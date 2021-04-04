Profiles
Shola Akinlade: The inspiration behind Paystack’s $1bn valuation
Akinlade and his partner have taken Paystack from just being a Nigerian startup to a payment giant expanding across Africa.
Every single problem one might have thought about a decade ago, concerning finance and technology is being taken care of one after another, and we have a generation of fintech founders to thank for this. Shola Akinlade, co-founder and CEO of Paystack is one of them.
Shola was born in Lagos, Nigeria and attended St Gregory’s College before proceeding to Babcock University for a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science. Fresh out of school, Akinlade worked as a Management Trainee and Database Manager with Heineken, but left after two years because he wanted to create things, rather than just be a management staff.
He took his first shot at entrepreneurship when he founded Klein Devort, a software development and consulting company, with his friend, Mayowa Okegbenle in 2008. Their flagship product, Precurio was designed as a collaboration and content management platform for the mid-enterprise segment and businesses in emerging markets. Akinlade said that the inspiration for the project was Dropbox. Within five years of running this company, the duo had grown their small idea and had over 200,000 companies using it. It had been downloaded over 150,000 times and was available in six different languages.
The success of Precurio opened Akinlade to more opportunities and some banks started reaching out to him to build software. It was in the course of executing these projects that the inspiration for Paystack came.
“I always knew the state of payments wasn’t where it should be, but I didn’t think it was going to be me. But just working with the banks, I just figured if there’s someone that can figure out payments, it probably will be me because I built world-class software before and now I have access and I understand how the financial system works,” he said.
Within a year, a lot of the underground work had been done between Akinlade and Ezra Olubi, his friend and co-founder. Olubi had, in the past, worked on a payments company that did not pull through so he was the perfect choice of a partner for Akinlade. The challenge for them was to solve the issue of online payments in Africa by connecting the super-fragmented aspects of the financial sector.
They went ahead to develop multi-channel payment options for merchants across the country, enabling them to accept payments from around the world, via credit card, debit card, and direct bank transfer on the web and mobile.
“I started speaking with people in the tech ecosystem and then put up a waiting list, which was really just a call for those who wanted to try out what we were working on. Within one month, we had over 300 people join the waiting list. From this, we felt that we had tapped into an issue that was experienced by many, so we grew the idea from there,” he recounted in an interview.
By the time they were invited for an interview at the tech accelerator Y Combinator program, they had a waiting list but were yet to launch out.
“As I just got in, they’re like, “Hey, tell us what you guys are working on?” I said, “I’m working on Paystack it’s a payments company. We’ve made a huge leap over what currently exists. It used to be about seven steps before, it’s now about two steps.” They’re like, “Show us.” I had to just pull out a laptop, show them, “Wow, this is interesting.”
It went very fast, but it went well I think. I remember they asked us why we were not live. We said we just had a waitlist, we were worried about fraud and all that. They said, they don’t think we should put in a shell barrier to growth. We’re growing, if people want it then open it up. We got a call later that evening asking if we wanted YC’s investment” Akinlade narrated.
Paystack launched in January 2016 and became the first Nigerian company to be accepted into the tech accelerator Y Combinator program, and received funding of $120,000.
“They funded us with $120k and advised us to focus on building our product and talking to our customers, noting that almost everything else involved in building our ideas and company, would be a distraction. They helped us focus on the detail; the core structure of the company that was going to help us scale,” Akinlade said.
They rode on the back of this feat to secure the attention of more investors at the Demo Day and raised more seed funding amounting to $1.3 million. This funding, according to Akinlade, was used to accelerate product development, build the engineering team, grow the sales and marketing operations. Paystack has come a long way since then, and now services hundreds of thousands of companies and major businesses.
Akinlade also adds that before building Paystack, he had contemplated a B2B payment systems similar to Brex (an American financial service and technology company that offers business credit cards and cash management accounts to tech companies), and even went as far as buying the domain but never actually pushed through with it.
In 2018, the company announced that it had raised $8 million in Series A funding that had Stripe, Visa and Tencent as major investors. With the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the company’s growth has now accelerated with more customers and signups. October 2020 came with another milestone; Paystack had been acquired by the US payments giant, Stripe for over $200 million, making it the biggest acquisition in Nigeria. For Stripe, this was part of an expansion strategy since Paystack serves a large market in the Nigerian and African fintech space.
An important thing to note about this deal is that Paystack continues to operate independently with Akinlade as CEO. About the acquisition, Akinlade said, “I’m driven by the mission to accelerate payments on the continent, and I am convinced that Stripe will help us get there faster. It is a very natural move.”
When Shola is not working…
The payments founder admits that sometimes it gets all busy that he has to consciously step back for a breather. He sleeps while flying, does occasional exercises and just relaxes with family when he finds the time. Personal relationships matter to him, but work hardly gives him time to nurture most of these relationships and thankfully, his friends understand.
He also relaxes with African music a lot, and said in an interview that, “if I ever stopped doing Paystack I’ll have to be a DeeJay.”
Profiles
Olugbenga Agboola: The making of the Co-founder of Flutterwave – Nigeria’s $1bn Startup
Our profile for the week looks at this serial entrepreneur, Olugbenga Agboola, who has had two successful exits.
Flutterwave recently attained unicorn status after the payment services fintech received $170 million in its Series C funding. The injection of funds pushed the fintech’s valuation past a billion dollars, making it the third African unicorn in fintech.
