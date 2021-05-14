As a business owner, having an e-commerce website is arguably the simplest and fastest way to sell online. Most times, you might not be able to build your website from scratch, but there are different e-commerce website builders that you can easily use to build your own website. These e-commerce builders have a drag-and-drop feature that enables you to easily build an e-commerce website without writing any line of code.

Whether you have a brick-and-mortar store or have a fully digital store, having a website that can improve the user experience of your customers and give them a memorable shopping experience online is very crucial.

Here are some easy-to-use e-commerce website builders that you can use to create your online store.

Shopify

Shopify is an eCommerce platform that offers a way to quickly launch your dream business and start selling to your customers, wherever they are. It also offers an option to customize your store or build it from the ground up through the Shopify App. It has a feature-rich drag and drop page builder that gives you an easy path to launching your online store. The platform also has an app marketplace with more than 4,000+ free and premium apps designed to extend the capabilities of your online store. You can also integrate email marketing, link your social media accounts, and add shipping platforms on your Shopify store. There is no setup fee for this feature.

Pricing

There are five plans to choose from, which include:

Lite – $9 per month (only includes an embeddable buy button)

Basic – $29 per month with essential features

Shopify – $79 per month with standard features

Advanced – $299 per month with all features

Plus – Starts at $2,000 per month for large stores

Wix

Wix.com is a comprehensive platform that gives you total creative freedom online. With powerful technology and unparalleled design capabilities, you can create beautiful, professional, and functional websites with Wix editor to manage and grow your business. The editor has an innovative drag and drop builder and hundreds of pre-made templates for every type of online store.

Pricing

Wix offers four pricing plans which support online payments so your customers can easily pay you from the site, a free domain, and also a customer care support channel. There are other features also offered by Wix. The pricing plans include:

Business basic – $17 per month

Business Unlimited – $25 per month

Business VIP – $35 per month

Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. is an American website building and hosting company that provides software as a service for website building and hosting, and allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages. The platform is widely used by businesses of all kinds, but mainly by creatives and artists. It is great for portfolio building and blogging, and also offers eCommerce tools that can help businesses grow.

Pricing

There are three eCommerce-ready plans to choose from and all plans come with award-winning 24/7 customer support. The pricing includes:

Business – $18 per month with 3% transaction fees

Basic Ecommerce – $26 per month with no transaction fees

Advanced Ecommerce – $40 per month with no transaction fees

Bigcommerce

BigCommerce is the world’s leading cloud eCommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. The platform empowers merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. It combines enterprise functionality, an open architecture, an app ecosystem, and market-leading performance. BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time, and complexity than on-premise software.

Pricing

BigCommerce offers four pricing plans, including:

Standard – $29.95 per month with a $50k annual revenue cap

Plus – $79.95 per month with a $180k annual revenue cap

Pro – $299.95 per month with a $400k annual revenue cap

Enterprise – Custom pricing for those making more than $400k

Bottom Line

It is very essential to have an e-commerce store to increase sales in your business, provide more visibility and improve your customer service delivery. Using any of these e-commerce website builders can help you create a business that will appeal to customers and make their shopping experiences seamless.