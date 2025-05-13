Leading Pan-African payment solutions provider SeerBit has partnered with Spectranet, Nigeria’s pioneer 4G LTE broadband service provider, to launch ExpressPay, a seamless, efficient, and secure payment option designed to revolutionise internet access subscription and renewal.

Many internet users often endure service downtime after subscription renewal due to delayed payment processing.

This recurring challenge, exacerbated by the absence of real-time payment validation, represents a major source of frustration for subscribers.

Furthermore, the inconvenience of manual payment options and overdependence on limited options such as cards or USSD deprives customers of flexibility and impacts satisfaction and loyalty.

Accessible to all customers with a bank account, ExpressPay is a game-changer in the digital payment landscape, addressing common challenges for internet users such as payment errors, manual reconciliation, and service activation delays. With ExpressPay, Spectranet customers are assigned unique virtual accounts, ensuring accurate payment processing, eliminating manual intervention, and enabling instant reflection of payments for uninterrupted internet connectivity.

With approximately 161.9 million active internet users in Nigeria as of January 2025, based on recent data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and growing dependence on internet access for participation in modern society, Express Pay will eliminate payment friction, ensuring customers can pay seamlessly for uninterrupted internet access.

Through this collaboration, Spectranet customers can unlock several benefits, including the eradication of payment errors as each customer is assigned a unique virtual account, ensuring payments are accurately matched to their subscriptions. Also, payments are processed in real-time, eliminating delays and ensuring instant service activation and uninterrupted connectivity. Furthermore, via ExpressPay, Spectranet users can count on a frictionless payment experience with manual verification no longer required, thereby reducing effort and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Equally important, this innovative solution delivers faster processing times, ultimately ushering in greater efficiency and convenience for users.

“Internet access is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity for commerce, education, employment, healthcare access, leisure and other critical aspects of daily life,” said Omoniyi Kolade, Founder and CEO of SeerBit. “Our partnership with Spectranet is more than transforming the subscription payments experience — it’s about delivering more value, ensuring customers stay connected without the stress of failed or delayed transactions and boosting Nigeria’s digital economy. Express Pay is the future of seamless internet subscription payments.”

Also speaking on the partnership, the Chief Operating Officer of Spectranet, Amrish Singhal said: “As a company dedicated to delivering reliable and seamless internet services, we are always innovating to enhance our customers’ experience. The launch of ExpressPay as a payment gateway is a bold step forward in our commitment to eliminating payment-related disruptions and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for our subscribers. Our partnership with SeerBit reinforces this mission, enabling effortless, instant payments that make staying connected easier than ever.”

The launch of ExpressPay reinforces both SeerBit and Spectranet’s commitment to leveraging innovation to drive digital transformation and improve service delivery across Nigeria. Customers can now enjoy a more reliable, accurate and efficient way to manage their internet subscriptions, ensuring a frictionless digital experience.

ExpressPay is accessible to Spectranet customers via https://selfcare.spectranet.com.ng/payment

About SeerBit:

SeerBit is a Pan-African payment solutions provider that makes it easier for businesses and financial service providers to make and accept payments from their customers across Africa. Users have the advantage of enjoying flexible features to fit any business with a single integration. SeerBit is building a unified payment ecosystem that removes the complexity and fragmentation of the digital payment process in Africa, enabling businesses to seamlessly accept multiple payment methods and streamline online and offline transactions. The company has operations in 10 African countries with a wide range of solutions developed to drive the adoption of digital payments across the continent. Its partners include The British Council, United Bank for Africa, Zoho Books, Kuda Bank, Wix, Sabre among others. For more information, please visit: www.seerbit.com

About Spectranet

Spectranet is Nigeria’s pioneer 4G LTE broadband service provider, delivering high-speed internet services to homes and businesses. With a strong focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Spectranet has consistently provided affordable and efficient broadband solutions, enabling seamless connectivity for users. The company continues to enhance its offerings through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, ensuring customers experience fast, reliable, and uninterrupted internet access.