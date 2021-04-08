Business News
Buy what? Dangote vs BUA Cement
Dangote Cement has a market capitalization of N3.65 trillion, while BUA posts a N2.49 trillion capitalization, but does size win?
I want to review the performance of the largest quoted companies in Nigeria.
On the Nigerian Stock Exchange, they don’t come any bigger than Dangote Cement (Dangote) and BUA Cement (BUA). Only MTNN stands with both cement companies in terms of market capitalization. Dangote and BUA are both blue-chip companies, in the same sector and both enjoy federal import protection, they also both serve a local market with huge demand for cement.
Which is a better investment? Let us assume I have N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira,) which should I buy? Let us review both stocks with FY 2020 results they posted. For consistency, I am going to use my trading view terminal numbers.
Market Capitalization
First, we talk about capitalization, (Market cap is the number of shares issued x market value of shares ). Dangote Cement has a market capitalization of N3.65 trillion, while BUA posts a N2.49 trillion capitalization. Does size win? Dangote is bigger? Not yet!
Market Price
With N100,000 I can buy about 465 shares of Dangote at N215 a share and 1,360 shares of BUA at N73.50 per share. Is BUA cheaper? do we have a winner? Not quite. Let us dig deeper.
Dangote Cement posted a Net Income figure of N276 billion, if we divide this earning by the number of issued shares which is 17 billion, we get an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N16.14, so every share of Dangote Cement earns (not pays) the investors N16. Similarly, the Earning Per Share of BUA is N2.0
Thus when I buy Dangote Cement N215 per share, I am buying 16 times the earnings of Dangote. We can simplify this by simply comparing the price I pay per share of Dangote to the EPS of Dangote (Price to Earnings Ratio), thus I invest my cash of N215 to buy 16 times the earnings of Dangote, thus the Price to Earnings Ratio of Dangote is 13.31 (P/E). Using the same calculation, the price for each earnings of BUA (the P.E.) is 35.38. This means even though I am paying more cash for each share of Dangote, I am paying less to buy the earnings of Dangote, thus Dangote is cheaper than BUA.
So our first milestone is reached, we have used the Net Income, Market Price, and Number of Issued shared to get the Earnings Per Share, we have then determined what amount of earnings we are buying to determine which stock is at a bargain.
What else?
Let us look at the earnings that will be paid in cash. Remember, Earnings, is just the Net Income of Dangote, we as equity holders have the opportunity to share in any portion of the Net Income.
Dangote in 2020 paid out from earnings N272.69 billion as dividends, this translates to about N16 per share or in terms of returns 7.44%. We get this Dividend Yield return by comparing the dividend paid to the market price per share (D/P). BUA also in 2020 paid out N59.26 billion as dividends from earnings, this translates to a dividend yield of 2.81%.
So, if I invested N100,000 in shares of Dangote Cement, I would earn a cash return of 7.44%, if I did the same with BUA I would earn a cash return of 2.81%.
Let us go a bit deeper…
When you buy a stock, you are buying into the earnings and cash flow. Dangote Cement in 2020 earned N276 billion and paid N272 billion as dividends meaning they retained about N3 billion for that FY while generating over N248b in Free Cash Flow. Similarly, BUA earned a net N71.52 billion, paid out N59 billion in dividends, retained N19 billion but posted a negative Free Cash Flow of (N95.49 billion). Should BUA cement have simply used that cash to finance working capital rather than paying it as dividends? Perhaps. Let us speak more of Cash flow.
Cash retained is cash not paid to you the investor. You have to ask how well your company is utilizing that cash retained. Should it all be paid out as dividends? Or retained in the company to fund expansion and growth?
Look at it this way, if Federal Government Bonds were offering a Yield of 15% and we see that Dangote is offering a yield of 7.44%, then as shareholders you should demand that Dangote pays more cash to you to allow you to invest in FGN bonds because you get a higher return (at lower risk). The point is any company retaining cash or paying cash at a lower yield than the market is hurting the investors, who are missing the opportunity of investing higher elsewhere.
