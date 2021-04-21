Business
Lagos renews clampdown on Okada, impounds 81 motorcycles
The LASG said it had become necessary to help the motorcyclists by saving their own lives and those of other road users.
The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), on Tuesday, impounded 81 motorcycles for plying restricted routes in the state.
This is as the state government has moved to take decisive steps on what will be done about these motorcycle riders popularly referred to as Okada, whose activities have been of great concern to the state.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs of the agency, Femi Moliki, who said that the motorcycles were impounded at Jakande Estate, Isolo, for plying restricted routes and endangering the lives of other road users.
READ: Sanwo-Olu rolls out body-worn cameras for LASTMA, other law enforcement agencies
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the statement quoted the Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the operation, as saying that the seizure was in line with enforcement of the state Traffic Law and to halt the flagrant abuse of traffic laws by motorcyclists.
Jejeloye said the state government was concerned with the recklessness of motorcyclists on restricted routes and as such, it had become necessary to help the motorcyclists by saving their own lives and those of other road users.
He emphasized that the state government would not sit idle and watch motorcyclists create chaos for other road users on prohibited routes.
READ: LASTMA reacts to resurgence of fake online report, insists on arresting traffic offenders
Jejeloye also said that the exercise is quite important in the prevention of an increase in crime perpetrated by motorcyclists within the metropolis, particularly on the prohibited routes.
He assured that the agency will continue the clampdown on recalcitrant motorcyclists plying restricted routes, adding that the move would help safeguard the security of lives and property.
The chairman called for the cooperation of Lagosians by desisting from boarding motorcycles in prohibited areas, emphasising that the state traffic law is in the larger interest of the society.
READ: LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020 – MD
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in 2020, the Lagos State Government banned motorcycles and tricycles popularly referred to as Keke, on some designated routes in the state in a move that the government said was aimed at securing lives and sanitizing transportation in the city.
- The ban which also encompassed bike-hailing companies like O’Ride, Max NG, and others, had the operations of these motorcycle riders restricted to 6 local government areas and was expected to restore sanity to roads and reduce security threats.
Business
How Mining Ministry generates revenue – Minister
Apart from royalties, the Ministry generates revenue mainly through different Value Added Tax (VAT) collected from mining sites across the nation.
The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Mr Uchechukwu Ogah, disclosed that apart from royalties, the Ministry generates revenue mainly through different Value Added Tax (VAT) collected from mining sites across the nation.
He disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with delegates of Management and Senior Executive Course 43 participating at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).
What the Minister said
“People do associate the source of the ministry’s revenue to royalties but this did not only contribute to our revenue. We generate funds from Value Added Tax (VAT) collected from quarries and cement companies. Their VAT constitutes part of our revenue because they are part of mining.
The VAT from limestone is little but all these tax also made up of the revenue, so there are a lot of improvements in revenue generation by the ministry,” he said.
The Minister also added that the Ministry is currently taking the lead on a presidential directive to diversify the nation’s economy due to dwindling crude oil revenue.
“We have not only rejigged our vision and mandate but developed and adopted new reform initiatives and innovative strategies for ensuring optimal performance of the sector,” he added.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development disclosed last month that the FG had started the development of mineral resources in all 6 geopolitical regions, citing the development of lead/zinc processing cluster in Ebonyi; and other mineral resources development in the region.
- The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed that the FG is working towards auctioning its bitumen block in the third quarter of this year.
Business
FCT Fuel scarcity: Why the queues have returned
There have been reports of long queues in the FCT, leading to major traffic jams in some parts of the city.
On Monday, 19th of April, 2021, the NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari assured Nigerians that there would be no increase in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as Petrol in May. Kyari also added that Petroleum Tanker Drivers had suspended their proposed strike after the intervention of NNPC in the impasse between the PTD and the National Association of Road Transport Owners.
“We have given our commitment to both NARTO and PTD that we will resolve the underlining issue between them and come back to the table within a week so that we’ll have a total closure of the dispute,” he said.
However, in the Federal Capital Territory, it was a different story, because the intervention of the NNPC on the proposed strike may have come a little late. Starting on Monday evening, there were reports of long queues in the city, which continued even up to Tuesday afternoon, leading to major traffic in some parts of the city.
At around 2 pm on Tuesday, a trip to fuel stations in the Karu-Jikwoyi area and some other parts of the FCT revealed queues of varying lengths. Fuel stations in the city centres had noticeably long queues as consumers struggled to fill up vehicle tanks and kegs.
A driver, Agbor, spoke to Nairametrics on his ordeal in trying to get petrol.
“I heard the queue was not as bad here as it was in town, so I rushed down to this queue at O-Max but the attendants said they don’t have much fuel for now, and are rationing how much they sell. I had no choice but to buy 10 litres of black market fuel at N4,000.”
At some stations including NNPC filling stations, long queues extended into nearby streets and although vehicular movements were being controlled to provide some semblance of order, the gates were shut in many to prevent mayhem.
The severity of the situation was also quite pronounced at Asokoro. There were long queues at the MRS filling station at AYA junction and A. A Rano station among others. The entry and exit gates were completely shut in many instances with teeming consumers struggling to gain entry. A petrol attendant who asked not to be named told Nairametrics that the situation is temporary and blamed the proposed strike for the inconvenience.
The scarcity situation was not different in Area 11, Garki. The main Total filling station was blocked on all sides and petrol was not being sold from the pumps at press time. The queues had also extended from the station to NNPC HQ. At Conoil, the situation was not much different and as of 2 pm yesterday, fuel was not being sold at the station.
In response to the situation, the federal government, on Tuesday afternoon, gave an update on fixing the fuel scarcity situation as NNPC GMD, Mr Mele Kyari told reporters that fuel loading had commenced in all depots and tankers would soon arrive at various parts of the city to end the scarcity situation.
“These queues will go away. It’s because there was an industrial action by petroleum tanker drivers against their employers, the National Association of Road Transport Owners, around their compensation package.
And those issues were not resolved up till yesterday, until we intervened to ensure that there’s an amicable settlement between the parties so that they will have peace and then normal loading operations will commence from the depots.
As I speak to you at this moment, loading has commenced in all depots in the country, dispatches of trucks are ongoing in all the depots in the country and they have called off the strike for a period of one week to enable us intervene and find a solution.” he said.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- DEAL: Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) lists Fidelity Bank’s N41.2 billion series 1 bond.
- 2020 FY Results: Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N227.7 million.
- 2020 FY Results: Unity Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N2.09 billion.
- Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N142.13 million in 9M 2020.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc set to hold Annual General Meeting on 6th of May.