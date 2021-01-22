FG commences mop-up verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of a mop-up verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited in conjunction with the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), a department of the Finance Ministry.

This was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Thursday.

The FG said, “The exercise, which is the last the Ministry of Finance will carry out, is meant to verify ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways who have genuine claims but are yet to be paid.

“The Federal Government is determined to ensure that all former public workers, especially those of liquidated agencies, who have genuine and legitimate claims, are not denied of such.”

