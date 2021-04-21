Business
Nigeria needs next generation infrastructure to facilitate next wave of Agric revolution – Farm4Me CEO
African, especially Nigerian farmers need Agritech firms to provide end-to-end innovative market-edge agribusiness solutions.
Nigeria needs the next generation infrastructure to facilitate the next wave of Agriculture revolution in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, Farm4Me Limited, an Agritech company, Adama J Adama during the African Quality Achievement Awards.
According to him, African, especially Nigerian farmers need help to unlock agribusiness opportunities in Africa and they need Agritech firms to provide end-to-end innovative market-edge agribusiness solutions.
He said, “We need to strive for the full mechanization of Agriculture in Nigeria. At Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, we are building the next generation infrastructures to facilitate the next wave of Agriculture Revolution in Nigeria.
We are on a mission to give over 20 million smallholder farmers in Nigeria affordable access to tractors, planters and harvesters.”
The company which was awarded Africa’s Leading Quality Farm Equipment Sales & Rental Service Provider of the Year 2021 at the 7th edition of the annual award organized by World Quality Alliance, has been working with farmers to unlock agribusiness opportunities in Africa.
Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the Customer Relationship Manager, Esther Apaa, said the award will motivate the company to continue to provide quality and affordable technological solutions to 21st-century farming.
Accompanied by Uzoma Anadi, Head of Corporate Communications and Uzor Obinka, Human Resources Manager, Esther, who represented the MD/CEO of Farm4Me, Adama J Adama, said the company works hard every day to better the lives of farmers and vulnerable people in rural communities in Nigeria.
She said, “We are happy about the great opportunities ahead of us as we continually strive to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in Agriculture across Nigeria and eventually the continent of Africa.”
What you should know
Last March, the agritech company was named West Africa’s Best World-Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the Year 2021 at the 10th West Africa Brand Excellence Award.
Business
CBN assures exporters of unhindered access to their dollar earnings
The CBN has given assurances to exporters that they will continue to have unfettered access to their export proceeds.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given assurances to exporters that they will continue to have unfettered access to their export proceeds.
This is believed to be part of the monetary control measure by the apex bank to ensure more dollar inflow and maintain forex liquidity.
This disclosure was made by the Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, during a virtual presentation at Zenith Bank’s 2021 Export Seminar, on Thursday, April 20, 2021.
Emefiele, however, in his statement, urged the exporters to reciprocate the good gestures of the central bank by repatriating their funds back to the country.
He said that supporting greater trade within Africa and the global community is vital to the CBN’s objectives of enabling greater economic growth and creating employment opportunities for the country’s growing population.
Emefiele said there is a strong push for the diversification of the Nigerian economy as the coronavirus outbreak has impacted negatively on global oil prices in 2020, which led to a huge drop in the country’s foreign exchange earnings and government revenue.
The CBN boss was optimistic that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) will provide opportunities for the Nigerian private sector to expand into new markets and seek new export opportunities, particularly in the area of manufacturing, ICT, agriculture and financial services.
He stated that the full implementation of AFCFTA would give Nigerian firms preferential access to markets in Africa with a value of about $504.17 billion in goods and $162 billion in services.
What you should know
It can be recalled that the CBN had introduced several measures to encourage the inflow of forex into the country following the sharp drop in oil revenue.
Some of those measures include the Naira 4 Dollar Scheme, an initiative aimed at giving incentives to senders and recipients of international money transfer in order to attract more diaspora remittances through official channels
The CBN had in January 2021, announced that all Nigerian exporters who are yet to repatriate their export proceeds, will be barred from banking services effective from January 31, 2021.
Why this matters
The CBN believes that repatriating these export proceeds via the NAFEX (Investor and Exporter) window will improve liquidity in the official market and perhaps strengthen the naira at the black market.
Most of the exporters sell their forex to the parallel market where it can be exchanged for higher naira value-boosting their gains on foreign currency conversions.
However, it is yet to be seen if exporters will comply with this directive or seek other means of avoiding the hammer on them. Most exporters already find a way to avoid these hammers by opening foreign bank accounts where most of the export proceeds are warehoused and then sold at the black market.
Business
Lagos State launches $20 million Covid-19 stimulus package
The $20 million Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme is to support vulnerable residents in the state.
The Lagos State Government announced the launch of a $20 million Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme to support vulnerable residents in the state.
This was disclosed by Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Wednesday evening.
Today, we launched the $20million Lagos COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme to support poor and vulnerable households.
This marks another milestone in our effort to combat the negative impact of the pandemic on our livelihood, food security and economy. pic.twitter.com/CckZZ23iUX
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 21, 2021
What the governor said:
“Today, we launched the $20million Lagos COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme to support poor and vulnerable households. This marks another milestone in our effort to combat the negative impact of the pandemic on our livelihood, food security and economy.”
The Governor added that the programme will support 125 thousand residents in 69 markets and 2,513 SMEs, citing a steering committee would be chaired by the Economic Planner Commissioner to oversee its implementation
In case you missed it:
Nairametrics recently reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that it will launch a N100 billion Strategic Health Impact Fund for Transformation (SHIFT) to help Nigeria’s economic recovery from the pandemic.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- VFD Group set to raise additional capital of N9.01 billion through rights issue and private placement.
- GT Bank records a 9% dip in profit to N45.55 billion in Q1 2021.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc records a 121% surge in Profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Lafarge Africa Plc notifies stakeholders of 62nd Annual General Meeting.
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announces Annual General Meeting.