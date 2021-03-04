U.S SEC Chair nominee says Bitcoin is transforming global finance

The U.S president nominee for the position of U.S. SEC, Gary Gensler has recently disclosed that Bitcoin and other Crypto assets were bringing transformational change in global finance.

In a recent Senate confirmation hearing, Gensler spoke to the U.S Congress on how Cryptos are bringing changes to the new financial era, and it remains their job in ensuring investors transact safely.

“These innovations have been a catalyst for change. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have brought new thinking to payments and financial inclusion, but they’ve also raised new issues of investor protection that we still need to attend t,” he said.

The nominee also spoke on how he hoped to handle the crypto industry if he is confirmed to lead the U.S financial regulatory agency;

“I’d work with fellow commissioners to both promote the new innovation, but also at the core, ensure for investor protection.

If something were security, for instance, it comes under the securities laws, comes under the SEC. If there are exchanges that trade those, to ensure that there’s the appropriate investor protection on those exchanges, so promote technology but still stay true to our core values of investor protection and capital formation,” Gensler said.

US top regulator, Brian Brooks, some months back added weight on the significance of cryptos in the life of Americans and its future as regards banking in front of the U.S Congress.

As part of his testimony, Brian Brooks, during a hearing recently held with the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), provided key points on the efforts the U.S regulator is taking to keep the federal banking system competitive amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the role cryptos play.

The report said, “Today, roughly 60 million Americans own some type of cryptocurrency, with a total market cap of nearly $430 billion. These figures clearly illustrate that this payment mechanism is now firmly entrenched in the financial mainstream.

Cryptocurrency has become a popular mechanism for sending and receiving payments for goods and services because transactions post in real-time and provide convenience and security. Cryptocurrency also describes categories of specific currencies of value, and the rise in the use of stablecoins demonstrates consumers’ comfort with its use.”