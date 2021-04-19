Market Views
What you need to know to start the week
Getting up to an eventful week ahead, these are the things you should know.
Last week was interesting and we tracked some notable events in the economy and markets that would likely have an impact on your money this week.
Economic Indicators
The National Bureau of Statistics released its monthly inflation figures and it is pretty clear that inflation in Nigeria is going only one way — up. Inflation rate stands at 18.17% for the month of March, rising from 17.33% in February. Food inflation currently stands at 22.95%. The macro environment looks particularly gloomy for the average man with rising inflation eroding purchasing power.
What we find the most significant is how this will affect investors. With inflation heading towards 20%, it is going to be increasingly difficult for fund managers and investors to earn decent returns on their investments. A few weeks back, it was stated that the CBN had no real concern with inflation because it was caused by other related factors. We believe it is the right time for the Central Bank to step in by raising interest rates and mopping the excess liquidity in the economy.
The Central Bank last week announced that it was including wheat and sugar on the foreign exchange restriction list. Recall that the CBN had listed 41 items placed on the FX restriction list in 2015, then added maize to the list in 2020.
With existing players like Dangote Sugar, the CBN believes that Nigeria has enough or should have enough capacity to meet local demand.
Fixed Income
Last week, The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced the offer of N150 billion bonds for subscription by auction in the month of April on behalf of the Federal Government. We reported two weeks ago that bond prices were falling as the yield was rising. As at April, 15th, the S&P FMDQ Nigerian Sovereign Bond Index was -22.07% YTD.
Nigerian investors can still capitalize on decent yields in the bond market. The total subscription received from investors for the bonds was N333.48bn comprising N65.25bn for 16.2884% FGN March 2027 bonds; N110.19bn for 12.5% FGN March 2035 bonds; and N158.04bn for 9.8% FGN July 2045 bonds.
Cryptocurrency and volatility
The cryptocurrency market had a bullish week till yesterday when sell-offs in the market ensured that coins like Ethereum dropped by about 21.46%. Olumide Adesina, a market analyst and cryptocurrency expert, called it a “bloody Sunday.” In a Twitter Spaces conversation with Ugodre Obi-Chukwu on Saturday, he discussed how the market was overheating and the bullish run was unsustainable. Despite the losses yesterday, there is still a lot of upside on cryptocurrencies and many experts remain bullish long-term.
For whoever is willing to invest in this asset class, the rule of thumb is to only invest money you can part with and do your research.
FG lifts suspension of issuance of new sim cards
The FG lifted its ban on new sim cards for telco players last week. This had previously been halted by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy last December. Without a doubt, this is good news for stakeholders in the industry as analysts had predicted that the ban would affect the growth of the sector.
From the government’s perspective, it begs the question, what was the need to issue a ban on new sim cards in the first place?
SEC ban on foreign stocks denies Nigerian investors of generational wealth
Amid the booming interest in America, the SEC has reminded participants and investors that only authorized securities can be sold to the Nigerian public.
As Americans turn their attention to stock and cryptocurrency markets, trading platforms Robinhood and Coinbase took the top two slots in Apple’s App Store last week.
According to Sensor Tower, Robinhood took the top spot on Friday, followed by crypto trading platform, Coinbase. TikTok came in third place. The surge in popularity coincides with Coinbase’s Nasdaq debut on Wednesday when bitcoin surpassed $64,000 for the first time.
The rise in popularity reflects an increase in retail trading during the pandemic, as well as a “meme stock” community centred on companies like GameStop. After a group of traders on Reddit deployed a short squeeze in January, the video game store became a household name.
This isn’t the first time Robinhood has topped the charts. The brokerage firm was the most successful app in the Apple and Google app stores in January, at the height of the GameStop controversy. Another trading app, Webull, came in second. The top ten also included Coinbase, Square’s Cash App, and Fidelity. During the height of the GameStop frenzy, Robinhood, which shut down the buy-side of those stocks, received backlash on social media, and its CEO was later called to testify in front of Congress.
Amid the booming interest in America, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC Nigeria) has exercised its legal authority and reminded participants and investors that only authorized securities can be sold to the Nigerian public. To put it another way, international stocks such as Tesla Inc., Apple, Amazon, Google, GameStop and others that are not currently listed in Nigerian jurisdiction should not be sold to Nigerian residents or businesses.
As a result of the new SEC directive, young Nigerians who have been using the new invest tech service providers to help diversify their portfolios face new challenges especially with the CBN ban on crypto transactions.
This creates a sizable problem particularly for traders that would at least want to earn above the 18% inflation rate.
What this means:
- Retail investors are paying more attention to financial applications as they have witnessed massive gain in assets like crypto and meme stock.
- Nigerians may find it difficult to benefit from international retail platforms with the SEC announcement.
- SEC regulation may hamper the fundamental ideology for globalization especially from a finance perspective.
With rising bond yields and foreign reserves, will the CBN finally tackle inflation?
A flurry of large corporate debt sales is also underway led by MTN and Dangote Cement which could take out NGN200billion.
