Hospitality & Travel
Suspension: Azman Air replaces top staff, commences CAP enactment
Following its suspension saga, Azman Air has disclosed the replacement of top staff and commenced CAP enactment.
The embattled airline, Azman Air has appointed a new Acting Head of Maintenance and Flight Safety Officer. They are Engineer Peter Wusbam Vungmo, SFO Sunusi Muhammed Mahi and Eyas Adwan as Training Manager with effect from April 4, 2021.
The airline has also commenced the enactment of its Corrective Action Plan (CAP) on the management area of its audits.
This was disclosed by the airline via series of letters signed by Magaji Mohammed Misau on Sunday.
What you should know
In its audit findings, which was signed by the Director-General of NCAA, Captain Nuhu Musa on the 2nd of April 2021, the apex regulator stated, “that in the case of management personnel required for Commercial Air Transport Operations, Azman Air was found not to be in compliance with the provisions of Nig.CARs 9.2.2.2 (a) and (e) (2).
The evidence of implementation of CAP must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the operations specifications.
The Authority’s team of inspectors have concluded an audit of your organization and herewith attached is the summary of the findings and non-conformance to the Nig. CARs requirements and the procedures in your organization’s approved manuals, respectively.
Your organization is therefore required to determine the root causes of these findings and develop appropriate and effective corrective action plans (CAPs) acceptable to the Authority to address them.
Please note that evidence of implementation of the CAPs, specifically for Level 1 findings must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the Operations Specifications Part A3 and D43 to resume the operation of the aircraft type,” the letter read.
Level 1 finding means any significant non-compliance with Nig. CARs, which would lower the operational standards and probably lead to hazard in an aircraft. This includes non-compliance with authorizations and limitations on aircraft components that the AOC/AMO/CAMO may have on their operations specifications.
Coronavirus
UK to announce new international travel plans, launch mass testing program
The UK government plans to restart international travel and open sections of the economy.
The UK government will on Monday, set out plans to restart international travel and open sections of the economy using a traffic-light system for countries based on infection and vaccination levels.
This is as the government said that everyone in England will be able to take a Covid-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine rollout continues at its rapid rate.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who said in a public statement that the new mass testing programme would break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms.
According to reports on the new plan, international travel is not expected to resume until May 17, 2021, at the earliest with Johnson not expected to set out a specific timeframe.
The British government is encouraged to pursue the reopening plans after it gave AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots to well over half the adult population in addition to the fact that reopening of schools in March has also not yet led to a spike in cases, despite increased testing.
The staggered plan by the UK, which is one of the worst-hit countries during this pandemic, to ease restrictions in the coming months, is coming at a time when most European countries are enforcing another round of lockdown due to a spike in infections.
Johnson, in his statement, said, “As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted.’’
Junior health minister Edward Argar said the tests would be sent to homes or businesses or picked up from pharmacies or test centres. He said he was confident people would isolate.
The increased testing is expected to assist health officials to track the pandemic as the country slowly reopens from a strict four-month lockdown.
Johnson is expected to also confirm that all retail, outdoor hospitality and hairdressers can reopen on April 12 in England.
What you should know
- International travel is currently banned except for a handful of permitted reasons with people currently arriving from abroad to the UK required to self-isolate for 10 days.
- British nationals who arrive from a banned “red list” of high-risk countries face costly quarantine in government-approved hotels.
- The government urged people not to book summer holidays, saying it was “too early to predict” which would be the green-lighted countries.
- The UK government also announced that it will allow a number of people to attend public events such as football matches from this month in trials of a virus certification system.
- The UK, which has recorded over 126,000 deaths from the pandemic, the highest in Europe, has already given out more than 31 million first vaccine doses and over 5 million second doses.
Business
House of Reps to investigate N5bn COVID-19 intervention fund by the Ministry of Aviation
The House of Representatives is set to listen to complaints from airline operators in Nigeria over COVID-19 intervention fund.
The House of Representatives announced that it has agreed to listen to complaints lodged by airline operators in Nigeria over the handling of COVID-19 funds by the Ministry of Aviation.
This was disclosed by Rep. Nnolim Nnaji, Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, in a statement on Monday.
The House Chairman added that the allegations raised by the airline operators could not go unnoticed, and revealed that the House of Reps has agreed to summon the Ministry on its disbursement of intervention funds, citing that the Committee would cut short its Easter break to investigate the issue.
READ: Nigeria @ 60: The Aviation sector and its travails
“The essence is not to witch-hunt anybody but to clear every doubt over the disbursements. We want to know the detailed disbursements, airline by airline, the parastatals under the ministry and other organisations.
“The committee was quite aware of the challenges facing the industry due to the COVID-19 impact and the genuine concerns expressed by its Minister, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on the need for Federal Government’s palliative to the industry.
READ: Nigerian retail industry can’t grow without proper franchise system – CIG boss
“Some airline operators, have, however, complained that despite being asked to submit their details which they did, up till date, there has been no response from the ministry.
“There were also allegations that the ministry carried out selective disbursements and that the exercise lacked transparency,” he said.
READ: Lagos moves against estates without layout approvals, to commence enforcement
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that the federal government would soon start disbursing the approved bailout fund of N5 billion to operators in the aviation sector, which is intended to ameliorate the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business operations.
