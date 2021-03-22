Burger King, American fast-food franchise to open outlets in Nigeria

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the temporary suspension of export receipts at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port for a period of 2 weeks with effect from Monday, March 22, 2021.

This is seen as part of efforts by the authority to improve access into and service delivery at the ports.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the NPA and signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications Division, Ibrahim Nasiru, on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Nasiru in his statement said this development is to allow for consultations with export cargo stakeholders and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council on the harmonization of procedures required of owners of this category of cargo.

READ:

The statement from NPA reads, “As part of efforts to improve access into, and service delivery at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port, the Authority hereby announces a 14-day (Two weeks) suspension of export receipts at both ports and all satellite truck parks, with effect from Monday, 22/03/21.

“This development is necessitated by the need for consultations with export cargo stakeholders, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council(NEPC) on the harmonisation of procedures required of owners of this category of cargo.

“Stakeholders should please note that this suspension does not affect export refrigerated cargo and trucks whose operators have secured call up tickets as of Friday, March 19, 2021.

“All other segments of port users are enjoined to continue carrying on their businesses by using the designated truck parks and booking for access into the ports on the Eto platform.’’

READ:

The NPA in its statement also thanked all stakeholders for their support towards the success of the Electronic Truck Call-Up System, Eto, since its introduction 3 weeks ago and sought continued support in the determination to end truck congestion on access roads into the ports and improve service delivery.

What you should know

The NPA recently introduced the Electronic Truck call-up system, designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports, as part of measures to resolve the gridlock around the ports.

During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.

The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, while giving reasons for the authority’s decision to suspend export cargoes at the ports, said that they have a backlog of over 600 trucks that have approached the port coming out of their truck parks and are currently in that location within the port corridors and the Lilypond.

She also said that many exporters who approach the ports without proper documentation contribute to the gridlock around that axis.