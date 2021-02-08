Stock Market
PZ Cussons shares lose N3 billion in three sessions on NSE
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has lost approximately N3 billion in three trading sessions.
Recent checks after the close of trading activities on the NSE today, 8th of February, have revealed that shares of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc have lost approximately N3 billion in just three trading sessions.
According to data tracked on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), between Thursday, 4th February 2021 and today 8th of February 2021, the market capitalization of the leading consumer goods company has decreased from N23.2 billion to N20.2 billion.
Noting that – market capitalization is the total value of all the issued ordinary shares of a company, this by meaning suggests that the total value of all the issued shares of PZ Cussons decreased by nearly N3 billion, or 13% in three trading sessions on the local bourse.
A review of the performance of PZ Cussons on the Nigerian Stock exchange, after the close of trading activities today revealed that PZ shares dipped by N0.55 kobo to close the day 9.73% lower at N5.1.
What you should know
- The shares of the company closed at N5.1 per share after a total of 717,282 ordinary shares of the company were exchanged in 45 deals, worth N3,729,782.20.
- It is important to note that other than PZ, shares of companies like Flour Mills Nigeria Plc (FLOURMILL)and Unilever Nigeria Plc (UNILEVER), tracked by the NSE Consumer goods index declined by 1.43% and 2.05% respectively at the close of trading today.
- This impacted the NSE Consumer goods index, as the index depreciated by 0.26% to close the day at 592.39 index points.
- Shares of PZ Cussons are currently trading 12.82% lower than the 52-week high of N5.85 per share. On a YTD basis, shares of the company have declined by 3.77%.
Champion Breweries shares slump by 33%, reducing YTD gains to 190%
Shares of Champion Breweries nosedive, as wary investors exit their positions in the local brewer.
Champion Breweries shares nosedived by as much as 33.5% in four trading sessions on NSE, at the back of profit-taking activities and sell-off of the shares of the company, as wary investors exit their positions in the local brewer.
Checks on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the close of trading activities today, the 8th of February 2020, revealed that Champion Breweries shares have slumped by 33.51% to N2.50, when compared with N3.76 recorded at the close of trade on the 2nd of February 2021.
As of the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 2nd of February, it is essential to understand that Champion Breweries year to date gain stood at 337.21%
However, with the recent streak of declines in Champion breweries’ share price, the brewer remains the best performing stock on NSE, with a year-till- date gains of 190.70%
What you should know
- The rally in the shares of Champion Breweries, however, before the recent decline was largely driven by Heineken’s acquisition of additional 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares of Champion Breweries, at a price of N2.6 per share through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited.
- The acquisition of the brewer’s shares by Raysun Nigeria Limited at a total purchase consideration of N4.959 billion representing 24.3% stake in Champion Breweries, increased the ownership stakes of Heineken’s SPV in the local brewer to 84.7%.
- This change, occasioned by the acquisition puts Heineken in a position to launch a takeover bid, through its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Raysun Nigeria Ltd.
- With the acquisition done at N2.6 per share on 7th January 2021, while the shares of the company were trading at N0.93 per share, investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange were convinced Champion Breweries shares were undervalued.
- This ruling sentiment on the local bourse led to a scamper for the shares of the company. This also led to the sporadic increase in the share price and the market capitalization of Champion Breweries.
GTBank, PZ, UNILEVER drop, Nigerian stock investors lose N74 billion
The market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 23 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by CHAMPION.
Nigerian Stocks ended the first trading session of the week on a bearish note.
The All Share Index dipped by 0.34% to close at 41,566.86 index points as against the -0.18% plunge recorded last Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.22%. Investors lose N74.4 billion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover on Monday dipped lower as volume plunged by 29.43% as against 23.39% drop recorded at its last trading session. UBN, FBNH and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 23 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UPDCREIT up 9.09% to close at N6
- FIDSON up 8.30% to close at N6
- AFRIPRUD up 8.21% to close at N7.25
- GUINNESS up 4.47% to close at N19.85
- UBA up 4.14% to close at N8.8
Top losers
- CHAMPION down 9.75% to close at N2.5
- PZ down 9.73% to close at N5.1
- GUARANTY down 8.75% to close at N32.85
- UNILEVER down 2.05% to close at N14.3
- FLOURMILL down 1.43% to close at N31
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the first trading session of the week on a bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading around $60/barrel.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price actions reveal Nigerian stocks’ bullish run is softening in the near term.
- However, stock traders anticipate more upsides are still in play for the long term at the world’s most outstanding stock market.
Industrial index down by 2.07%, as shares of Lafarge, Dangote, others decline on NSE
The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with five losers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the fifth week of 2021, depreciated by 2.07%, to close lower at 2,038.22 index points.
It is important to note that the negative performance of the index was driven largely by the fall in the share price of WAPCO, BERGER and DANGCEM, during the week under review.
Findings revealed that the NSE Industrial Index as of the close of trading activities on Friday 5th February 2021, stood at 2,038.22 index points, this is 43.15 index points lower than a week ago, when it closed at 2,081.37 index points.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Dangote, BUA, and Chemical Allied Products.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with five losers, while the other five companies closed flat. WAPCO (-11.17%) led the loser’s chart for the week, followed closely by PORTPAINT (-10.00%) and BERGER PAINTS (-9.94%).
Top losers
- WAPCO down by 11.17% to close at N26.65
- PORTPAINT down by 10.00% to close at N3.15
- BERGER down by 9.94% to close at N7.25
- DANGCEM down by 2.54% to close at N230
- CUTIX down by 2.22%% to close at N2.20