Interestingly, this funding series comes about a year after the Series B funding of about $35 million in January 2020. The co-founder and current CEO of the payments company, Olugbenga Agboola, recorded both achievements under his leadership as Chief Executive Officer.
Our profile for the week looks at this serial entrepreneur who has had two successful exits.
Education
Agboola was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and had his early schooling in Nigeria before traveling to the United States of America. He bagged an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, Cambridge. He also has a master’s degree in information technology security and behavioral engineering. He got the standard IT security certifications from EC-Council University, headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He then received his Project Management and Advanced Computing degree from the University of Westminster in London, England.
He later completed the Fundamentals of Finance for The Technical Executive in November 2012, as well as the Developing a Leading Edge Operations Strategy in April 2013, both at MIT. He added the Supply Chain Strategy and Management programme to his arsenal, and the Essential IT for Non-IT Executives, both in November 2014 at MIT.
In the course of his training, he acquired skills in Development Tools, Ethical Hacking, JavaScript, PHP, PHP Applications, Product Innovation, Product Life Cycle Management, Product Management, Product Marketing, Retail Banking, Security Management, Agent Management System, Card Management Solution, and Server Administration.
Agboola is not just a financial technology engineer, he is a certified ethical hacker, certified security analyst, and Microsoft certified system engineer.
An eventful career
Agboola worked as an Application Developer for British Telecom Professional Services from January 2003 to January 2004 and worked at Paypal as an application engineer from 2004 to January 2005. He then joined the Enterprise Infrastructure Solution Development team for Guarantee Trust Bank from January 2005 to March 2009, before moving to Standard Bank Nigeria. He worked there as the Technology (e-business) Product Developer/Project Manager for a couple of years and came up with a Biometric Payment Solution for the bank.
At different times, he also worked as the Google Product Manager at Google Wallet, and as the Head of Mobile Financial Services at Sterling Bank. He was the Head of Digital Factory and Innovation at Access Bank from November 2014 to May 2016 and was part of the Management Programme at the Wharton School in 2015.
Before assuming his position as CEO of Flutterwave, he served as the Senior Entrepreneur in Residence at Africa Fintech Foundry from May 2016 to August 2018 and was part of the Strategic Marketing Programme at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management, Evanston, Illinois in 2017. Since October 2018, he has served as an entrepreneur at Royal Bank of Scotland Business.
A payment solution for Africa
The knowledge he got from working with these institutions quickly opened his eyes to the payment systems problem in Africa, and how a single innovation could provide the solution. Agboola recalled in an interview that though African countries had strong payment systems in their countries, none of these solutions could interoperate with each other and allow users to make and receive payments across international borders. Flutterwave came in to resolve this challenge.
“Africa needs three major things, logistics, payments, and commerce. Flutterwave is taking care of the fragmented payment system in Africa. The fragmented system needs a central means of payment to facilitate commerce within the continent. That is what Flutterwave is out to do,” he said.
Together with Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and a team of another tech, banking, and African payments veterans, he founded Flutterwave in 2016 to build an Africa-wide payments infrastructure to connect all payment types in the continent and bring a single-use payment solution to any merchant or small business. This solution would later allow businesses to accept payments from anywhere.
In other words, Flutterwave allows business owners to accept payments from customers without having to worry about compliance requirements, infrastructure technology, or having to deal with multiple payment providers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in the United Kingdom, and countries across Africa and Europe.
Aboyeji served as the first CEO, while Agboola was the Chief Technical Officer, until October 2018 when Aboyeji stepped down and Agboola took over as the company’s CEO.
Agboola led the firm through a Series B funding round, which injected $35 million into the company with investments from MasterCard, CRE Ventures, Fintech Collective, 4DX Ventures, and Raba Capital in 2020. Even when other businesses were groping in the dark, Flutterwave was keeping the lights on by helping businesses all over receive payments and arrange deliveries. According to Agboola, the company processed more than 80 million transactions, worth $7.5 billion, in 17 African countries in 2020. The company also went ahead with plans for greater expansion so that a customer in South Africa, for instance, could seamlessly use her Kenyan digital wallet to buy products in Senegal.
In the words of Agboola, “Africa is not a country, but we make it feel like one.”
Agboola also has a mobile money project which he started in 2011 to offer banking services to people, such as opening bank accounts, accessing card services, money transfer services, bill payment, merchant services, and cardless withdrawals on ATMs via their mobile phones.
He was also part of the Corporate Cards Product Development Project from April 2011 to December 2011, providing solutions for the cash management needs of multinationals through online tools for card management.
Recognitions and other interests
Agboola has two patents: C4T DATA Encryption Tech and QR code Payment. He was also part of the Young African Leaders Initiative at the Young African Leaders Initiative Network from May 2014 to June 2015.
In 2019, he became a member of Fast Company’s Impact Council, consisting of entrepreneurs, technologists, corporate chieftains, and designers. He also sits on the board of directors for the Corporate Council on Africa and chairs the Board of Directors at the Great Ife Alumni Association Inc. He was a part of the panel for the US Africa Business Summit in Maputo, Mozambique, and spoke during the session of Transforming African Economies Through Digitalization, on 20th June 2019.
In 2019, at Endeavor’s 87th International Selection Panel in Madrid, Spain, Agboola was selected as one of six African entrepreneurs to join Endeavor, a non-profit organisation that supports high-impact entrepreneurs around the world. Also in 2019, Olugbenga Agboola was listed as one of the Quartz Africa Innovators 2019 in recognition of his input in the fintech space.
