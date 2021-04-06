Currencies
Exchange rate falls at NAFEX window as crude oil price dips further
The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.3/$1 at the I&E window as oil prices closed negative.
Thursday, 1st April 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N409.3/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
The naira depreciated against the US dollar on the first day of April 2021 to close at N409.3/$1 at NAFEX window. This represents a 0.15% decline when compared to N408.67/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 31st March 2021.
Meanwhile, Naira gained marginally on the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Thursday, 1st April 2021 and has remained stable since, as it closed at N485 to a dollar on Monday, 5th April 2021.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX as oil prices record biggest single day loss in 11 months
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N409.3/$1. This represents a 63 kobo decline when compared to N408.63/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 31st March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents 70 kobo gain compared to N409.7/$1 recorded the previous day.
- Also, an exchange rate of N413 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.3/$1. It also sold for as low as N401.1/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased marginally by 0.5% on Thursday, 1st April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $35.37 million recorded on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to $35.55 million on Thursday.
READ: The Nigerian economy is increasingly dollarized but there is a way-out
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most popular digital asset in the world gained 628.58 on Monday to close at $58,836.37, representing a 1.16% gain as of 11:48 pm on Monday.
- Meanwhile, a recent article by Nairametrics states that the present amount of Bitcoin held on leading crypto exchanges suggests a likely bullish bias on the price of Bitcoin as business entities and large organisations continue to accumulate the crypto asset at record levels despite the strong dollar and rising U.S Treasury yields.
- Also, MicroStrategy a leading institutional investor of the flagship asset revealed that it had purchased an additional 253 bitcoins for $15 million in cash at an average price of $59,339 per bitcoin.
- It also revealed that it had about 91,579 bitcoins acquired for $2.226 billion at an average price of $24,311 per bitcoin.
READ: World’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco pays a whopping $75 billion in dividend
Crude oil dips below $60 per barrel
Brent Crude oil prices dipped further on Monday as it closed at $62.15, representing a decline of 4.18% in a single day.
- This was attributed to renewed concerns about oil demand as the OPC+ decided to ease the production cuts by more than 1 million bpd over the next three months.
- Markets got off to a slow start on Monday after a long weekend, owing to the recent decision of the OPEC+ to raise supply over May-July as Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect major economies in Europe and other parts of the world.
- Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia has hiked its crude oil prices for Asian buyers by $0.40 per barrel and cut those for European and U.S. buyers by $0.20 and $0.10 per barrel, respectively.
- Brent Crude oil closed at $62.15, WTI Crude ($59.02), Bonny Light ($61.54), and Natural Gas at $2.515.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained $27.87 million on Wednesday, 31st March 2021 to close at $34.82 billion.
- This indicates a 0.08% increase when compared to $34.79 billion recorded on Tuesday, 3rd March 2021.
- This also represents the ninth consecutive increase in the country’s external reserve position having endured a significant downturn in the early parts of the year.
- The current positive trend started as of 19th March 2021 when it hit $39.58 million in a single day. This recent growth could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March and the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of dollar received from diaspora remittance.
Currencies
Naira gains at NAFEX window despite 26.2% drop in dollar supply
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Wednesday, 31st March 2021, at the NAFEX window to close at N408.67 to a dollar.
Wednesday, 31th March 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.67/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Wednesday, 31st March 2021 gaining for the fifth consecutive day at the NAFEX window to close at N408.67 to a dollar despite a 26.2% drop in dollar supply.
This represents a 0.08% gain, when compared to N409/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market, closing at N486/$1, the same rate recorded on the previous trading day.
READ: Naira strengthened at black market as external reserve loses $437 million in 2 weeks
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N408.67/$1. This represents a 33 kobo gain when compared to N409/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a 7 kobo gain when compared to the N409.07/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.67/$1. It also sold for as low as N381/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 26.2% on Wednesday, 31th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $47.93 million recorded on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to $35.37 million on Wednesday.
READ: Naira remains flat as external reserve fall to just 6 months of imports
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 0.05% on Wednesday evening to trade above $58, 956.87 as it inches closer to the $60,000 mark.
- Goldman Sachs will reportedly jump on the bitcoin bandwagon as it will soon offer its private wealth management clients avenues to invest in bitcoin and other digital currencies.
- The decision by Goldman shows major financial institutions are beginning to embrace cryptocurrencies after years of scepticism over to their volatile nature.
