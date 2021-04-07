Business
What the $1.5 billion Port Harcourt refinery deal means to us – Maire Tecnimont
Marie Tecnimont intends to use the Port Harcourt refinery deal to strengthen its footprint in Nigeria.
The rehabilitation deal of the Port Harcourt refinery signed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Marie Tecnimont means a lot to both Nigeria and the Italian firm.
While Nigeria sees the rehabilitation exercise as a way to restore the facility’s old glory and boost petroleum products production in the nation, the management of Tecnimont sees the development from a different angle.
The company, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, intends to use the deal to strengthen its footprint in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the company in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Tuesday.
It stated, “The overall contract value is about $1.5 billion. The project entails engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities for a full rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery complex, aimed at restoring the complex to a minimum of 90% of its nameplate capacity.
The complex is composed of two refineries totalling an overall capacity of approximately 210,000 bpd (barrels per day). The project will be delivered in phases from 24 and 32 months and the final stage will be completed in 44 months from the award date.”
Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group Chief Executive Officer, stated: “With this great result we confirm the soundness of our business strategy on geography diversification, as one of its key elements is to grow and assist our clients in their revamping initiatives, leveraging on our technological know-how to ensure more efficient and environmentally better performing processes and products.
It represents a testament to our technological DNA, as we are strongly increasing our focus on initiatives for the modernization of the refining sector, such as these strategic rehabilitation works.
Moreover, we enhance our footprint in Nigeria and in Sub-Saharan Africa, a market with excellent downstream prospects given its demographics and the necessity to unlock greater added value from the transformation of natural resources. We are eager to keep on supporting a leading player in the area such as NNPC to develop Africa’s downstream sector.”
What you should know about Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.
It heads an industrial group that leads the global natural resource conversion market (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise).
Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approx. 45 countries, through approx. 50 operative companies and about 9,000 people.
IMF lifts 2021 global GDP growth to 6%
The group also warned that economic recoveries are diverging dangerously across and within countries.
The International Monetary Fund has lifted its global growth outlook to 6% in 2021 (0.5% point upgrade) and 4.4% in 2022 (0.2 percentage point upgrade), after an estimated historic contraction of -3.3% in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This disclosure was made on the organisation’s website on Tuesday.
The group also warned that economic recoveries are diverging dangerously across and within countries, as economies with slower vaccine rollout, more limited policy support, and more reliance on tourism do less well.
What the IMF is saying
“The upgrades in global growth for 2021 and 2022 are mainly due to upgrades for advanced economies, particularly to a sizeable upgrade for the United States (1.3 percentage points) that is expected to grow at 6.4 percent this year.
This makes the United States the only large economy projected to surpass the level of GDP it was forecast to have in 2022 in the absence of this pandemic.
China is projected to grow this year at 8.4 percent. While China’s economy had already returned to pre-pandemic GDP in 2020, many other countries are not expected to do so until 2023.”
On divergent recoveries
The IMF stated that divergent recovery paths are likely to create wider gaps in living standards across countries compared to pre-pandemic expectations.
“The average annual loss in per capita GDP over 2020–24, relative to pre-pandemic forecasts, is projected to be 5.7 percent in low-income countries and 4.7 percent in emerging markets, while in advanced economies the losses are expected to be smaller at 2.3 percent,” they said.
“Faster progress with vaccinations can uplift the forecast, while a more prolonged pandemic with virus variants that evade vaccines can lead to a sharp downgrade. Multispeed recoveries could pose financial risks if interest rates in the United States rise further in unexpected ways.“
For Africa, IMF forecasts economic growth of 3.4% in 2021 and 4% by 2022, Nigeria is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2021 and 2.3% by 2022, while South Africa is projected to hit growths of 3.1% and 2.0% for the respective years in focus.
In case you missed it
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) identified some factors that hamper the economic recovery of low-income countries from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, factors including access to vaccines, limited policy space to respond to the crisis, the lack of means for extra spending, pre-existing vulnerabilities such as high levels of public debt in many low-income countries and sometimes weak, negative, total factor productivity performance in some low-income countries. These factors continue to act as a drag on growth.
Trade Minister hails WACOT’s certifications to export organic sesame globally
The Minister of Trade has commended WACOT Limited for its recent certification to export organic sesame globally.
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, has commended WACOT Ltd, a leading food and agro-allied company, for its recent certification to export organic sesame globally.
According to the information contained in the company’s press release, the certification was issued by the international certification organization, ECOCERT.
The Minister made this commendation in his office in Abuja while receiving the ECOCERT certifications presented to him by the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria (NSSAN), the management of WACOT, stakeholders in sesame production, and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).
What you should know
WACOT Ltd, a member company of the TGI Group, is known for its sizeable investments in the value chains of various crops across Nigeria.
The first certification, which the France-based ECOCERT conveyed to WACOT Limited, is an approval to export sesame across the world.
Meanwhile, the second certification on January 8 gave approval for WACOT to export sesame to the United States, having met that country’s Department of Agriculture (USDA) organic regulations.
What they are saying
The Minister assured the delegation of the government’s support, as the present administration would not relent in creating an enabling environment for innovative agro-allied companies like WACOT.
“This government is all about encouraging and supporting indigenous companies, especially those in the agro-allied sector, to be successful within and outside the country.
“The present administration is serious about weaning our economy off oil, and agriculture is a major priority. It is in this light that I commend your resourcefulness and diligence for getting the certifications,” he said.
Sadiq Kassim, TGI Group’s Director (Corporate Affairs) who is also the Deputy National President of NSSAN, explained that the stakeholders in the agro-allied value chain are committed to placing Nigeria on the global map of organic sesame production.
Speaking about the certification, Kassim said:
“We are delighted to have received these certifications that permit us all levels of sesame handling from farming to export to the United States, Europe and Asia, among others. We are happy to be supporting the government’s economic diversification effort.
The government has supported agriculture, and we felt that we could further assist by obtaining the certifications to export organic seed and bring in foreign exchange.”
Why this matters
The approval given to WACOT by ECOCERT to export organic sesame globally through the recent certification will help in boosting Nigeria’s foreign exchange income through sesame export, and also help in diversifying the economy from crude oil, in line with the government’s economic diversification effort.
