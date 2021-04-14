Markets
Tesla gains as the Dow plunges, investors shun inflation concerns
The S&P 500 increased by (+0.33%) as the Dow made a loss of (-0.20%).
Investors bet that a higher-than-anticipated increase in inflation would not be enough to slow economic stimulus policies, as equities hit new highs and bond yields dropped. Consumer prices grew faster than expected last month, but investors speculated that the pace was not quick enough to justify any Federal Reserve policy reform. Bank stocks were hurt by the decline in yields. Nasdaq took a hit of (-1.05%) during the session.
Tesla delivered 184,800 new cars in the three months ending in March, up more than 100% from the same span last year and well ahead of Wall Street expectations of about 177,000 vehicles. Hence, Tesla shares soared on Monday after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the clean-tech carmaker’s ranking as it steps toward an “Apple-esque ecosystem” of energy goods.
- On Thursday, the US will release details on initial jobless claims, factory productivity, and retail sales.
- The government’s sale of 30-year bonds was met with high interest, extending Treasuries’ profits.
- Bitcoin hit an all-time high as the cryptocurrency market turned positive ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s IPO.
- GameStop and AMC, which fell 11% and 8.5% on Monday, respectively, failed to recoup losses on Tuesday, with Morgan Stanley predicting heightened uncertainty in the market’s speculative pockets in the months ahead.
Top gainers
- Tesla up 8.60% to close at $762.32.
- Danaher up 3.41% to close at $243.84.
- NVIDIA up 3.09% to close at $627.18.
- Newmont Goldcorp up 2.71% to close at $62.25
- Diamondback up 2.54% to close at $75.76.
Top losers
- Alliance Data System down 5.35% to close at $105.72
- Franklin Resource down 5.25% to close at $27.75
- PVH down 4.25% to close at $108.29
- Synchrony Financial down 3.92% to close at $41.46.
- Micron down 3.60% to close at $92.15
Outlook
- The first-quarter earnings of banks and financial companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are expected to have an impact on the market performance.
- Consumer prices increased a higher-than-expected 2.6% in March, according to data released on Tuesday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, with fuel prices spiking 9.1% accounting for nearly half of the index’s price rise.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Markets
Stock Exchange loophole leaves Retail Investors out of earnings call and fact behind the figures notices
Retail investors who make the bulk of the investing community are often left out of these notices and neither are the presentations made available to them on the Exchange.
Retail investors in search of valuable information such as “Fact behind the figures” or excerpts of “investor calls” held between listed companies and analysts are not expected to find such information on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
This is because there are no rules that mandate listed companies to publish such information on the stock exchange or even send notices of when such calls will be held. Instead, the companies send facts behind the figure’s information or notices on earnings calls to Pension Funds, Institutional Investors, and Fund Managers, giving them access to critical information required to make better investment decisions.
Findings by Nairametrics Analysts reveal several companies held their earnings calls since year-end results started flooding in March. However, none of this important information was published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange or made available, and neither were notices published on the Investor Relations Page of the companies.
Nairametrics reached out to the Exchange to understand why information asymmetry is still a problem especially in a market where information is lacking. The Head, Listings Regulation, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo), Godstime Iwenekhai, explained to Nairametrics that Rules of Nigerian Exchange does not require companies to publish earnings calls or investor presentations on their websites.
“The Rules of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited do not require Listed Companies to publish dates of earnings calls and investor presentations. While it is not mandatory for Listed Companies to publish dates of earnings calls or investor presentations, we encourage frequent engagement with stakeholders. Where a Listed Company decides to hold such calls, they are required to comply with Nigerian Exchange Limited’s rules and ensure that they do not disclose price-sensitive information which has not earlier been published.”
The Investor Relations departments of listed companies are often charged with the responsibility of publishing critical information explaining their performance. This information should be published as a press release on the Investor Relations pages of the companies, the website of the Exchange, and via media outlets, for all investors to access. While some websites have a robust Investor Relations Page, most do not.
During earnings calls or investor presentations, the management of the companies often provides useful insights into their performance during the year. For example, the reason behind the rise or fall of revenues or profits; and also provide insights or outlook about the business performance. Whilst the information provided are not usually “price-sensitive” they provide analysts with enough detail to better value the stock.
Shutting our retail investors from this information gives undue advantage to Custom Street (stockbrokers and fund managers who trade on the Exchange) when it comes to investing and stock picking. For example, by reading excerpts of an investor presentation, analysts and fund managers can discern whether a company is doing badly offloading the stock to unbeknown retail investors who are not privy to the information.
Godstime, however, admitted there might be “gaps” as the Exchange considers who to plug the information asymmetry.
“However, we have noted there may be gaps that arise as a result of non-publication of the materials used during investors’ call, and we will carefully consider how best to address that situation, taking into account local nuances and best practice.”
For now, the only way to obtain this information is to visit the individual website of all the companies or visit sites such as stocks.nairametrics.com or Proshare to find them.
Markets
Bulls dominate the NSE banking index
Access Bank, UBA, Union Bank and Wema Bank all held stalemates at N8.10, N6.95, N4.90 and N0.57 respectively.
The NSE Banking Index saw a bullish trend of +0.03% to push the market to an index point of 348.91. The market sentiment trended slightly bullish as 4 gainers were opposed to 2 losses and 4 stalemates showing some consolidation in the market.
Sterling Bank led the victors with an outstanding +7.14% to put the price at N1.80. Technical analysis shows that Sterling Bank shares started bullish at the beginning of the trading session only to be pushed back by strong resistance and around midday, it started gaining momentum to close well above the entry price of N1.68.
Ecobank ranked 2nd on the top gainers list of the NSE banking index, posting a profit of +2.08% to push the price to N4.90 from its N4.80 held at its previous trading session.
Guarantee Trust Bank saw a bullish trend from the beginning of the trading session to trend above N21.04 around midday. However, this momentum was reversed to trend back down putting the price at N28.85 which translated to gains of +0.17%. Fidelity Bank was the last to be saved from the claws of the bears posting a profit of +0.40% which put the price at N2.49.
Jaiz Bank made a significant loss of -7.69%. Technical analysis shows that a strong bearish trend from the opening price saw a recovery to push it upwards. However, the momentum was not enough to close above the opening price. Jaiz Bank saw a price decrease form N0.65 to N0.63.
Zenith Bank also posted a loss of -0.45% putting price at N21.90.
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend bullish as 4 companies gained, opposed to 4 stalemates and 2 losses.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying amidst growing uncertainties.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Lotus Halal Fixed Income announces Q1 2021 dividend of N20 per unit.
- Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc announces AGM, proposes dividend of N6.74 per share.
- ETI appoints Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate & Investment banking.
- Union Homes REIT proposes final dividend worth N465.03 million for shareholders.
- GT Bank Plc holds FY 2020 investors presentation.