Lagos renews clampdown on Okada, impounds 81 motorcycles

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), on Tuesday, impounded 81 motorcycles for plying restricted routes in the state.

This is as the state government has moved to take decisive steps on what will be done about these motorcycle riders popularly referred to as Okada, whose activities have been of great concern to the state.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs of the agency, Femi Moliki, who said that the motorcycles were impounded at Jakande Estate, Isolo, for plying restricted routes and endangering the lives of other road users.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the statement quoted the Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the operation, as saying that the seizure was in line with enforcement of the state Traffic Law and to halt the flagrant abuse of traffic laws by motorcyclists.

Jejeloye said the state government was concerned with the recklessness of motorcyclists on restricted routes and as such, it had become necessary to help the motorcyclists by saving their own lives and those of other road users.

He emphasized that the state government would not sit idle and watch motorcyclists create chaos for other road users on prohibited routes.

Jejeloye also said that the exercise is quite important in the prevention of an increase in crime perpetrated by motorcyclists within the metropolis, particularly on the prohibited routes.

He assured that the agency will continue the clampdown on recalcitrant motorcyclists plying restricted routes, adding that the move would help safeguard the security of lives and property.

The chairman called for the cooperation of Lagosians by desisting from boarding motorcycles in prohibited areas, emphasising that the state traffic law is in the larger interest of the society.

