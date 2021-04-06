Commodities
Oil prices dip by 5% over demand concerns and spike in Covid-19 cases
The Brent benchmark was trading down 4.81% on the day, or $3.12 down per barrel at $61.79 and later ended at $62.38 on Monday night.
Oil prices dipped on Monday afternoon, in what is regarded as one of the worst trading days for the commodity since sometime in May 2020 when WTI slipped into negative territory.
WTI was trading down 5.22% by around 2 p.m. on Monday, $3.24 per barrel down for the day at $58.21 before hitting $58.95 late on Monday night.
The volatility of oil prices can be attributed to fears over oil demand, as the UK announced earlier in the day that the ban on international travel would likely go on beyond May 17 if the infection rate of the coronavirus disease continued to rise globally.
Also heavily impacting on oil prices is a spike in Covid-19 cases in India, a major importer. On Monday, India reported the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, triggering a lockdown in its largest city, Mumbai. This could threaten crude oil demand.
Another area of concern is that there could possibly be an increase in crude oil supply by Iran if its negotiation with the US in their upcoming meeting later this week turns out successful. It should be noted that Iran has been hit by US sanctions over the nuclear deal.
- It can be recalled that OPEC+, in a surprising move, decided to ease production cuts as it plans to ramp up oil production from May. While the general consensus is that the market will absorb the additional barrels, most analysts had anticipated a rolling over of the current level of production cuts.
- Despite this market shock last week, prices did not immediately react. However, it is yet to be seen whether it was a wise move in the face of fragile demand recovery.
Gold posts worst quarter in 5 years, investors set to buy at dips
Gold prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week.
The precious metal lost just under 10% of its value in the first quarter of 2021, posting its worst quarterly decline since 2016.
At press time, gold futures were down by 0.11%, to trade at $1,714 an ounce.
Many factors contributed to the record selloffs in the bullion asset during the first quarter of this year such as low inflation expectations, and a rise in the value of the U.S dollar, U.S Treasury Yields and Bitcoin.
The surging dollar, gold’s archenemy, has powered higher so far, at the expense of gold, which strayed near negative market territory at least twice in March when it lost 20% from its August record high.
In addition, the precious metal has been under immense pressure from a stronger U.S economy, and further compounding the woes of gold bugs, are macros pointing to a $2.25 trillion, eight-year “American Jobs Plan” released by President Joe Biden in aiding the world’s most powerful economy.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on why gold prices are rallying above $1,700 price levels despite the rallying U.S Treasury Yields.
With UST 10-year yields still above 1.70 and the dollar sailing on an even keel, gold seems to have been a significant beneficiary of month-end rebalancing.
What to expect: It is critical to note that the precious metal has underperformed U.S 10-year bonds by 5% and U.S equities by around 15-20%. If there is a need to rebalance portfolios, investors will likely buy the precious metal at the current levels.
Oil prices surge high, as giant container ship blocks Suez Canal
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude rallied by 1.8%, to trade at $63.04 a barrel after losing about 4% yesterday.
Crude oil prices rallied by about 2% on Friday morning over mounting fears that it could take weeks to evacuate a stranded giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal.
Data retrieved from Lloyd’s List, a shipping data and news company revealed that the stranded mega-container ship is holding up an estimated $400 million an hour in trade, based on the estimated value of goods that are moved through the Suez Canal daily.
That being said, the black liquid hydrocarbon still heads for a third consecutive weekly decline on growing concerns of the third wave of the COVID-19 crisis.
Brent crude rallied by 1.8%, to trade at $63.04 a barrel after losing about 4% on Thursday.
- The major oil benchmark is on track for a moderate weekly loss, following a more than 6% drop in the past week.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics highlighted key macros that could weigh on oil prices in the midterm:
“The Suez Canal blockage’s transitory nature gave way to general nervousness around rising COVID -19 cases in Europe, India, and Brazil.
“And with an enduring safe- haven bid under the US dollar continuing to pressure oil prices, eventually, the trap door sprung and triggered a ferocious sell-off.
“And while sentiment was thrown an economic lifeline in the form of quickly repairing US job markets, it did provide a soft bed, but the bearish sentiment seemed to be winning out as the bounce was unconvincing.”
What to expect: Oil pundits anticipate that the reimposition of lockdowns in Europe would weigh more on oil prices as the resurgence of COVID-19 in hotspots worldwide does little to improve the prospect of regional travel and leisure sectors.