Let us score both company managers by how well they have managed the revenues and capital of the companies
|Return on Assets %
|Return on Equity %
|Return on Invested Capital %
|EBITA Margin %
|Net Margin %
|Debt to Assets
|Long Term Debt to Assets
|Dangote Cement
|14.62
|31.21
|26.92
|44.04
|24.31
|0.24
|0.08
|BUA Cement
|11.15
|19.12
|15.35
|41.87
|32.03
|0.36
|0.23
FY 2020
Across the board, the management of Dangote Cement has done a better job when compared to BUA Cement in managing the assets of the company. Dangote Return on invested capital is higher with a much lower recourse to debt and of course a higher FCF number.
Overall, on Earning, Returns and Efficiency, it appears Dangote Cement posts better fundamentals…
This is not investment advice, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance. Speak with your adviser before investing. Equity is risky.
Financial Services
Which of these contender groups will produce Nigeria’s biggest bank?
It may not be too long before we see one of the potential contender groups produce the next biggest bank in Nigeria.
Since the release of the 2020 audited financial reports of various Nigerian banks, there have been numerous published works comparing the country’s biggest banks based on varying metrics—customer base, balance sheet size, capitalization, earnings, and chiefly, profitability.
Zenith Bank and GTBank, the behemoths of Nigeria’s banking industry, being consistently the most profitable of the bunch, have had their financials frequently dissected by one too many analysts revealing valuable insights into the dynamics of each bank’s management style and vision, track records, and, of course, a projection of what this year’s profitability race will look like for them, for FUGAZ, and others in the industry.
A cursory search on Google with “vs” between the names of both banks will show that various publications have pitched them against each other in the battle for supremacy as Nigeria’s biggest bank in different aspects within and outside of banking. So many articles that an observer could be tempted to think that the Nigerian banking industry was at its peak and the aforementioned banks were the only ones poised to profit from Nigeria’s economy. Such an observer would be wrong on both counts.
On the first count, Nigerian banks are outranked in Africa, with Zenith Bank leading the nation’s most lucrative industry at number 14 behind North and South African banks in terms of capital; and on the second count, there are challenger banks whose market share and profitability can no longer be ignored. These banks are the potential contenders for the coveted status of Nigeria’s biggest bank.
Access, Fidelity, et al
This ignored group of potential contenders have continually made progress over the past few years. Access bank, whose vision is to be number one in Africa, has been relentless in this pursuit that has seen it become the youngest member of the FUGAZ while acquiring competitors along the way. Its profitability has more than doubled since its record-breaking N60.1b in 2017, even as it continues to expand its presence in the continent.
Fidelity, Stanbic, and Sterling can hardly be classed with the self-proclaimed warriors of Access Bank in terms of balance sheet and customer base, but their resilience and grit in leading the Tier 2 banks’ charge have accorded them their deserved respect in the industry as they continue to increase their year on year profitability and become an investor’s delight.
This group of potential contenders are inspired, more than anything, by their need for self-actualization in the industry, and while some don’t look likely to overtake the leading duo to become Nigeria’s biggest bank in the nearest future, their being in the race will always be important in determining who gets the title.
The elephant (and horse) in the room
Conspicuously missing from the previous list of challengers are First Bank, UBA and Union Bank. Although their profitability and capitalization sets them up as favourable challengers, one cannot but consider their pedigree in making the distinction of not grouping them with the rest of the potential contenders for the enviable Nigeria’s biggest bank title.
These banks, which used to be the immovable financial giants until a few decades ago, when the likes of Zenith and GTBank leveraged superior service delivery and aggressive marketing to unseat them, have been able to reinvent themselves and stay relevant in the industry, even producing two of the five FUGAZ. Notwithstanding, they will need something radically new if they are to catch up with, much less overtake, the industry’s leading duo.
The fintech MFBs
They are the smallest group of the chasing pack quite alright, who with each passing day and each round of funding, seem the most likely to unseat the so-called top dogs and other potential contenders. Nigerian fintechs have transcended the Payment Service Provider’s space and, in most cases, become pseudo digital banks through the acquisition of MFB and BDC licenses.
These fintech MFBs have demystified the banking industry with innovative customer offerings that have seen traditional banks consistently try to play catch up. They have leveraged social media expertise to reach a larger network of customers, mostly beyond the scope of their one-state MFB licenses.
They have been able to appeal to millennials and Gen Z by selling convenience and meeting them where they can be found, and where they are most comfortable doing business—online. Their products are also streamlined to their target market and are adopted by communities through online influence as a social standard.
