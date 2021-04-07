Business
IMF lifts 2021 global GDP growth to 6%
The group also warned that economic recoveries are diverging dangerously across and within countries.
The International Monetary Fund has lifted its global growth outlook to 6% in 2021 (0.5% point upgrade) and 4.4% in 2022 (0.2 percentage point upgrade), after an estimated historic contraction of -3.3% in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This disclosure was made on the organisation’s website on Tuesday.
The group also warned that economic recoveries are diverging dangerously across and within countries, as economies with slower vaccine rollout, more limited policy support, and more reliance on tourism do less well.
What the IMF is saying
“The upgrades in global growth for 2021 and 2022 are mainly due to upgrades for advanced economies, particularly to a sizeable upgrade for the United States (1.3 percentage points) that is expected to grow at 6.4 percent this year.
This makes the United States the only large economy projected to surpass the level of GDP it was forecast to have in 2022 in the absence of this pandemic.
China is projected to grow this year at 8.4 percent. While China’s economy had already returned to pre-pandemic GDP in 2020, many other countries are not expected to do so until 2023.”
On divergent recoveries
The IMF stated that divergent recovery paths are likely to create wider gaps in living standards across countries compared to pre-pandemic expectations.
“The average annual loss in per capita GDP over 2020–24, relative to pre-pandemic forecasts, is projected to be 5.7 percent in low-income countries and 4.7 percent in emerging markets, while in advanced economies the losses are expected to be smaller at 2.3 percent,” they said.
“Faster progress with vaccinations can uplift the forecast, while a more prolonged pandemic with virus variants that evade vaccines can lead to a sharp downgrade. Multispeed recoveries could pose financial risks if interest rates in the United States rise further in unexpected ways.“
For Africa, IMF forecasts economic growth of 3.4% in 2021 and 4% by 2022, Nigeria is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2021 and 2.3% by 2022, while South Africa is projected to hit growths of 3.1% and 2.0% for the respective years in focus.
In case you missed it
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) identified some factors that hamper the economic recovery of low-income countries from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, factors including access to vaccines, limited policy space to respond to the crisis, the lack of means for extra spending, pre-existing vulnerabilities such as high levels of public debt in many low-income countries and sometimes weak, negative, total factor productivity performance in some low-income countries. These factors continue to act as a drag on growth.
Trade Minister hails WACOT’s certifications to export organic sesame globally
The Minister of Trade has commended WACOT Limited for its recent certification to export organic sesame globally.
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, has commended WACOT Ltd, a leading food and agro-allied company, for its recent certification to export organic sesame globally.
According to the information contained in the company’s press release, the certification was issued by the international certification organization, ECOCERT.
The Minister made this commendation in his office in Abuja while receiving the ECOCERT certifications presented to him by the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria (NSSAN), the management of WACOT, stakeholders in sesame production, and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).
What you should know
WACOT Ltd, a member company of the TGI Group, is known for its sizeable investments in the value chains of various crops across Nigeria.
The first certification, which the France-based ECOCERT conveyed to WACOT Limited, is an approval to export sesame across the world.
Meanwhile, the second certification on January 8 gave approval for WACOT to export sesame to the United States, having met that country’s Department of Agriculture (USDA) organic regulations.
What they are saying
The Minister assured the delegation of the government’s support, as the present administration would not relent in creating an enabling environment for innovative agro-allied companies like WACOT.
“This government is all about encouraging and supporting indigenous companies, especially those in the agro-allied sector, to be successful within and outside the country.
“The present administration is serious about weaning our economy off oil, and agriculture is a major priority. It is in this light that I commend your resourcefulness and diligence for getting the certifications,” he said.
Sadiq Kassim, TGI Group’s Director (Corporate Affairs) who is also the Deputy National President of NSSAN, explained that the stakeholders in the agro-allied value chain are committed to placing Nigeria on the global map of organic sesame production.
Speaking about the certification, Kassim said:
“We are delighted to have received these certifications that permit us all levels of sesame handling from farming to export to the United States, Europe and Asia, among others. We are happy to be supporting the government’s economic diversification effort.
The government has supported agriculture, and we felt that we could further assist by obtaining the certifications to export organic seed and bring in foreign exchange.”
Why this matters
The approval given to WACOT by ECOCERT to export organic sesame globally through the recent certification will help in boosting Nigeria’s foreign exchange income through sesame export, and also help in diversifying the economy from crude oil, in line with the government’s economic diversification effort.
Nigerian Ports Authority to reduce carbon emissions
The NPA reiterated the need to reduce air pollution by reducing the sulphur content of the fuels that ships use.
The Nigerian Ports Authority has disclosed that it is reducing carbon emissions, stating that it has strategically primed most of its reform initiatives to align with the impacts of the global energy transition.
This was disclosed by the NPA in a social media statement on Tuesday evening.
“NPA is aligning with the global discourse that reduction in the use of heavy hydrocarbons and increasing the use of liquified natural gas in maritime transport could help reduce carbon dioxide emissions & other pollution arising from international trade.”https://t.co/bshf8tKwdv
— Nigerian Ports (@nigerianports) April 6, 2021
What they are saying
“Compliance is crucial to the handling of dangerous and hazardous good and products (like gas). As a result, the NPA has strategically primed most of the reform initiatives to align with the impacts of the global energy transition.”
Towards the end of last year, I (NPA MD) signed a directive with strict timelines for full compliance with and enforcement of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) sulphur regulation on Nigerian waterways.”
The new regulations, known as IMO Sulphur Regulations 2020, mandates a maximum sulphur content of 0.5% in marine fuels globally.”
The NPA disclosed that the need for change is to reduce the air pollution created in the shipping industry by reducing the sulphur content of the fuels that ships use.
In case you missed it: The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced the temporary suspension of export receipts at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port for a period of 2 weeks which began on March 22, 2021.
