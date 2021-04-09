Billionaire Watch
Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8
The Winklevoss twins’ early investment in Bitcoin has propelled them into the billionaire league.
The digital asset economy has made many people rich. The current worth of Bitcoin, a digital asset that was trading a little above $100 in October 2013, is now near $60,000!
While many people were smart enough to invest in Bitcoin early, not many had the guts to go all out for it. Today, we are going to look at the identical twins who were crazy enough to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. The twins started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012.
They are currently listed on the Forbes Billionaire List amongst the newcomers who reached a billion-dollar status due to their Bitcoin investing.
Meet the Winklevoss twins (worth $3 billion each)
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are currently worth $3bn each. They started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012 when the cryptocurrency still sold for $8 and splurged a whopping $10m to purchase the crypto asset, making them one of the biggest and earliest investors in cryptocurrency.
Their gamble paid off and today, they are worth a collective $6bn.
More investments in crypto
The Winklevoss twins are not slowing down, they are instead, making further investments in cryptocurrency. Recently, they invested in a Bitcoin lending start-up named Block-Fi which is now valued at $3bn.
Battle with Mark Zuckerberg
The Winklevoss twins are no strangers in Silicon Valley. They were Mark Zuckerberg’s classmates at Harvard and they once accused the tech billionaire of stealing their idea for Facebook.
A bitter legal battle between the two ended in the twins receiving significant cash and Facebook stock compensation from Zuckerberg. Some of their cash compensation was invested in cryptocurrency and it has indeed, paid off.
What you should know
In their early days, cryptocurrencies witnessed an unstable growth path, rising and falling occasionally. This discouraged many people from investing heavily in it. The Winklevoss twins took the risk on Bitcoin and are now billionaires on Forbes list. Currently, they run their company, Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet and custodian that makes it simple and secure to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.
Folorunsho Alakija’s net worth drops below $1bn. A few things to know about her
Alakija dropped below the $1billion net worth in 2021 due to lower oil prices, according to Forbes.
Africa as a continent can only boast of two women billionaires. According to Forbes the continent’s only two women billionaires are Isabel Dos Santos of Angola who is now broke and facing a series of legal charges and Nigeria’s Folorunsho Alakija.
Over the years there have been many conspiracy theories and myths about Mrs Alakija’s story. Today we will explore all the verified information we have on the Nigerian fashion designer turned Oil Mogul.
Folorunsho Alakija’s Net worth (A little under $1bn)
Although Forbes pegged her net worth at $1bn it also reported that the figure dropped this year due to lower oil prices. There are no longer any female billionaires (in dollars) in Africa as of January 2021.
The structure of her oil exploration company
Folorunsho Alakija is the Vice Chairperson of Famfa Oil Exploration Company. Famfa Limited was incorporated in September 1991 and was awarded the leasehold rights to OPL 216 on the 10th of August 1993.
Her husband, Modupe Alakija is the Chairperson of the company and her children, Dele Alakija and Ladi Alakija sit on the Board as well.
Famfa Oil’s main cash cow is the lucrative Agbami Oil Fields, one of the largest deepwater oil offshore discoveries in Nigeria, which the company believes will be active well beyond 2024.
Famfa Oil is a firm partner of other oil conglomerates in Nigeria. According to their mission statement, they work closely with Chevron and Petrobras. They also partner with a couple of indigenous oil companies in Nigeria.
Philanthropic efforts of Folorunsho Alakija
Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, coming from humble means, has maintained a close relationship with the poor and striving in Nigeria. She appears to be a deeply religious woman who heads a thriving Christian organisation, The Rose of Sharon Ministry.
Her NGO, The Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF) is known to focus on alleviating the plights of the world’s most vulnerable people – widows and orphans by giving widows 0% interest loans to start-up their businesses. The RoSF has directly impacted the lives of more than 4,262 widows and 20,000 indirect family members in six (6) Geo-political zones of Nigeria.
What to know
Folorunsho Alakija joined the league of the wealthy when her first company, a fashion label began to service elite clients, the most notable of whom was the late wife of Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida.
She is listed among the top 200 female executives by the Energy Council.
Billionaire investors in Nigeria you may not know
A compilation of top Investors in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with whom you may be unfamiliar.
As a Nigerian interested in investing or making money, names like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Rabiu Abdulsalam, etc., come to mind as aspirational role models when it comes to net-worth. These men have all made billions of naira investing in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange either as founders or strategic investors.
- However, there are many other ‘lesser-known investors in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange who are worth billions (in naira).
- These investors are seasoned and while they may not always be the founders of the companies they are invested in; they own a significant chunk of the business through strategic investment stakes that earn them billions annually in capital appreciation and dividends.
