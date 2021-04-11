Billionaire Watch
Meet Nassef Sawiris of Egypt, the second richest man in Africa after Dangote
We are all familiar with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, whose current worth is estimated at $16.4 billion according to Bloomberg.
He is followed by Nassef Sawiris, an Egyptian billionaire and business magnate who runs the most lucrative part of his family’s business Empire. According to Forbes, Nassef Sawiris is worth $8.5bn and is currently the 297th richest man in the world.
Meet the Sawiris family
The Sawiris family is the richest family in Egypt with vast investments and companies in nearly all sectors of the nation’s economy. The patriarch of the Sawiris family is Onsi Sawiris. The 90 years old business magnate started the business in 1950 and has successfully transferred it to his two sons, Nassef and Naguib.
Nassef is the younger of the sons and also the richest.
Nassef Sawiris ($8.5bn)
Nassef Sawiris owns and runs Orascom construction, the construction arm of the Sawiris family business. He also has several personal investments and dealings aside from the family business. Here is a brief outline of his major business portfolios and investments according to Forbes.
- He runs OCI, one of the world’s largest nitrogen fertilizer producers, with plants in Texas and Iowa.
- He runs Orascom construction, one of the biggest construction companies in Egypt.
- He has a 5% stake in Adidas and sits on the supervisory board of the company. This is his biggest and most lucrative investment according to Forbes.
- Nassef Sawiris has a huge stake in West African Cement Company, Lafarge Holcim.
- His latest acquisition is a 5% stake in New York-listed firm, Madison Square Garden Sports, owner of the NBA Knicks and the NHL Rangers teams.
What you should know
Nassef Sawiris and Aliko Dangote share similarities in the sense that they both enjoy immense support from the Egyptian and Nigerian government respectively.
Google founders earn $42 billion in 100 days
Impressive growth in the US economy boosted buying pressure on Google shares as its founders saw their wealth valuation surge.
Google founders Larry Page, 48 and Sergey Brin, 47 have earned more money collectively than the total foreign cash reserve holdings of Africa’s biggest economy.
Larry Page, currently worth $104 billion, has earned $21.2 billion in 100 days; while Sergey Brin, with a wealth valuation of $100 billion, earned $20.4 billion in the same period. Collectively, both men have earned $41.6 billion, dwarfing Nigeria’s foreign cash reserve which currently stands at a gross valuation of $35 billion.
The majority of Larry page’s wealth comes from his stake in Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The Standford trained entrepreneur currently holds $12.6 billion in cash.
Sergey Brin’s wealth valuation is also derived from his stake in the world’s most popular search engine and presently, his cash holding is valued at $12.7 billion.
Impressive growth from the world’s most powerful economy boosted buying pressure on Google shares and its founders saw their wealth valuation surge. Global investors are increasingly holding on the tech juggernaut’s shares as amazing economic data from America’s service industries coupled with an advance in the tech sector fueled the hike in Google shares seen in recent months.
Consequently, investors are piling significant amount of funds into Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, with reports saying it won its most recent supreme court case against Oracle, a case that has lingered for about 3 years.
Recent price action reveals the stock is presently trading at $2,285.88 nearing its 52-week high of $2,289.04 with a yearly return on investment currently pegged at 89%.
Stock pundits are surprised by such record gains in Google shares despite a swift move seen lately by some institutional investors into utility, energy-based stocks and of late U.S Treasury bonds.
The company currently has a market value of about $1.54 trillion.
Reinvestment: The powerful strategy used by the 2 richest men in the world
Bezos and Musk increased the stock value of their companies by investing back into the company, the proceeds they made from it.
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are collectively worth $372bn. They are the two wealthiest individuals on earth. Their wealth has grown significantly over the years and it looks likely to remain so.
To give you a clear picture of the significant increase in the wealth of both men, read the points below.
- According to Business Insider and Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos’ net worth increased by 59.1% in 2020. The tech billionaire added a humongous $67.9bn to his fortunes in 2020 and is currently worth $197bn.
- According to CNBC Elon Musk started 2020 with a net worth of $28bn, he is currently worth $175bn.
Both men have employed some interesting strategies in growing their wealth to the point that it currently is, and this article will harp on one of these strategies.
Reinvestment
Reinvestment as an investment strategy is defined by Investopedia as the practice of using dividends, interest, or any other form of income distribution earned in investment to purchase additional shares or units, rather than receiving the distributions in cash.
In very simple terms, it means ploughing the income you make from an investment back into it, rather than receiving the income as cash. Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk both employed this strategy to grow their wealth in one year.
How the multi-billionaires did it
The Reinvestment strategy has been proven over time to increase the value of a stock or mutual fund. Buying a huge stake in your own company shares encourages more investors to also buy your company shares. Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk increased the stock value of their companies by reinvesting some of their profits and in so doing, they significantly got richer.
Jeff Bezos’ reinvestment strategy
Jeff Bezos retains part of his wealth in his company’s stocks. This means that instead of collecting all of his profits in cash, he retains some in his company by buying its shares. He currently owns about 11% of Amazon’s shares according to a November 2020 SEC filing.
The result
- Jeff Bezos added an extra $67.9bn to his net worth in 1 year.
- Amazon’s stock price rose by a staggering 70% in a calendar year.
- Jeff Bezos is currently the richest man in the world.
Elon Musk’s reinvestment strategy
Like Bezos, Elon Musk also retains part of his wealth in his company’s stocks. He owns over 20% of Tesla stocks. His reinvestment strategy played a major role in driving Tesla shares to a whopping 740% increase in 2020.
The result
- Elon Musk’s Tesla Stock price increased by 740% in just 1 year.
- His net worth increased by over 500% from 2020 to 2021.
- His company got into the S&P 500 index and he became the second richest man in the world.
What you should know
Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest person for the fourth year running, according to Forbes while Elon Musk moved from his 31st position to his current 2nd place on the Forbes billionaire ranking for 2021.
