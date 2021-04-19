Markets
China, US confirm global recovery, capital market stocks are nearing all-time high
Global stocks were near record highs after positive economic data from the United States and China bolstered hopes of a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 -induced slump.
Euro Stoxx futures are expected to rise 0.1% while FTSE futures in the United Kingdom are expected to rise marginally. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.25%, with Shanghai stocks up 0.6%. The Nikkei 225 index in Japan increased by 0.1%.
MSCI’s broadest index of world stocks had risen 0.05%, remaining just below Thursday’s record high. Asia’s markets were mostly unchanged after China posted a new high of 18.3% growth in the first quarter, though the figure fell short of expectations, and retail sales rebounded strongly last month.
The data did little to shift the consensus that the economy’s rapid growth would slow later this year as the government focuses on reducing financial risks in overheated areas. Long-term bond yields fell, benefiting stocks, especially tech stocks, on the assumption that their historically high valuations could be justified because investors would have no choice but to buy shares to compensate for low bond returns.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 1.11% while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.31% approaching its February high. Lower US yields were a drag on the US dollar in the currency market.
The euro was trading at $1.1951, having risen to a six-week high of $1.19935 overnight, while the dollar fell to a three-week low of 108.61 yen before closing at 108.89 yen. Higher demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, as well as positive US and Chinese data, pushed oil prices to one-month highs. Brent futures were up 0.6% to $67.37 per barrel, while U.S. crude was up 0.55% to $63.81 per barrel, putting them on track for their first significant weekly gains in six weeks.
What this means:
- Asian stocks rose after China released data that was mostly in line with expectations.
- Bond prices in the United States are down as they have become more appealing.
- Markets anticipate a return to economic normalcy as vaccines are distributed. While anticipating upcoming earnings, stock prices are expected to increase steadily.
- The recovery in the United States appears to be very good. And now that restaurants and hotels, all of which employ a large number of people, are reopening, we will see a significant increase in payrolls in the coming month.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin bulls fights back, but jittery signs remain
Bitcoin Bulls fired back strongly regaining about $5,000 for the day after dropping as low as $51,000 amid growing report the U.S Treasury was clamping down on cryptocurrencies.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $56,903.06 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $76 billion. Bitcoin is up 1.15% for the day.
Anthony Scaramucci, a highly revered hedge fund manager spoke via CNBC Squawk Box program on the geopolitical risks Bitcoin faces amid its current ban in Turkey, Europe’s fast-emerging economy.
“I do understand the fact that these sovereign wealth funds and so forth are not ready yet. You saw what’s going on in Turkey. They made an announcement that they’re banning the use of crypto in the country of Turkey.
That could happen in other places where the currencies are unstable, and they don’t want this introduction of Bitcoin to be a source of trading for their citizens. They feel that it will take policy away from their central banking community and the politicians.”
Such report still casts a dark cloud over Bitcoin as almost $1.4 billion of longs were liquidated across major exchanges within an hour.
Just recently Turkey’s Apex Bank disclosed that crypto assets were excessively volatile and can be used for money laundering activities. The central bank also stated that such instruments were “neither subject to any regulation and supervision mechanisms nor a central regulatory authority.”
Recall also that a growing number of Nigerian senators had many weeks ago discounted the use of bitcoin at the National Assembly on the bias that it erodes the value and use of the naira.
A significant number of Nigerians are holding the flagship crypto to hedge against systemic inflation and the difficulties in accessing foreign currencies, amid Nigeria’s central bank ban on Crypto transactions within the Nigerian financial ecosystem.
The futuristic price of the flagship crypto also strongly depends on the holding capacity of institutional investors with about 2% of crypto accounts controlling most of the available supply according to researcher Flipside Crypto.
This further means that just one whale could have an overbearing impact on the relatively young financial asset class.
Market Views
What you need to know to start the week
Getting up to an eventful week ahead, these are the things you should know.
Last week was interesting and we tracked some notable events in the economy and markets that would likely have an impact on your money this week.
Economic Indicators
The National Bureau of Statistics released its monthly inflation figures and it is pretty clear that inflation in Nigeria is going only one way — up. Inflation rate stands at 18.17% for the month of March, rising from 17.33% in February. Food inflation currently stands at 22.95%. The macro environment looks particularly gloomy for the average man with rising inflation eroding purchasing power.
What we find the most significant is how this will affect investors. With inflation heading towards 20%, it is going to be increasingly difficult for fund managers and investors to earn decent returns on their investments. A few weeks back, it was stated that the CBN had no real concern with inflation because it was caused by other related factors. We believe it is the right time for the Central Bank to step in by raising interest rates and mopping the excess liquidity in the economy.
The Central Bank last week announced that it was including wheat and sugar on the foreign exchange restriction list. Recall that the CBN had listed 41 items placed on the FX restriction list in 2015, then added maize to the list in 2020.
With existing players like Dangote Sugar, the CBN believes that Nigeria has enough or should have enough capacity to meet local demand.
Fixed Income
Last week, The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced the offer of N150 billion bonds for subscription by auction in the month of April on behalf of the Federal Government. We reported two weeks ago that bond prices were falling as the yield was rising. As at April, 15th, the S&P FMDQ Nigerian Sovereign Bond Index was -22.07% YTD.
Nigerian investors can still capitalize on decent yields in the bond market. The total subscription received from investors for the bonds was N333.48bn comprising N65.25bn for 16.2884% FGN March 2027 bonds; N110.19bn for 12.5% FGN March 2035 bonds; and N158.04bn for 9.8% FGN July 2045 bonds.
Cryptocurrency and volatility
The cryptocurrency market had a bullish week till yesterday when sell-offs in the market ensured that coins like Ethereum dropped by about 21.46%. Olumide Adesina, a market analyst and cryptocurrency expert, called it a “bloody Sunday.” In a Twitter Spaces conversation with Ugodre Obi-Chukwu on Saturday, he discussed how the market was overheating and the bullish run was unsustainable. Despite the losses yesterday, there is still a lot of upside on cryptocurrencies and many experts remain bullish long-term.
For whoever is willing to invest in this asset class, the rule of thumb is to only invest money you can part with and do your research.
Other related news:
FG lifts suspension of issuance of new sim cards
The FG lifted its ban on new sim cards for telco players last week. This had previously been halted by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy last December. Without a doubt, this is good news for stakeholders in the industry as analysts had predicted that the ban would affect the growth of the sector.
From the government’s perspective, it begs the question, what was the need to issue a ban on new sim cards in the first place?
- UBA Plc posts profit after tax of N38.16 billion in Q1 2021.
- PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc appoints Ifueko Okauru as Independent Non-Executive Director.
- Chams Plc announces the appointment of Patricia Duru as new CFO
- NPF Microfinance Bank reports a profit after tax of N614.42 million in FY 2020.
- UACN Property Development Company Plc appoints Ojo Odunayo as new CEO.