- Bitcoin’s rally over the past few months has intrigued wealthy investors in a new way.
- European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde said her institution could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade if her fellow policymakers give the project the green light this summer.
- Ethereum also gained 2.18% to trade at $1,927.55 as of Wednesday night.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX as oil prices record biggest single day loss in 11 months
Oil prices show contrasting movement
Oil prices recorded contrasting trading result on Wednesday with a drop by Brent crude while WTI crude rose during the day’s trading.
- Brent Crude as of Wednesday evening traded at $63.54 after France announced that it will start a month-long lockdown.
- OPEC+ has also expressed its concern about the strength of oil demand ahead of its meeting on Thursday, where a decision on output is expected to be taken.
- An OPEC+ panel advising the group has revised down its global oil demand forecast for 2021 by 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) due to the renewed lockdowns in Europe amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Meanwhile, despite recent signs of weakening oil demand as Europe grapples with a new wave of Covid-19 cases, analysts have said that the crude oil futures market structure still points to demand beginning to outpace supply in the second half of 2021.
- Brent crude dropped by 0.94% during intra-day trading on Wednesday while WTI Crude rose by 0.68% during the same period after it initially fell by $1.39 earlier in the morning.
- Brent ($63.54), WTI crude ($59.56), Bonny Light ($63.13), OPEC Basket ($63.37), and Natural Gas ($2.604).
External reserve rebound continues
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.09% on Tuesday 30th, March 2021 to stand at $34.79 billion.
- This represents the seventh consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $370 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021, to $34.79 billion as of 30th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost about $860 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past seven days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s external reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
Currencies
Naira gains at NAFEX window despite low liquidity in forex market
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N409.13/$1.
Monday, 29th March 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.13/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Monday, 29th March 2021 after gaining for 2 consecutive days at the NAFEX window to close at N409.13 to a dollar despite very low dollar supply.
This represents a 0.21% gain, when compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday, 26th March 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market, as it closed at N485/$1, this was the same rate that was recorded on the previous trading day.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX window as external reserve plunges $1.1 billion in less than a month
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N409.13/$1. This represents an 87 kobo gain when compared to N410/$1 recorded on Friday, 26th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate remained stable to close at N409.17 to a dollar on Monday. This was the same rate that was recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N410.50 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.13/$1. It also sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 57.4% on Monday, 29th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $72.43 million recorded on Friday, March 26, 2021, to $30.84 million on Monday.
READ: Naira 4 Dollar: Nigerians in diaspora remit $40 million in one week
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 3.22% on Monday evening to trade above $57,623 following more news of potential mainstream financial adoption of cryptocurrencies by major players.
- Visa had said it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network.
- Ethereum also gained 7.29% to trade at $1,815.13 as of Monday night.
- Large firms including Mastercard, Paypal and BlackRock have started using some digital coins in recent months.
- Currency watchers have speculated that this is part of the reason for Bitcoin’s recent meteoric rise.
READ: Computers might steal Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin fortune
Oil price rebound continues
Oil price increase continued on Monday with the focus moving towards OPEC+ meeting.
- Brent Crude as of Monday evening traded at $65.07 per barrel as OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a meeting this week to decide on its output policy for May.
- While multiple factors may impact the group’s decision, the markets already priced in an expected rollover of current cuts through May.
- The closure of the Suez Canal led to a moderate price rally last week, which came after a significant decline in oil prices triggered by new and stringent lockdowns in Europe.
- The impact of the Suez Canal crisis on oil markets has been marginal due to a number of factors which include: slowing demand especially in the EU, relatively high inventory figures and the low volumes of crude oil passing through the canal (less than 5% of global supply).
- Brent crude gained about 0.77% during intra-day trading on Monday while WTI Crude rose by 0.97% during the same period.
- Brent ($65.07), WTI crude ($61.56), Bonny Light ($63.00), OPEC Basket ($62.56), and Natural Gas ($2.586).
READ: Naira falls at NAFEX window as oil prices rally above $60 and bitcoins blast past $44k
External reserve increase continues for the 5th consecutive day
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.06% on Friday 26th, March 2021 to stand at $34.67 billion.
- This represents the sixth consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $230 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021, to $34.67 billion as of 26th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost about $980 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past six days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s external reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Julius Berger Nigeria Plc proposed final dividend of N633.6 million for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Studio Press Plc records a decline of 87% in Profit after tax.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020