Bond yields revved up over the last one week driven by sell-offs on auction bonds (in particular the 25-year) where yields crossed 13%. Though the Q2 2021 bond auction calendar points to a modest increase in borrowings by the DMO, the underlying driver of the sell-off appears to be forced liquidations of excess short-money positions from the March 2021 bond auction, amid another short-lived strain in the banking sector liquidity.
Liquidity squeeze across money markets drive money market rates higher: The step-down in OMO maturities over April implied that money markets were heading into a tight liquidity period. Unlike the usual NGN200-300billion weekly maturities, April opened to only NGN49billion in OMO maturities which implied tight funding positions across. Accordingly, interbank lending rates spiked to 30%, and though this subsequently receded, it remained in double digits. Placement rates for large institutions have moved to 7-8% from 0-1% levels at the start of 2021.
READ: OPEC, NSE, MTN, other developments and how they affect your pocket
‘Margin calls’ trigger sell-offs on the 25-year, resets curve to December 2019 levels: The steepening along the Naira yield curve resumed last week with an average increase of 41bps (YTD: +439bps) driven by over 120bps jump in the 25-year bond (2045). As I noted in my review following the bond auction, the DMO overallotment meant that everyone who needed a bond got on including speculative bids from short-money accounts (brokers). The overallotment resulted in these short-money winners having more bonds than their leverage financed positions could have permitted implying these excess positions needed to be sold off. Unfortunately, the over-allotment meant limited secondary market demand at current yield levels. Compounding the situation was the funding squeeze across the banks, who now applied pressure on these short-money positions to exit these auction bond positions (a sort of margin call). As consequence, these 2045 bond auction winners soon turned into desperate sellers and flooded the market with offers seeking to hit the bids. Above 13%, demand predictably returned and helped calm markets. Beyond the 2045, there were limited desperate offers on the other tenors which has resulted in a mispricing that should adjust in the coming days. The lesson here is in a tight liquidity environment as we are moving towards, bond auction over-allotments hold the risk of sell-offs by short-money traders.
READ: Stock Market end first quarter in deep red
Figure 2: NGN Yield Curve
Source: FMDQ, NBS
Q2 2021 Bond calendar: The Debt Management Office (DMO) released the Q2 issuance calendar wherein it will seek to borrow between NGN450-540billion with the upper end pointing to an extra NGN90billion worth of sales. In my opinion, the bond calendars are not indicative of the evolution of actual borrowings as the DMO has shown a pattern of being highly sensitive to market liquidity conditions (with overallotments in coupon heavy months and under allotments during tight spells) while making maximum use of non-competitive bids. For evidence look no further than in Q1 2021 when the DMO sold bonds with face value of NGN637billion well above target of NGN450billion. Perhaps surprising is the planned re-opening of the 2049s at the May auction which looks odd but could indicate the existence of a large non-competitive bidder who wants the tenor.
READ: NSE-30 companies lose N1.13 trillion in market capitalisation year-to-date
FX reserves continue to track higher, Eurobond conversations get underway: Foreign reserves continued to rise, up 0.6% w/w to USD34.9billion which suggests the impact of higher oil prices is starting to feed through. This comes just as news of parties being appointed for a Eurobond sale gathers steam. Depending on the size, and I expect a record sale, near term foreign reserve outlook appears positive. Throw in the upward adjustments in interest rates and moves to cultivate remittance inflows, Naira outlook appears on less shaky footing than in recent times. On this wise, the currency continues to hold around the NGN410/$ handle in the NAFEX window (Friday: NGN409/$) and NGN482/$ at the parallel market.
The Week ahead (April 12-April 16, 2021)
In the week ahead, system inflows are thin comprising OMO bills (NGN10billion) and NTB maturities (NGN70billion). As such there will be an NTB auction on Wednesday and possibly an OMO sale on Thursday. In keeping with the trend in recent auctions, the 1yr will likely take another step closer to parity with the OMO bill with a potential stop rate of 8.5-9%. A flurry of large corporate debt sales is also underway led by MTN and Dangote Cement which could take out NGN200billion. Funding pressures will continue to force banks to reduce trading positions but on a lesser scale than in the prior week. In terms of data releases, the NBS should announce the March inflation numbers.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX window despite 26.2% drop in dollar supply
Inflation likely accelerated in March to over 18%: The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) looks set to publish the March 2021 inflation numbers. Though fuel prices have stabilized after Nigerian authorities elected to continue working out a resolution with labour unions, food prices have continued to accelerate over the lean season. Though monthly trends likely remained sticky, the year-on-year comparison still points to over 20% increases in food prices which cover over half of the CPI basket. With this in my mind, my expectation is for the headline print to come in at 18-18.2% with the monthly print at 1.55-1.58%.
Term premiums have started to moderate reflecting the NTB re-pricing but the next big move on interest rates is the May 2021 MPC with the key data point of Q1 2021 GDP. In the event, Nigeria consolidates on the exit from recession with a positive growth read, then I expect the CBN to hike monetary policy rates by 200bps accompanied by an upward adjustment in the 1-year OMO and May 2021 SPEB maturities to at least over 12-13% levels as a first step towards managing inflation expectations.
