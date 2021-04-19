Lagos to close Opebi road, Ikeja, for construction works

The Lagos State Government has announced the partial shutdown of Opebi Road in Ikeja for 2 weekends, starting from Friday, April 23, 2021, to Sunday, April 25, 2021, and Friday, April 30, 2021, to Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The closure is for the next stage of construction of the Collector Drain for the purpose of de-flooding that corridor for the period.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Monday, April 19, 2021, who noted that the next phase which has been indicated as the final stage by the contractor would require the introduction of Box Culvert across Opebi road by Chrisland School.

Oladeinde explained that the first part of the culvert construction will start next Friday night, April 23 and would be completed on Sunday, April 25, 2021, while the second and final part will start on Friday, April 30, 2021, and would be completed on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the lane under construction will be barred from vehicular movement as a counter-flow would be created on the other lane to allow vehicles to access their desired destinations.

He assured that traffic management personnel will be on ground to manage movement during this period while soliciting for the cooperation of motorists to minimize inconveniences during the course of the construction period.

Oladeinde also appealed to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and cooperate with traffic officers deployed in the axis to ease the traffic situation and enhance vehicular movement during this period.

Why this matters

The massive road rehabilitation which is being executed by the Lagos State Government is part of the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of the state’s THEME agenda which ensures the upgrading of infrastructure across the state.

This is even more important as we get into the rainy season with potential flooding problems. It will also help to improve the traffic situation in the state.