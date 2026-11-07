Nigeria Economic Summit Closes With Urgent Call For Tangible Growth, Policy Execution

The 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #32) concluded on Tuesday with a resounding consensus among public and private sector leaders: Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms must transition from theoretical frameworks to tangible, household-level economic growth. Held under the theme “Growth That Works,” the two-day summit served as a critical platform for policymakers, industry captains, and international development […]

The 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #32) concluded on Tuesday with a resounding consensus among public and private sector leaders: Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms must transition from theoretical frameworks to tangible, household-level economic growth.

Held under the theme “Growth That Works,” the two-day summit served as a critical platform for policymakers, industry captains, and international development partners to evaluate the nation’s economic trajectory, address persistent structural bottlenecks, and demand accelerated, accountable execution of reform policies.

The Macroeconomic Imperative

In his opening address, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, presented the proposed National Economic Policy Framework. He emphasized a paradigm shift from viewing the economy merely as a development plan to establishing a competitive national economic model built on seven interconnected systems: stability, productivity, enterprise, capital, people, markets, and institutions.

Echoing the need for resilience, Prof. Stefan Dercon of the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, cautioned that while recent macroeconomic stabilization is commendable, it cannot be sustained without deliberate microeconomic strategies. He advocated for a pro-pragmatic approach, urging the government to replicate the export-oriented, private-sector-led models seen in Indonesia and China.

However, speaking on behalf of the private sector, Mr. Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group, highlighted the severe impacts of foreign exchange reforms. While acknowledging improved access to currency, Rabiu noted that the naira’s depreciation had significantly inflated production costs. He urged a shift from import dependence to domestic production and value addition.

Offering a sub-national perspective, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, highlighted the state’s economic resilience, citing a 2026 GDP projection of $146.23 billion and a 3.89% growth in Q1 2026. He called for decentralized energy solutions and the optimization of the Lekki Deep Sea Port to bolster intra-African trade under the AfCFTA.

Bridging the Gap: Human Capital and Digital Inclusion

A recurring theme across the summit’s plenary was the critical need to translate macroeconomic gains into household welfare. The “Growth That Works” panel noted that with GDP growth estimated at 4%, the current trajectory falls short of the 7% to 9% required for significant poverty reduction.

Panels on digital inclusion and human capital underscored the necessity of equipping the Nigerian workforce for the future. Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA, emphasized that inclusion transcends internet connectivity; it requires empowering citizens to improve their livelihoods and productivity. Participants called for a curriculum overhaul to bridge the mismatch between academic outputs and industry demands, alongside robust investments in early childhood development.

Addressing Structural Deficits

The summit dissected several critical sectors requiring urgent intervention:

Agriculture and Trade: The “Rising Together” initiative called for the transition from raw commodity trading to value-chain industrialization. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, stressed the need for improved market access across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to enhance export capabilities.

Security and Investment: Discussions on economic resilience highlighted how insecurity artificially inflates business costs and disrupts agricultural supply chains. Panelists urged a multi-pronged approach encompassing technology, transparent public-private security funds, and addressing the root causes of insecurity.

Tax Reform: With 74% of citizens accepting the right to tax but expressing low trust in collecting institutions, stakeholders called for digitized tax systems and improved communication regarding the utilization of tax revenues.

Capital Mobilization and MSMEs

In a session focused on the informal economy, stakeholders noted that over 39 million MSMEs are scaling without adequate support. Panellists urged the government to formalize informal enterprises through targeted incentives and data-driven support.

Furthermore, the “Reform to Capital Mobilization” panel revealed a concerning statistic: approximately 95% of foreign inflows into Nigeria are short-term portfolio flows. Experts called for the creation of clear exit routes for investors and greater pension allocation to infrastructure to attract sustainable, long-term capital.

The Call to Action

The summit culminated in a definitive “Call to Action,” with delegates urging that the cost of reforms must be minimized for the average citizen while delivering measurable gains.

To ensure accountability, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) announced the publication of an annual NES Accountability Index. The incoming NESG Chairman, Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya, outlined five immediate priorities for the coming year: publishing the accountability index, deepening research for reform initiatives, devolving influence to sub-national governments, making projects bankable for private investment, and broadening inclusion.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to these goals, citing a 3.89% GDP growth in Q1 2026 and an increase in crude oil production to 1.735 million barrels per day.

“The private sector’s message was clear: there is broad agreement on the direction of reform, so the task now is execution,” the summit’s closing communique read. “The time to act is now: to turn commitments into measurable results, and to return next year with evidence of progress.”