The fintech MFBs’ ability to offer free banking services and higher interest rates for investments is a huge selling point that tips consumer acceptance in their favour and is predicated on their relatively low costs as shown below:
|Fintech MFBs
|Traditional Banks
|Licensing cost
|Minimum paid up capital for MFBs ranges from N20m for a unit, N100m for a state and N2billion for a National license.
|Commercial banks are required to maintain a minimum paid-up share capital of Twenty five billion naira (N25,000,000,000.00) or such other amount as may be prescribed by the CBN from time to time.
|Operational cost
|While not having access to their financials, as they are not publicly traded, one would be correct to assume that the cost of running a single physical address would be quite minimal compared to that of commercial banks with over 200 branches nationwide.
|Huge operational cost. For instance, Zenith Bank spent N1.8billion on Travels, N20b on IT, N30.9b on AMCON levies, and N148b on other expense lines in 2020 which include advertisements.
Fintech MFBs are nimble organizations that have shown their ability to adapt and align themselves to the yearnings of Nigeria’s young population. They have become the preferred investment destination on the African continent for venture capitalists.
Their framework for competing on their own terms is being adopted by newly established commercial banks, who no longer see the relevance of establishing so-called “wide branch networks,” but are rather using hubs in different geo-political zones to drive their commercial interests while going digital for retail; exploiting increased smartphone penetration, demographics and regulatory focus on inclusive banking.
The figures look unlikely presently, but it may not be too long before we see history repeat itself in the Nigerian banking industry, and one of the groups produces the next biggest bank in Nigeria. Whichever bank emerges, it is certain that reduced cost of service delivery, as well as a robust IT infrastructure and a strong retail market, will play a key part.
We will keep watching with anticipation as it all unfolds.
Business News
Highest paid Nigerian bank MD/CEOs of 2020
Bank MD/CEOs in Nigeria earned a combined N1.5 trillion in salaries in 2020.
The banking sector, especially commercial banks, is one of the most profitable sectors of the Nigerian Economy churning out profits of close to a trillion in 2020 alone. They are also one of the highest employers of labours in the country employing over 93,000 Nigerians.
Sitting at the helm of affairs is the Chief Executive/Managing Director, the highest-ranking executive in the organization saddled with the responsibility of making the best corporate decisions, oversight of the execution of the organisation’s corporate strategies and most importantly increasing the shareholders’ return. The buck basically stops on their table.
Thus, these enormous responsibilities also come with a considerable executive compensation for their service making them ostensibly the highest-ranking staff of the bank.
In typical Nairametrics fashion, we bring to you a list of the highest-ranking bank CEOs for 2020 based on their executive compensation (exec comps). The bank MD/CEOs under our review earned over N1.5 trillion in salaries in 2020.
The data was sourced from the published audited accounts of the bank and verified by Nairametrics Research.
Kennedy Uzoka (UBA) – N143 million
Kennedy Uzoka is the CEO of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA). Prior to his appointment as CEO, he was the Deputy Managing Director which tasked him with the responsibility of growing and deepening the Group’s operations in its 18 operating countries.
- He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (AMP) in Boston USA, the International Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the London Business School, United Kingdom.
- In 2020, the CEO helped the bank grow its profits to N113.7 billion from N89 billion one of the better performances by any bank in 2020.
- Shareholders of the bank were also rewarded as its share price rose by 21% YTD in 2020 one of the best performances by a bank.
- UBA has also consistently paid dividends to its shareholders under his watch.
- The bank’s customer deposits also rose the highest during the year from N4 trillion to N6 trillion in 2020.
- He earned a sum of N143 million in 2020 as the highest-paid director in the bank.
Demola Sogunle (Stanbic IBTC Holdings) – N158 million (+0.19%)
Demola Sogunle is the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. Before his appointment in 2020, he was the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank and previously served as Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank.
- Mr. Demola has worked in different leadership capacities in the Group such as Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Compliance as well as Treasury and Financial Services.
- He is a First-Class Graduate of Agricultural Science and holds a Ph.D. in Land Resource Evaluation and Management, both from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.
- He also has an MBA in Banking and Finance from ESUT Business School, Nigeria, and has completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of the Harvard Business School.
