Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 8th of April 2021, 83 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 163,581 confirmed cases.
On the 8th of April 2021, 83 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 163,581 cases have been confirmed, 154,005 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
A total of 1.8 million tests have been carried out as of April 8th, 2021 compared to 1.7 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 163,481
- Total Number Discharged – 154,005
- Total Deaths – 2,058
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,803,177
According to the NCDC, Lagos (22), Rivers (18), Nasarawa (9), Cross River (8), Ondo (6), Delta (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Zamfara (2), Kaduna (2), Ebonyi (1), Sokoto (1), Ekiti (1), Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,878, followed by Abuja (19,697), Plateau (9,029), Kaduna (8,982), Rivers (6,959), Oyo (6,838), Edo (4,892), Ogun (4,620), Kano (3,917), Ondo (3,220), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,608), Osun (2,544), Nasarawa (2,369), Enugu (2,259), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,007), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,784), and Abia (1,677).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,535), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,051), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (871), Ekiti (867), Sokoto (774), Jigawa (524), Kebbi (450), Cross River (377), Yobe (352), Zamfara (232), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Spotlight Stories
Why SEC banned investment technology platforms from offering foreign stocks to Nigerians
The SEC is reminding participants and investors that only approved securities can be sold to the Nigerian public.
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria has issued a circular directing Investment Technology platforms such as Bamboo, Chaka and Trove to cease and desist from offering foreign stocks to Nigerians.
What does this mean?
SEC Nigeria is exercising its legal powers and reminding participants and investors alike that only approved securities can be sold to the Nigerian public.
In other words, foreign stocks such as Tesla Inc, Apple, Amazon, Google etc. which are currently not listed within Nigerian jurisdiction should NOT be offered to Nigeria-based residents and businesses.
Consequently, this new SEC directive now creates additional obstacles for young Nigerians who have been leveraging these new invest tech service providers to help diversify their portfolios.
Unfortunately, this SEC Nigeria directive is coming on the heels of the CBN directive prohibiting Banks from facilitating Nigerians trading Cryptocurrencies.
What happens next?
The immediate next steps are yet to be officially announced.
However, the SEC Nigeria has become more vocal of recent about the proliferation of alternative investments opportunities being offered to Nigerians. Additional concerns about capital flight from Naira to foreign destinations also contribute to the increasing protectionist stance from financial regulators in Nigeria.
For the service providers, this directive adversely impacts their business model and intense lobbying will be required to ensure the regulator’s concerns are adequately addressed.
Ultimately it is probable that this directive is a precursor to the SEC creating a more robust oversight framework. So watch this space.
Business News
This decade will be bullish for Nigeria’s tech space – DLM Capital Group
DLM Capital Group has announced its plans to expand into Nigeria’s million-dollar fintech sector.
Leading developmental investment bank, DLM Capital Group has announced its plans to expand into Nigeria’s million-dollar fintech sector, following its acquisition of Links Microfinance Bank.
The license will give DLM Capital Group the mandate to operate small-scale banking services in Nigeria. This will also allow the launch of its star digital lending brand, Sofri, in the second quarter of this year. The acquisition, combined with the bank’s many fintech efforts already underway, will position it to deliver even more value for corporates and consumers.
DLM Capital Group’s acquisition of Links MFB represents both an entry into new businesses and complementary enhancements to the institution’s existing subsidiaries.
First, this prospect opens new market opportunities for the bank on the African continent.
Second, the acquisition will enable the institution to exit its ‘legacy bank’ visibility and work more closely with the fintech community to build a ‘challenger bank’ brand that proffers innovative technological solutions for the Nigerian market.
What they are saying
The Corporate Communications Manager at DLM Capital Group, Chinwendu Ohakpougwu stated:
“We are particularly excited about our acquisition of Links MFB and how it enhances the growth trajectory of our business. This highly strategic acquisition represents another significant milestone for us on our journey as a resilient and well-capitalized financial institution with advanced scale and capacity to deliver sustainable and best-in-class financial services within the Nigerian market.
We are confident that this decade will be bullish for Nigeria’s tech space and are ready to work with the fintech community in strengthening the solutions necessary to meet consumer needs.”
What you should know
DLM Capital Group prides itself as a foremost developmental investment bank in Africa and functions as a sole arranger to more than 80% of structured finance transactions in Nigeria, with 100% of all securitization transactions in the market currently.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
59 Comments