Business
Burger King to open first outlet in Nigeria by Q4 2021
Burger King is expected to employ about 6,000 people (direct and indirect) in Nigeria between 2021 and 2026.
Burger King, an American multinational hamburger fast food chain, is expected to start its operations in Nigeria by the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.
The company is also expected to employ about 6,000 people (direct and indirect) in the country between 2021 and 2026, other things being equal.
These were disclosed by Antoine Zammarieh, the Franchisee of Burger King in Nigeria and Managing Director, Allied Food & Confectionary Services Limited, in an interview with Nairametrics on Tuesday.
He said, “Burger King will start operations by Autumn, i.e between September and November 2021. We have set up the Quality Control unit and have met some of our local suppliers to seal the deal. Also, we have sent some of the ingredients to America to test quality.
As a company, we are delighted to enter this new market being the largest country in Africa and are looking forward to serving our future guests with our world-famous Burger King meals.
Most importantly, our goal is to positively contribute to the economy by creating more jobs and employment opportunities. In five years, we hope to directly or indirectly employ between 5,000 and 6,000 people in Nigeria.”
Zammarieh added that the hamburger maker, in a show of interest in the Nigerian market, had signed a development agreement for the Nigerian market.
He explained that the development agreement of the chain in Nigeria, which was recently signed, would give more confidence to the Nigerian market and consumers in general, especially during these hard times.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported, three weeks back, when Zammarieh said, “I always believed in Nigeria and in its people. I am confident this venture will go a long way and prove successful for Burger King, Nigeria, and our company.”
“I believe this will be a tremendous step towards giving more confidence to the Nigerian market and consumers in general.”
What to expect
The first outlet of the hamburger chain in Nigeria is expected to be launched in Lagos.
The Florida-based restaurant chain is set to join the likes of Dominos Pizza, Krispy Kreme, KFC, and Chicken Republic (pieXpress) in a stiff competition for market share and dominance in a saturated market, with hundreds of other traditional restaurant chains.
Burger King is expected to dig deep into its quiver of strategies to ensure an impressive performance and success in its first year of operation, as other players have been having it tough following their respective launches into the Nigerian market.
The COVID-19 pandemic however has affected the fast-food industry severely, as the disruption to the industry’s supply chain, especially the on-trade channel, which accounts for a significant percentage of restaurant sales, triggered declines in their profits in 2020.
Business
Nigerian Air Force signs MoU with ITF to develop local technology
NAF has signed a deal to promote local Research and Development (R&D) technology.
- The MoUs would facilitate solution-driven techniques to NAF’s technical challenges which would, in turn, translate to greater operational efficiency for the Service.
- In line with the focus of the Federal Government towards promoting indigenous technology, the NAF has been looking inwards to gradually wean itself of overdependence on foreign technology and be more innovative and resourceful as aptly encapsulated in 2 of the key drivers of its vision.
Business
JAMB: How to register for the 2021 UTME examinations
JAMB stated that the registration for the examinations has now commenced in full swing as all the issues have been resolved.
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had about 3 weeks ago announced the commencement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry registration exercise on April 8, 2021, to May 15, 2021, with National Identification Number (NIN) made mandatory at the point of registration.
This was put on hold due to the exam body’s effort to ensure that candidates have access to its registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE and also finalise work on its pin vending process before the take-off of the exercise.
However, in a new statement, the spokesperson for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the registration for the examinations has now commenced in full swings as all the issues have been resolved.
JAMB in its public communications gave a guide on how to register for the UTME.
How to register for the 2021 UTME
- VALID, FUNCTIONAL E-MAIL, PHONE NUMBER: The applicants must have a valid and functional e-mail account in addition to an active phone number. This is relevant for registration and sending and receipt of information from JAMB.
- NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (NIN): JAMB has made it mandatory for applicants or potential candidates to provide their NIN at the point of registration or enrolment.
- VISIT JAMB WEBSITE: After having your email address and NIN, the applicant can proceed to the examination body’s website, where he/she can create a JAMB profile, preferably before buying the form.
- CHECK JAMB iBass: After creating a profile, you are advised to check JAMB iBass to be sure of your eligibility to take this year’s examination. The information is provided on the official website of the exam body.
- JAMB e-pin: After confirming your eligibility, you can go ahead to buy your 2021 JAMB e-pin registration from banks and other accredited outlets.
- CBT CENTRE: Then, proceed to any accredited 700 computer-based test (CBT) centre with your personal details and your profile code.
What you should know
JAMB a few days ago confirmed the commencement of registration for the 2021 UTME/DE examinations after the initial hiccup.
It stated that applicants must provide NIN at the point of registration with the registration by Direct Entry candidates to run concurrently with that of UTME candidates.
JAMB also said that the mock examination is expected to hold on Friday, April 30, 2021, for those who indicate interest and are registered before April 24, 2021, with the registration fee for the application still N3,500 and N500 for recommended Reading Text.
