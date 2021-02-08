PZ Cussons shares lose N3 billion in three sessions on NSE

Recent checks after the close of trading activities on the NSE today, 8th of February, have revealed that shares of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc have lost approximately N3 billion in just three trading sessions.

According to data tracked on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), between Thursday, 4th February 2021 and today 8th of February 2021, the market capitalization of the leading consumer goods company has decreased from N23.2 billion to N20.2 billion.

Noting that – market capitalization is the total value of all the issued ordinary shares of a company, this by meaning suggests that the total value of all the issued shares of PZ Cussons decreased by nearly N3 billion, or 13% in three trading sessions on the local bourse.

A review of the performance of PZ Cussons on the Nigerian Stock exchange, after the close of trading activities today revealed that PZ shares dipped by N0.55 kobo to close the day 9.73% lower at N5.1.

