Dogecoin hits a new milestone, surges by 54%

The price of Dogecoin, the fast-rising crypto popularly referred to as DOGE experienced a strong 54% rally and established a new all-time high of $0.1161 amid strong buying pressures prevalent in the Cryptoverse.

While crypto pundits can’t clearly give the rationality behind the recent surge of Dogecoin, its debut as one of the most popular crypto on social media, with top celebrities including Elon Musk and Mark Cuban giving the crypto endless support, makes a strong case.

At the time of writing this report, Dogecoin was trading at $0.113824 with a daily trading volume of $11.3 billion. Dogecoin is up 54.49% for the day.

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban is predicting the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) will eventually hit $1, after few days of accepting the crypto as a form of payment.

Dogecoin is a type of digital coin that is decentralized and facilitates peer-to-peer digital transactions. This means you can send money online with much ease. It is usually referred to as “the internet currency.”

It is different from BTC’s proof-of-work protocol in many ways, one of which is the Scrypt technology. The fast-growing altcoin also has a block period of 1 minute, and the total supply is unlimited, meaning that there is no limit to the amount of Dogecoin that can be mined.

“The recent rise of dogecoin, a meme coin, should serve as a reminder to everyone in the space that the most popular use case for crypto is still pure speculation,” said Anil Lulla, a former analyst at Bloomberg and co-founder of the cryptocurrency research firm, Delphi Digital.