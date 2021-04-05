U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield still showing bullish momentum

The U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield showed bullish momentum early Monday as traders absorbed the outstanding job report.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in this morning’s trade meeting some resistance but forging ahead with bullish momentum. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose to 2.374%. Yields are known to have an inverse relationship to prices.

The US economy witnessed job growth in March at a comparatively faster pace than the previous summer and this uptick in economic growth can be linked to an aggressive vaccination effort which has contributed to an increase in hospitality and construction jobs.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%. Employment gains were seen to be inclusive but were especially dominant in areas worst hit by the pandemic.

The labour force continued to grow after losing more than 6 million Americans at one point last year. Another 347,000 workers came back, bringing the labour force participation rate to 61.5%, compared to 63.3% in February 2020.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden revealed the foundation and monetary recovery bundle, spending for transportation, broadband, and reasonable lodging. This arrangement will be bankrolled to some extent by a rise in the corporate expense rate to 28%.

Besides, the United states coronavirus vaccination program continues to be fast-tracked. The U.S. reported another daily record of new COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, placing the weekly average of new shots per day above 3 million.

