the CAC had stated that it would continue to accept manual submissions in respect of some specific processes, despite the closure of the window on manual submission of registration applications, which took place on March 31, 2021.
They said, “The Commission shall continue to accept Manual Submission in respect of the processes listed below pending the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the Company Registration Portal. The processes are:
- Alteration of Memorandum & Article of Association
- Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution)
- Amendment of Constitution
- Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees.
CAC, NFIU announce collaboration on fight against corruption and terrorism financing
The CAC boss revealed that the Commission had approved NFIU’s request to gain more real-time access to the CAC database to ensure the effective discharge of its responsibilities.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) have announced a collaboration to boost Nigeria’s fight against financial corruption and funding terrorism.
This was disclosed in a statement by the CAC on Wednesday after the Director/CEO NFIU, Modibbo R. Hamman Tukur, held a meeting with his CAC counterpart, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, in Abuja.
The CAC boss revealed that the Commission had approved NFIU’s request to gain more real-time access to the CAC database to ensure the effective discharge of its responsibilities.
Tukur said that the CAC had been its number one partner, as their relationship dated back to 2005, adding that assent to CAMA, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari was a great boost to the fight against terrorism financing. He also revealed that upon its implementation, the NFIU had been making huge gains in that direction.
“The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit is 50% owned by the Federal Government and 50% owned by 170 other countries around the globe,” he added.
What you should know
On funding terrorism, Nairametrics reported last year that six Nigerian nationals were convicted by an Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for funding Boko Haram in 2019. They were convicted for laundering the sum of $782,000 between 2015 and 2016.
How $20 million support programme for youth, women will be expended – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor has highlighted how the $20 million support programme for youth, women will be utilised.
The Lagos State Government has launched a $20 million Coronavirus (COVID-19) Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (Lagos CARES) Programme to support livelihood for poor and vulnerable households and to expand food security services in the State.
The programme, which will be implemented for 24 months, is being funded through a $750 million facility secured from the World Bank by the Federal Government for the Nigeria-CARES project with other states benefitting from the stimulus programme.
According to information on the Lagos State Government website, the social intervention programme was launched by the Lagos State Governor at the State House, Alausa, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
The programme is focused on offering a safety net to residents whose means of livelihood had been disrupted by the impacts of COVID-19 and also on building the resilience of the State.
Lagos CARES will directly support 20,843 households and indirectly support 125,058 individuals within the State.
The programme has 3 key result areas which includes increasing cash transfers and livelihood support to poor and vulnerable households; increasing food security and safe functioning of food supply chains for poor households; and facilitating the recovery of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSMEs), while strengthening institutional support for coordination and delivery.
Sanwo-Olu said the programme was designed to be inclusive and packaged to specifically impact women and the youth adding that its implementation cuts across relevant ministries, including Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (SDG&I), Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Finance, Wealth Creation, and Agriculture.
He said: “Today marks another milestone in our effort to combat the negative impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on our households, livelihood, food security and businesses. The CARES project is an integral part of the national approach, adopted to alleviate the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and enhance the wellbeing of our people.
The Lagos CARES Programme will be implemented between 2021 and 2023 and will provide economic relief and recovery support to identified vulnerable persons. During the 24 months, the programme will directly support vulnerable households and indirectly support 125,058 individuals. There will also be interventions in 69 markets, while a minimum of 2,512 MSMEs will be supported.”
Sanwo-Olu set up the State’s CARES Steering Committee (SCSC), co-headed by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, and Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond, in order to effectively implement the programme.
What you should know
- The Lagos State Government, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which negatively impacted businesses and households, introduced several intervention programmes to help cushion its effect.
- Some of these programmes include the N5 billion post-Covid-19 economic recovery support for MSMEs, the N5 billion support fund for 2,000 low-cost private schools, the N1 billion support fund for businesses in the hospitality sector and so on.
