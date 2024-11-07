SeerBit, Africa’s most trusted payment solutions provider specialising in innovative services for businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Sabre, a global leader in software and technology solutions powering the travel industry.

This collaboration will provide Sabre’s clients with access to SeerBit’s powerful payment infrastructure, delivering seamless, secure, and efficient payment processing for transactions and other value-added services across web, mobile, and offline channels.

Despite the travel industry injecting nearly $10 trillion into the global economy in 2023, equivalent to 9.1% of global GDP, significant payment challenges continue to frustrate the growth of the sector. These challenges include the complexities of cross-border transactions, fragmented payment methods, payment security and fraud, fluctuations and pricing transparency, interoperability, chargebacks and dispute resolution, among others.

The payment challenges in the travel industry call for lasting solutions to bridge existing gaps and unlock the sector’s full growth potential. Currently, the industry supports 449 million jobs, accounting for 12.2% of the global workforce and is projected to contribute $16 trillion to the global economy by 2034, representing 11.4% of the global economic landscape.

To address these persistent challenges, SeerBit has joined forces with Sabre to deliver innovative solutions that streamline payment processes and enhance operational efficiency within the travel sector.

With this strategic partnership, Sabre will integrate SeerBit’s solutions into its travel technology platform, enabling airlines, travel agencies, global travel service providers and travellers to process payments faster and more efficiently, while ensuring compliance with local and international regulations.

Making the announcement at a brief parley recently, Omoniyi Kolade, Founder and CEO of SeerBit said, “For us, this combination of advanced payment technologies with innovative travel solutions comes at a pivotal moment in the travel industry. Our payment solutions are uniquely designed to simplify complex processes. By integrating with Sabre’s platform, we are providing travel businesses with the tools they need to enhance their services and deliver delightful experiences for their customers. We are confident that this collaboration will significantly contribute to the rapid evolution of the global travel ecosystem, particularly by making fast, secure and efficient payment processing accessible for all stakeholders in the value chain.”

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with SeerBit to engineer innovative payment capabilities that empower African travel businesses,” said Dare Olayiwola, Senior Regional Director at Sabre Travel Solutions, Central West Africa. “Africa is a key growth market for our organisation, and we are excited to work closely with SeerBit to support the evolving travel ecosystem across the continent.”

Equally important, the alliance between SeerBit and Sabre is set to bring substantial benefits to the travel industry. With the integration of SeerBit’s advanced payment technology, Sabre’s clients will gain unrivalled efficiency in transactions across multiple platforms and payment options, ensuring real-time, frictionless payments for bookings, reservations, and other services for operators within the travel ecosystem.

About SeerBit:

SeerBit is a Pan-African payment solutions provider that makes it easier for businesses and financial service providers to make and accept payments from their customers across Africa. Users have the advantage of enjoying flexible features to fit any business with a single integration.

SeerBit is building a unified payment ecosystem that removes the complexity and fragmentation of the digital payment process in Africa, enabling businesses to seamlessly accept multiple payment methods and streamline online and offline transactions. The company has operations in 10 African countries with a wide range of solutions developed to drive the adoption of digital payments across the continent. Its partners include The British Council, United Bank for Africa, Zoho, Kuda Bank and Wix, among others. For more information, please visit: www.seerbit.com

About Sabre Corporation:

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale, and insights to build tomorrow’s technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies, and other partners to retail, distribute, and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sabre.com.