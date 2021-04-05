Business News
U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield still showing bullish momentum
The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in this morning’s trade.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield showed bullish momentum early Monday as traders absorbed the outstanding job report.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in this morning’s trade meeting some resistance but forging ahead with bullish momentum. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose to 2.374%. Yields are known to have an inverse relationship to prices.
The US economy witnessed job growth in March at a comparatively faster pace than the previous summer and this uptick in economic growth can be linked to an aggressive vaccination effort which has contributed to an increase in hospitality and construction jobs.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%. Employment gains were seen to be inclusive but were especially dominant in areas worst hit by the pandemic.
The labour force continued to grow after losing more than 6 million Americans at one point last year. Another 347,000 workers came back, bringing the labour force participation rate to 61.5%, compared to 63.3% in February 2020.
Furthermore, President Joe Biden revealed the foundation and monetary recovery bundle, spending for transportation, broadband, and reasonable lodging. This arrangement will be bankrolled to some extent by a rise in the corporate expense rate to 28%.
Besides, the United states coronavirus vaccination program continues to be fast-tracked. The U.S. reported another daily record of new COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, placing the weekly average of new shots per day above 3 million.
What this means
- Yields are known to have an inverse relationship to prices, hence spicks in yield may lead to downward momentum for prices.
Markets
Facebook, Google, Apple & Microsoft shares hit record high
Tech giants are surprisingly recording impressive gains despite a rotation into utility and energy-based stocks.
Social media giant, Facebook today rallied as much as 3.8% to touch an intraday record of $309.89 per share.
Strong growth from the world’s biggest economy boosted buying pressure among global investors as impressive economic data from America’s service industries coupled with an advance in cyclical industries fueled the hike in Facebook’s shares.
In addition, Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, also recorded as much as 4% amid reports that it won its supreme court case against Oracle, a case that has lingered for about 3 years.
Among other notable Tech companies, Amazon.com rose 1.9%, Apple Inc surged by 2.1%, and Microsoft Corp. was up as much as 3.1%.
Hospitality & Travel
Suspension: Azman Air replaces top staff, commences CAP enactment
Following its suspension saga, Azman Air has disclosed the replacement of top staff and commenced CAP enactment.
The embattled airline, Azman Air has appointed a new Acting Head of Maintenance and Flight Safety Officer. They are Engineer Peter Wusbam Vungmo, SFO Sunusi Muhammed Mahi and Eyas Adwan as Training Manager with effect from April 4, 2021.
The airline has also commenced the enactment of its Corrective Action Plan (CAP) on the management area of its audits.
This was disclosed by the airline via series of letters signed by Magaji Mohammed Misau on Sunday.
What you should know
In its audit findings, which was signed by the Director-General of NCAA, Captain Nuhu Musa on the 2nd of April 2021, the apex regulator stated, “that in the case of management personnel required for Commercial Air Transport Operations, Azman Air was found not to be in compliance with the provisions of Nig.CARs 9.2.2.2 (a) and (e) (2).
The evidence of implementation of CAP must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the operations specifications.
The Authority’s team of inspectors have concluded an audit of your organization and herewith attached is the summary of the findings and non-conformance to the Nig. CARs requirements and the procedures in your organization’s approved manuals, respectively.
Your organization is therefore required to determine the root causes of these findings and develop appropriate and effective corrective action plans (CAPs) acceptable to the Authority to address them.
Please note that evidence of implementation of the CAPs, specifically for Level 1 findings must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the Operations Specifications Part A3 and D43 to resume the operation of the aircraft type,” the letter read.
Level 1 finding means any significant non-compliance with Nig. CARs, which would lower the operational standards and probably lead to hazard in an aircraft. This includes non-compliance with authorizations and limitations on aircraft components that the AOC/AMO/CAMO may have on their operations specifications.
