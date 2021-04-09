Connect with us
iubh
Advertisement
Alpha
Advertisement
Hotflex
Advertisement
Advertisement
UBA
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Business News

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 8th of April 2021, 83 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria

Published

8 hours ago

on

Covid 19 update symptops

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 163,581 confirmed cases.

On the 8th of April 2021, 83 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

To date, 163,581 cases have been confirmed, 154,005 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

A total of 1.8 million tests have been carried out as of April 8th, 2021 compared to 1.7 million tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th April 2021,

  • Total Number of Cases – 163,481
  • Total Number Discharged – 154,005
  • Total Deaths – 2,058
  • Total Tests Carried out – 1,803,177

According to the NCDC, Lagos (22), Rivers (18),  Nasarawa (9), Cross River (8), Ondo (6), Delta (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Zamfara (2), Kaduna (2), Ebonyi (1), Sokoto (1), Ekiti (1), Kano (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,878, followed by Abuja (19,697), Plateau (9,029), Kaduna (8,982), Rivers (6,959), Oyo (6,838), Edo (4,892), Ogun (4,620), Kano (3,917), Ondo (3,220), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,608), Osun (2,544), Nasarawa (2,369), Enugu (2,259), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,007), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,784), and Abia (1,677).

Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,535), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,051), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (871), Ekiti (867), Sokoto (774), Jigawa (524), Kebbi (450), Cross River (377), Yobe (352), Zamfara (232), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Sigma Pensions

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.

Stanbic 728 x 90

Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.

On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.

On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.

On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.

On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

Coronation ads

 

 

app

 

Related Topics:
59 Comments

59 Comments

                  Leave a Reply

                  Your email address will not be published.

                  This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

                  Spotlight Stories

                  Why SEC banned investment technology platforms from offering foreign stocks to Nigerians

                  The SEC is reminding participants and investors that only approved securities can be sold to the Nigerian public.

                  Published

                  1 hour ago

                  on

                  April 9, 2021

                  By

                  Reps raise alarm over N200 billion unclaimed dividends in 2020, the Capital market, Lamido Yuguda assumes duty as new DG of Security and Exchange Commission

                  The Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria has issued a circular directing Investment Technology platforms such as Bamboo, Chaka and Trove to cease and desist from offering foreign stocks to Nigerians.

                  What does this mean?

                  SEC Nigeria is exercising its legal powers and reminding participants and investors alike that only approved securities can be sold to the Nigerian public.

                  In other words, foreign stocks such as Tesla Inc, Apple, Amazon, Google etc. which are currently not listed within Nigerian jurisdiction should NOT be offered to Nigeria-based residents and businesses.

                  Consequently, this new SEC directive now creates additional obstacles for young Nigerians who have been leveraging these new invest tech service providers to help diversify their portfolios.

                  Unfortunately, this SEC Nigeria directive is coming on the heels of the CBN directive prohibiting Banks from facilitating Nigerians trading Cryptocurrencies.

                  What happens next?

                  The immediate next steps are yet to be officially announced.

                  However, the SEC Nigeria has become more vocal of recent about the proliferation of alternative investments opportunities being offered to Nigerians. Additional concerns about capital flight from Naira to foreign destinations also contribute to the increasing protectionist stance from financial regulators in Nigeria.

                  Hotflex
                  Sigma Pensions

                  For the service providers, this directive adversely impacts their business model and intense lobbying will be required to ensure the regulator’s concerns are adequately addressed.

                  Ultimately it is probable that this directive is a precursor to the SEC creating a more robust oversight framework. So watch this space.

                  Continue Reading

                  Business News

                  This decade will be bullish for Nigeria’s tech space – DLM Capital Group

                  DLM Capital Group has announced its plans to expand into Nigeria’s million-dollar fintech sector.

                  Published

                  2 hours ago

                  on

                  April 9, 2021

                  By

                  Leading developmental investment bank, DLM Capital Group has announced its plans to expand into Nigeria’s million-dollar fintech sector, following its acquisition of Links Microfinance Bank.

                  The license will give DLM Capital Group the mandate to operate small-scale banking services in Nigeria. This will also allow the launch of its star digital lending brand, Sofri, in the second quarter of this year. The acquisition, combined with the bank’s many fintech efforts already underway, will position it to deliver even more value for corporates and consumers.

                  DLM Capital Group’s acquisition of Links MFB represents both an entry into new businesses and complementary enhancements to the institution’s existing subsidiaries.

                  First, this prospect opens new market opportunities for the bank on the African continent.

                  Second, the acquisition will enable the institution to exit its ‘legacy bank’ visibility and work more closely with the fintech community to build a ‘challenger bank’ brand that proffers innovative technological solutions for the Nigerian market.

                  What they are saying

                  The Corporate Communications Manager at DLM Capital Group, Chinwendu Ohakpougwu stated:

                  “We are particularly excited about our acquisition of Links MFB and how it enhances the growth trajectory of our business. This highly strategic acquisition represents another significant milestone for us on our journey as a resilient and well-capitalized financial institution with advanced scale and capacity to deliver sustainable and best-in-class financial services within the Nigerian market.

                  We are confident that this decade will be bullish for Nigeria’s tech space and are ready to work with the fintech community in strengthening the solutions necessary to meet consumer needs.”

                  Deal book 300 x 250
                  Sigma Pensions

                  What you should know

                  DLM Capital Group prides itself as a foremost developmental investment bank in Africa and functions as a sole arranger to more than 80% of structured finance transactions in Nigeria, with 100% of all securitization transactions in the market currently.

                  Continue Reading

                    





                  Nairametrics | Company Earnings

                  Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.