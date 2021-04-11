Consumer Goods
Consumer goods index gains 6.16 points, driven by gains in Nestle, Flourmills and Honeywell shares
The NSE Consumer goods index gained 6.16 index points following gains in the share prices of Nestle, Flourmills and Honeywell.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), a market index that tracks the performance of consumer goods companies, gained a total of 6.16 index points, to close the first week of active trading in April at 556.03 index points following the gains in the shares of Nestle, Flour Mills of Nigeria and Honeywell Flour Mills.
A preview of the index performance for the week revealed that at the close of trading activities on Friday 9th of April 2021, the NSECG index appreciated by 1.12% to close the week higher at 556.03 index points, from 549.87 index points at the open of trade for the week.
In line with this, the index gained a total of 6.16 index points at the close of trade for the week.
The index performed better when compared to the market index, noting that the All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by 0.13%, to close the week at 38,866.39 and N20.335 trillion respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and International Breweries.
- The overall performance of the companies was relatively bullish, as the index closed on a positive note, 6.16 index points higher.
- FLOURMILLS (6.90%) led the gainers’ chart, followed by HONYFLOUR (4.24%), while GUINNESS (-17.27%) topped the losers list, followed by CADBURY (-3.03%).
Top gainers
- FLOURMILLS up by 6.90% to close at N31.00.
- HONYFLOUR up by 4.24% to close at N1.23.
- NESTLE up by 3.27% to close at N1420.
Top losers
- GUINNESS down by -17.27% to close at N29.70.
- CADBURY down by -3.03% to close at N8.00.
- INTBREW down by -1.72% to close at N5.70.
- CHAMPION down by -1.33% to close at N2.22.
Business News
BUA says its export-focused sugar project will create jobs and checkmate price hike
BUA Group has assured Nigerians that its export-focused sugar project in Port Harcourt will checkmate arbitrary price hike in the sugar industry.
BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturing conglomerate has assured Nigerians that its sugar export-focused project in Port Harcourt, will checkmate arbitrary price hike in the sugar industry and create jobs for Nigerians.
This disclosure was contained in a letter written by Abdulsamad Rabiu, the Chairman and Founder of the BUA Group, to the Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo.
The letter was a response to the Minister’s request for information on the status and operations of the BUA Sugar Refinery at the Bundu Free Trade Zone in Nigeria, noting that the Minister’s demand for more information was triggered by another letter jointly written by Aliko Dangote of Dangote Industries and John Coumantaros of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc.
In reaction to this, Abdulsamad explained that what BUA is doing in the Sugar Industry is legal and within the confines of the law. In line with this, the billionaire explained that the only way BUA’s export-focused project will affect Nigerians is that Nigerians will pay lower prices for sugar.
He noted that the company had spent over $250 million on the Port Harcourt project, which currently employs over 1,000 Nigerians. In line with this, any move to shut the project down or stifle its operations will cost jobs and exert pressures on the country’s economy.
According to him, the Group’s project in Port Harcourt is mainly for exports, however, the company is allowed to do so under the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), as the NEPZA Act upon which the project is based, gives the permission to process, add value, and export at the same time.
Hence any move to tamper with the current approval of the sugar project in Bundu Free Trade Zone will have a significant economic impact capable of eroding investors’ confidence under the Export Processing Zones (EPZ).
What you should know
- Nigeria’s sugar refining capacity had increased to 3.4 million metric tons per annum from 2.75 million metric tons per annum. This shows that the refining capacity increased from 170% over the last year’s import quota to over 210%.
- Abdulsamad in his letter revealed that BUA remained the only company of the three dominant players (Dangote Sugar Refinery and Flour Mills), spending serious money and seeking to complete its BIP project by 2022.
- BUA in total has three sugar holdings in Nigeria, the first one is a 720,000 mt sugar refinery in Apapa, Lagos, which commenced operation in 2008 and is covered by the Backward Implementation Programme of the National Sugar Master Plan.
- The second is a 20.000-hectare Lafiagi Sugar Plantation and Ethanol Production Complex (Also covered by the NSMP), while the third is the export-focused sugar refinery at the Bundu Free Zone in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
Companies
COVID-19, VAT, FX scarcity adversely impacted our operations in 2020 – Nigerian Breweries boss says
NB Plc’s operations in 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, VAT increase and FX devaluation.
The management of Nigeria’s leading brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc has revealed that its operations in 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, VAT increase, FX devaluation and scarcity of foreign exchange.
This statement was made by the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Mr Jordi Borrut Bel, at the company’s pre-AGM media briefing for the financial year-end 2020, which held in Lagos this week.
He noted that the increase in the brewer’s cost in 2020 was due to the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted the company’s operations, as well as the increase in VAT, devaluation and FX scarcity which has put pressure on input cost.
READ: Alcoholic beverage makers on NSE lose a total N27.7 billion in a single day
The Nigerian Breweries boss explained further that the increase in cost could not be fully attributed to currency devaluation and foreign exchange scarcity.
He explained that the increase in costs of goods sold, as reported in its audited financial results, could also be linked to the increase in the volume of goods sold, as the company’s sales volume in 2020 increased by almost the same percentage as the cost of goods sold.
To deal with this challenge going forward, he revealed that the company is focused on the supply chain, and will continue to seek out ways to mitigate any of the price increases coming from FX scarcity.
READ: Brewery sector: A quarter to forget
The company’s profitability in question?
An analysis of the company’s result revealed that despite the 4.3% increase in net revenue from N323.00 billion recorded in 2019, to a total of N337.01 billion in 2020, the company’s profit declined significantly by 53.3% to N7.53 billion.
Speaking on this, Jordi Borrut in his statement at the press briefing noted that the brewer’s business performance in 2020 was quite impressive especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong and healthy balance sheet.
“There was a slight reduction in profitability but compared to the previous year, the business witnessed an improved growth in revenue. The significance of this is that the business became more stable and healthier,” he said.
READ: Nigeria’s triangular beer war on the rise with the arrival of Budweiser
What you should know
- Nigerian breweries, being the largest brewer in the country, maintained its stance in terms of generating profits year-on-year. The company emerged as the only brewer to record a profit of N7.37 billion from its operations in 2020, 54.3% lower than 2019 figures (N16.1 billion).
- From this, the leading brewer was able to pay shareholders a total dividend of N7.5 billion, translating to a dividend of 94 kobos per share – a dividend payout in which exceeds 100%.
- While Guinness and International Breweries made a loss of N12.6 billion and N24.9 billion respectively, this reality impacted their ability to pay their shareholders dividends in 2020.
