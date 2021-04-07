Paid Content
Centric Gateway’s SeerBit partners Wix to boost Ecommerce in Africa
The joint effort from SeerBit and Wix represents the continuous efforts in ensuring Africans get the best experience transacting online…
SeerBit is pleased to announce it is partnering with Wix, a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, to empower and scale eCommerce businesses in Africa. SeerBit is a product of Centric Gateway – an innovative Pan-African tech solutions company enabling seamless and secure payments across East and West Africa.
This collaboration makes SeerBit a payment gateway for Wix on the African continent, processing payments in local currencies, and giving unfettered access to African businesses to build their unique online presence. This integration will further empower the continent as Sub-Saharan Africa is on track to become one of the fastest-growing payment markets in the world. Online payment in East and West Africa has an average annual increase of 17% with a population of 919 million. With this integration to the Wix platform, Centric Gateway aims to capture 60% of the online market in both regions.
Founded in 2011, Centric Gateway has serviced an array of clients, providing innovative solutions across different industries. With a core focus on the Banking sector, Centric Gateway was the first Fintech firm that implemented an Open Banking initiative for a leading Nigerian Tier-1 Bank and continues to service several Banks across the African continent. Today, Centric Gateway is a leading player with its flagship product SeerBit developing a financial ecosystem with omni-channel capabilities across the payments value chain.
Speaking on the collaboration with Wix, Omoniyi Kolade, CEO, Centric Gateway stated, “In alignment with our vision of providing innovative technology solutions tailored to bridging payment gaps, this cooperation will boost the payment services industry and increase customer satisfaction in Africa. This collaboration also allows SeerBit to be a frontline player in driving the growth of the eCommerce and online space in Africa. We are happy to do this in collaboration with Wix.”
Omoniyi also reiterated on how both brands are united to make history in Africa. Also, he emphasized their commitment to cater to its valued merchants and to reinforce the brand’s mantra of “Payments simplified”. He recommended new merchants to join the Wix platform in order to grow their businesses online in light of the ever-fast digitization the world is experiencing, retelling that payments will be in local currencies, eliminating the bottlenecks of having to pay in foreign currencies.
About Centric Gateway
Centric Gateway is a leading technology-driven company focused on providing innovative solutions in Africa. Centric Gateway also provides technology integration, advisory services, payment infrastructure, and transaction processing across verticals with partners in banking, retail, telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), and small-medium enterprises (SMEs). African businesses use the company’s innovative software solutions to securely receive payments and to provide a modern, sublime payment experience. Centric Gateway is the leading technology company accelerating the growth of African companies, helping them launch new business models, and deepen customer relationships.
Centric Gateway has over the years, demonstrated consistent, strong, and profitable growth since the business was founded in 2011 and is currently present in 9 countries in East and West Africa.
The company won the best FINTECH partner of the year at the Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme Efficiency Awards, 2019 in Nigeria. In 2019, Centric gateway was the first company to drive an open banking initiative in Nigeria backed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to join the global payment trend and revolutionize the fintech space in Nigeria. For further information about Centric Gateway and SeerBit, please visit their websites.
Savyt launches, set to provide investors up to 15% on savings & investment
Savyt has been in beta and it has partnered with a licensed financial institution to provide its services in Nigeria.
In its quest to help Nigerians grow and preserve their wealth, Savyt (pronounced ‘Save+It), a fintech start-up, has launched its savings offerings.
Savyt is a savings and investment platform leveraging technology to help Nigerians grow wealth by connecting them to high-yielding savings and investment opportunities.
With savings rate in Nigeria currently estimated at 23% according to the World Bank, and the country’s 10-year average inflation rate standing at 12%, Nigerians are constantly in search of investment opportunities that can improve their returns and protect their portfolio from inflation and currency devaluation. Savyt aims to make this process easier.
Commenting on the launch, Muyiwa Babarinde, Savyt’s head of marketing & growth highlighted how rising inflation continues to erode Nigerians’ purchasing power and deplete savings.
“Over the years, the persistent rise in inflation indicates that Nigerian savers and investors are not getting adequate returns for their investments on an inflation-adjusted basis, thereby reducing per capita wealth of the middle class wealth even with rising local currency income levels”. “ The Nigerian middle class is also simply not saving enough” he said. “At Savyt, we are focused on improving economic mobility through an improved national savings rate and finding better yielding investments for our subscribers. Savyt provides alternative savings & investment options where users can set personal goals, save towards them and earn up to 15%, per annum”.
“With our goal-focused ‘target savings’ and ‘fixed investments’ (Maintain, Accelerate & Elevate) plans, our users can improve the value of their portfolio. By providing Nigerians with investment products that help their capital appreciate, we can help unlock more value and ensure upward economic mobility”, he added.
On Savyt, users can set up an account, create a savings plan with as low as N50 and enable recurring deposits through its ‘Autosave’ function, in a matter of minutes.
With Autosave, users can automatically save funds at a frequency they are comfortable with, either daily, weekly or monthly.
Customers funds are invested in low to medium risk financial instruments, transactions are processed by a PCI DSS complaint processor, and all deposits are held by our partner banks, and insured by Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC)
The platform is currently available via web app, and you can kickstart a secure and profitable financial journey on www.savyt.com by setting up an account and creating a savings & investment plan.
Fundall is helping young Nigerians curb overspending
The card also helps reduce the risk users could suffer from a card loss or the card being hacked into via an unprotected website.
As the Nigerian Fintech space continues to grow in innovation & funding amidst continuous uptight regulations, Fundall, who launched in October 2020 recently acquired a Microfinance Bank, to enable the company to expand its offering within the financial services industry as it continues to build what they term “the Revolut for Africans”.
The fintech startup wants to allow Nigerians to enjoy wholesome financial services without having to sign up on multiple platforms, risk their security, or bother about transaction charges when moving funds from one platform to another.
With an overall vision to help Nigerians manage all their money from one platform, Fundall has just relaunched its Lifestyle Card; a card designed to help users take control of impulsive spending and help them spend within a budget.
More often than not, people start each month with great intentions to spend according to a budget but eventually find themselves making mindless purchases and using the ‘problem no dey finish’ phrase as justification to escape remorse. When in fact they soon face an almost empty bank account and start looking forward to the next payday only to run the same cycle again.
The Fundall Lifestyle Card works just like a regular bank card, however, better as it allows users to sync their card with a budget that can be created on the Fundall app. Users simply fund their card with the exact amount budgeted for an expense category and rest assured that they are only able to spend the allotted amount per time using the card.
The card also helps reduce the risk users could suffer from a card loss or the card being hacked into via an unprotected website. This is because the card is not directly linked to the user’s main account balance, hence users can only spend the amount preloaded on the card.
How does the Fundall Lifestyle Card work?
Anyone can quickly open a Fundall account as of today from the web app or smartphone using the app for iOS or Android. From there, the user fills in their personal information for verification and onboarding. This generally takes less than 3 minutes to complete after which the user can immediately create a budget on the app and also request the Lifestyle Card.
Upon request, the card is delivered to the user between 7 – 10 working days and can be activated at any ATM point. Once the user activates the card and sets their security PIN, the card is set for usage and can be funded from the app.
With the Fundall app and its Lifestyle Card, budgeting and managing excessive spending becomes a no-brainer.
