Business
FG explains why it wants to reduce human contact at the ports, achieves 70% digitalization
The Federal Government has moved to reduce human traffic into the Nigerian ports as it says that the ports have achieved 70% digitalization.
This is to help drastically reduce inefficiencies, corruption, diversion of money, revenue leakages and constant delays being experienced at the various ports by stakeholders and other ports users.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Hassan Bello, on Friday at a news conference on the first quarter activities of the council in Lagos.
The NSC boss said that the 70% digitalization was lower than the 90% targeted by the council in the first quarter of 2021, which although it did not achieve, it is still pushing to actualise.
What the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Executive Secretary is saying
Bello in his statement said, “Most of the ports in the world are digitized, Nigeria cannot be an exception. We cannot have a multitude of people going into the ports every day, human contact in the ports is very dangerous, it is anti-efficiency and once there is human contact, there will be corruption and then delay.
Some people don’t even have any business to go to the port but you see them there, what are they doing?
We have been working with shipping companies and terminal operators to ensure we make the deadline we set for the first quarter but we saw it was not feasible to attain 90% digitalization. What we were able to do on the average was 70%, but digitization of the ports is a process in the making. We want this to happen as quickly as possible,” he said.
He said that the port was not a place for contact, as one could move millions of tons of cargo with a computer adding that they were happy to announce that the council was on course.
Bello noted that a non-contact port was the solution to many problems in the system such as delay which caused demurrage, diversion of money, corruption and revenue leakages.
He said that digitization would make our ports more competitive, noting that the country had competitors in West and Central Africa sub-regions.
On the level of digitalization of shipping companies, he said that Grimaldi had 88%, Ocean Network Express 76%, and CMA CGM 63%, among others, while for seaport terminals, PTML had 92%, and in Port Harcourt, Intels, BUA and Wact had 70% digitalization each.
He said, “Where we are having problems is on reforms and claims processes which is mostly manual but we have some that scored 50%. Also, the second phase is the integration of systems because anybody can be online but there is a need to integrate with the banks for example and even the Nigeria Customs Services.’’
What this means
The digitalization of operations and reduction of human contact at the ports is going to greatly increase efficiency, reduce corruption and ensure that more revenue comes to government coffers.
This will also help eliminate the illegal activities of louts at the ports, improve on the ease of doing business, promote a clean environment at the ports and tackle the menace of illegal trading activities which also degrades the environment at those facilities.
Business
Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones scheme set to launch in 7 states – Vice President
The first phase, set to kick off soon, will involve 7 states: Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, and the FCT.
The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo revealed that rolling out of the Special-Agro Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme is set to commence in Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, and the FCT in its first phase.
The Vice President disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening, citing that the scheme will enable Nigeria achieve sustainability and increased trade.
What the Vice President said
- The expansion and growth of Nigeria’s agricultural sector remains a top priority of the administration, and SAPZ will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goal of sustainability and increased trade.
- Partnering with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other stakeholders, the programme will concentrate on agro-processing activities in demarcated areas to boost productivity and integrate production, processing and marketing of selected commodities.
- The first phase, set to kick off soon, will involve 7 states: Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Cross River, Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, and the FCT. However, down the line, 140 such centres will be created across the country.
The Vice President added that the centres will be equipped with basic infrastructure such as water and electricity as well as facilities for skill training and also enable smallholder farmers to have access to a much larger value chain.
What you should know
With financing to be provided by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) is an integrated development initiative aimed at concentrating agro-processing activities within areas of high agricultural potential to boost productivity and integrate production, processing and marketing of selected commodities.
Business
Besides Twitter, here are 2 other big companies that chose Ghana over Nigeria
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey had earlier commented that Ghana was a firm supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the open internet.
Twitter recently announced its plans to open its first African office in Ghana, causing an uproar in Nigeria, especially on social media platforms.
This is not the first time that Ghana has been favoured over her more populous “sibling” by multinational investors. Here are 2 other big companies that chose to set up shop in Ghana instead of Nigeria.
Google AI Lab
Despite having a regular office in Lagos Nigeria, Google, one of the world’s leading internet companies, chose Accra, Ghana as the location for its very first Artificial Intelligence research lab on the African continent.
Google has only 5 of these labs in the world located in Paris, New York, Tokyo, Google HQ and now, Accra.
An associate consultant with Control Risk Africa speaking to CNBC cited Ghana’s political stability and high educational standards as one of the key reasons for Google’s choice.
He also hinted that Lagos, Nigeria was more prone to civil unrest, hence the decision to set up such a prestigious lab in Accra.
Fan Milk (Accra HQ)
The dairy milk giant has footprints in Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast Burkina Faso and Togo. However, it chose Accra for its operational headquarters. The dairy milk company was formerly referred to as the Ghanaian Milk Company.
The company was then acquired and owned by a joint partnership of a world food processing company Danone and Abraaj, a private equity firm. Danone went on to buy out all the shares, and become the sole owner of the enterprise.
Why Ghana?
Early last week, Nigeria’s internet space was awash with negative sentiments over the news of Twitter opening up its first African office in Ghana. The popular narrative leaned on the fact that Nigeria, being a larger contributor to the Twitter community, ought to house Twitter’s African office. The subtle rivalry between the two West African Nations did not help matters, especially when Jack Dorsey put out a message to answer the question on everyone’s lips.
Twitter’s official reason for choosing Ghana
The CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, briefly explained the reason why Ghana turned out to be the company’s choice for its African office.
He said that the country was a firm supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the open internet. He further explained that Ghana’s recent appointment to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area allowed Twitter to “establish a presence in the region,” according to Business Insider.
The development was acknowledged by the Ghanaian president who welcomed the initiative with open arms.
What you should know
Ghana has been earmarked as a benchmark for political stability in Africa, due to its longstanding culture of smooth transitions of power.
The country also has an abundant supply of electricity. According to USAID, Ghana has 4000mw of installed generation capacity. It has often struggled to contain its excessive power supply.