- In terms of performance, Stanbic IBTC has rewarded shareholders immensely with profit after tax jumping to N83.2 billion in 2020 up from N75 billion. In terms of capital appreciation, the bank shares rose by 7% during the year but is up 16% year to date (Q1 2020). Stanbic is clearly on its way to being a Tier 1 bank under his watch
- According to Stanbic IBTC’s FY 2020 results, the Director earned an annual income of N158 million. It is up from N155million paid a year earlier.
Eme Emuwa (Union Bank) – N164 million (-4.65% YoY)
Eme Emuwa is the immediate past CEO of Union Bank Plc. He served the bank for 8 years before retiring on March 31, 2021. He was replaced by Emeka Okonkwo, an Executive Director in charge of the Bank‘s Corporate Banking business.
- Before joining Union Bank, Mr. Emuwa began his career at Citibank Nigeria where he rose to Executive Director in charge of Commercial Banking and Global Subsidiaries in 2009.
- He also served as the Head of the Corporate and Investment Banking Division of Citibank Bangladesh.
- He studied Civil Engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He also holds an MSc in Construction Management from the University of Lagos and an MBA from Warwick Business School, UK.
- Union Bank reported a profit after tax of N25 billion in 2020 up from N24 billion a year earlier suggesting that his turnaround efforts are going as planned.
- Based on Union Bank Plc’s full-year 2020 financial statements, Mr. Eme’s total annual salary as the CEO of the bank was N164 million. It dropped from the N172 million paid in 2019.
Ebenezer Onyeagwu (Zenith Bank) – N230 million (+4% YoY)
Ebenezer Onyeagwu is the Chief Executive Director of Zenith Bank Plc. He replaced Peter Amangbo whose tenor expired on May 31, 2019. Mr. Onyeagwu joined Zenith Bank in 2002 as a Senior Manager in the Internal Control and Audit Group of the bank.
- His strong business acumen and work ethic took him quickly up the ladder and in 2012, he was named the Executive Director of the bank in charge of Lagos and South-South Zone.
- He is an alumnus of the University of Oxford where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Strategy and Certificate in Macroeconomics and also underwent extensive level business education at the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia Business School of Columbia University, the Harvard Business School, and Lagos Business School of the Pan African University, Nigeria.
- Zenith Bank under his leadership remains the most profitable bank in the country with about N235.5 billion in profits up from N209 billion in 2019.
- At N8.4 trillion, its balance sheet is the second-highest but no bank comes close to Zenith when it comes to Net Assets, being the only Nigerian bank with Net Assets of over N1.1 trillion.
- Zenith Bank’s share price rose 33% YTD in 2020 ranking as one of the best performers in terms of capital appreciation.
- He earned a sum of N230 million in 2020, according to data obtained from the Financial Statement of Zenith Bank Plc. His exec comps was N221 million in 2019.
Segun Agbaje (GT Bank) – N399.70 million
Segun Agbaje is the Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTB). He is also a Director of PepsiCo and a member of the Mastercard Advisory Board, Middle East, and Africa.
- He started his career at Ernst Young in San Francisco and later joined the then start-up, GTB in 1991, rising through the ranks to become an Executive Director in January 2000, and later, CEO in June 2011 after the death of Tayo Aderinokun, the former CEO.
- Segun, as he is fondly called is set to exit the bank this year as MD/CEO amidst a tightly contested field of possible successors.
- The bank posted a record profit after tax of N201 billion in 2020 up from N197 billion in 2019. The bank also posted an impressive return on average equity of 26.8%.
- Under his watch, the bank maintained an enviable position as the most efficient run bank operation at an astonishing cost to income ratio of 37%
- GTB share price appreciated by 9% YTD in 2020 consistently paying dividends twice yearly.
- According to GT Bank’s audited financial statements for 2020, Segun Agbaje earned an annual income of N399.7 billion unchanged from 2019.
Bubbling under
- U.K Eke (FBN Holdings) – N122 million
- Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) – N120 million
- Nnamdi Okonkwo (Fidelity Bank) – N110 million
- Ladi Balogun – (FCMB Group) N101.19 million
We did not rather disappointingly that there are no women on this list. Let’s hope things change this year (2021) with the appointment of Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as MD of Fidelity Bank.
