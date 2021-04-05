Suspension: Azman Air replaces top staff, commences CAP enactment

The embattled airline, Azman Air has appointed a new Acting Head of Maintenance and Flight Safety Officer. They are Engineer Peter Wusbam Vungmo, SFO Sunusi Muhammed Mahi and Eyas Adwan as Training Manager with effect from April 4, 2021.

The airline has also commenced the enactment of its Corrective Action Plan (CAP) on the management area of its audits.

This was disclosed by the airline via series of letters signed by Magaji Mohammed Misau on Sunday.

What you should know

In its audit findings, which was signed by the Director-General of NCAA, Captain Nuhu Musa on the 2nd of April 2021, the apex regulator stated, “that in the case of management personnel required for Commercial Air Transport Operations, Azman Air was found not to be in compliance with the provisions of Nig.CARs 9.2.2.2 (a) and (e) (2).

The evidence of implementation of CAP must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the operations specifications.

The Authority’s team of inspectors have concluded an audit of your organization and herewith attached is the summary of the findings and non-conformance to the Nig. CARs requirements and the procedures in your organization’s approved manuals, respectively.

Your organization is therefore required to determine the root causes of these findings and develop appropriate and effective corrective action plans (CAPs) acceptable to the Authority to address them.

Please note that evidence of implementation of the CAPs, specifically for Level 1 findings must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the Operations Specifications Part A3 and D43 to resume the operation of the aircraft type,” the letter read.

Level 1 finding means any significant non-compliance with Nig. CARs, which would lower the operational standards and probably lead to hazard in an aircraft. This includes non-compliance with authorizations and limitations on aircraft components that the AOC/AMO/CAMO may have on their operations specifications.