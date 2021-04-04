Business
FG gives reason for speeding up repair works on Outer Marina road network
The Minister of Works has stated why the FG is speeding up rehabilitation works on the Outer Marina road network.
The Federal Government has said that it is speeding up rehabilitation works on the Outer Marina road network in Lagos State to improve accessibility toward the closure of Falomo Bridge for repairs.
This is coming after the government had suspended its planned closure of Falomo Bridge for 8 weeks.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, during inspection of Rehabilitation of Outer Marina Road and Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge with Access Ramps Project on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
The Minister said that the rehabilitation work on Falomo Bridge which had already commenced is yet to be completed because the government had to postpone to a later date, the phase that required the closure of the bridge to prevent gridlock as other projects were going on.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Fashola pointed out that the ongoing Rehabilitation of Outer Marina Road and Eko Bridge through Apongbon Bridge with Access Ramps Project was recording speed due to Sukuk funding.
He said that having access roads was important to prevent gridlock during the planned 8-week closure of the Falomo Bridge for repairs.
What the Minister of Works and Housing is saying
“We have to close the Falomo Bridge sometime this year for at least eight weeks to finish the bridge maintenance work we are undertaking. We have slowed down that decision because of this road (Outer Marina) project.
We think that it is sensitive to Lagos commuters and Lagos residents to keep one lane between Victoria Island and Ikoyi open while we are working. Once we progress beyond Onikan toward Ebute Ero, sometime this year, we would have to close Falomo Bridge to finish our work there,’’ Fashola said.
He said that the Federal Government earlier delayed work on Falomo Bridge to complete the Third Mainland Bridge to reduce congestion and hardship to road users.
“Once there is a route through from Awolowo Road through Onikan to come this way (Ahmadu Bello Way), then, that is a good time to quickly deal with Falomo Bridge so that once and for all, our operations here including the bridges, are complete.
The heavy and the difficult part will be from Apongbon, Ebute-Ero through CMS – how we manage traffic there working with Lagos State Government and Federal Roads Safety Corps while construction is going on.’
This is one of 44 roads currently being financed by Sukuk across Nigeria; again, this speaks to the fact that no zone is left behind. Sukuk is not in all states but it is in all zones.’’
In case you missed it
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government about 3 weeks ago, announced the closure of the Falomo bridge for 8 weeks for repair works.
- This was later postponed indefinitely by the Federal Government after it met with relevant stakeholders.
USSD service disruption: MTN to use Flutterwave, Opay, Kuda, other payment channels
MTN is exploring other electronic payment platforms for its customers to recharge their phones.
It is no longer news that customers of telecom giant, MTN have over the last few days, experienced disruptions in USSD and some other services offered jointly by MTN and commercial banks owing to disagreements between the two parties over commission and service charges.
As a result of the disconnection, MTN is exploring other electronic payment platforms for its customers to recharge their phones.
According to a report from Punch, these alternative channels include payment solutions platforms such as Flutterwave, Jumia Pay, OPay, Kuda, Carbon and BillsnPay.
The mobile network operator, in a statement on Saturday, April 3, 2021, issued by its Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, also said customers could recharge airtime by dialling *904# and *606#.
What MTN is saying
MTN, in its statement, said, “It will interest you to note that for the benefit of our customers who have been greatly inconvenienced by the service suspension, we now have alternative channels of accessing MTN services electronically.
Below is the list and links to access the various alternative platforms:
- MTN On Demand is on *904# and also via https://mtnondemand.flutterwave.com;
- Barter By Flutterwave (app);
- Jumia Pay (app);
- OPay (app);
- MTN Xtratime airtime loans (*606#);
- Carbon (app);
- Kuda (app);
- BillsnPay (app and web);
- myMTN Web
- Momo agent *223#
The Apps can be downloaded from the Playstore and the Appstore.”
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that over 77 million MTN subscribers were disconnected from all banking channels by the commercial banks, due to disagreements over banks’ commission which was reduced by the mobile network operator from an average of 3.5% to 2.5%.
- The commercial banks, in an earlier written communication with MTN, were reported to have asked for a reversal to the old commission or they would block MTN airtime recharge services in all their channels.
- All the commercial banks, except Zenith Bank which was connected directly to MTN, thereafter barred MTN from their banking channels, leaving many MTN subscribers stranded and frustrated as they were unable to recharge airtime through USSD and bank apps amid the Easter celebrations.
- However, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had waded into the matter and promised a resolution of the issues.
Medical Special Economic Zones to be established in partnership with IFC – NEPZA
NEPZA has announced a partnership with IFC to establish Medical Special Economic Zones in Nigeria.
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) announced it is working with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to establish Medical Special Economic Zones in Nigeria, and urged the FEC to adopt the policy framework.
This was disclosed by Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Managing Director of NEPZA in a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, in Abuja on Friday.
The NEPZA boss disclosed that the Medical Zones would be established across the six geo-political zones in partnership with the IFC, citing that the scheme would boost Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda and healthcare service delivery.
READ: Evercare’s $1 billion emerging market health fund will reverse outbound medical tourism – VP Osinbajo
The NEPZA boss urged the federal government to support the project to encourage investors to the scheme and make Nigeria a Medical Tourism hub.
“The medical special economic zone remains a tool to reduce medical tourism and to reinstate buoyancy in our economy,’’ he said.
“We have lost more to TB, HIV, so our intention is to put together the kind of scheme that would holistically address the country’s healthcare challenges.
READ: FG announces plan to concession Lagos Int’l Trade Fair Complex, Calabar Special Economic Zone, others
“We have been able to pick some locations and we discovered that it’s even easier for us because there are some states that have already indicated interest to host the project. Lagos, Kwara and Katsina States are waiting for the commencement of this great initiative. While Katsina is on the verge of allotting us 400 hectares of land near the airport for this scheme, we have taken delivery of large sites in Lekki, Lagos and Kwara respectively,” Adesugba added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in February 2021 that the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) announced plans in collaboration with stakeholders to launch Nigeria’s first Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ).
- Nairametrics also reported in November 2020 that NEPZA was thoughtfully considering setting up 15 Medical Free zones in at least 15 states of the federation which would save the country about $1billion in annual medical tourism.
