Nigeria needs next generation infrastructure to facilitate next wave of Agric revolution – Farm4Me CEO

Nigeria needs the next generation infrastructure to facilitate the next wave of Agriculture revolution in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, Farm4Me Limited, an Agritech company, Adama J Adama during the African Quality Achievement Awards.

According to him, African, especially Nigerian farmers need help to unlock agribusiness opportunities in Africa and they need Agritech firms to provide end-to-end innovative market-edge agribusiness solutions.

He said, “We need to strive for the full mechanization of Agriculture in Nigeria. At Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, we are building the next generation infrastructures to facilitate the next wave of Agriculture Revolution in Nigeria.

We are on a mission to give over 20 million smallholder farmers in Nigeria affordable access to tractors, planters and harvesters.”

The company which was awarded Africa’s Leading Quality Farm Equipment Sales & Rental Service Provider of the Year 2021 at the 7th edition of the annual award organized by World Quality Alliance, has been working with farmers to unlock agribusiness opportunities in Africa.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the Customer Relationship Manager, Esther Apaa, said the award will motivate the company to continue to provide quality and affordable technological solutions to 21st-century farming.

Accompanied by Uzoma Anadi, Head of Corporate Communications and Uzor Obinka, Human Resources Manager, Esther, who represented the MD/CEO of Farm4Me, Adama J Adama, said the company works hard every day to better the lives of farmers and vulnerable people in rural communities in Nigeria.

She said, “We are happy about the great opportunities ahead of us as we continually strive to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in Agriculture across Nigeria and eventually the continent of Africa.”

What you should know

Last March, the agritech company was named West Africa’s Best World-Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the Year 2021 at the 10th West Africa Brand Excellence Award.