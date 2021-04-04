Billionaire Watch
49 years old Ma Huateng is the new richest man in China
Ma Huateng, with a net worth of $64.6bn surpassed the former richest man in China, Zhong Shanshan whose net worth stands at $62.5bn.
49-year-old Ma Huateng is currently the richest man in the most populous country in the world. Ma Huateng who is also called “Pony Ma” by fans, is the Chairman and Founder of Tencent Holdings, China’s biggest Internet enterprise.
Ma Huateng is currently worth $64.6bn surpassing Zhong Shanshan who is currently at $62.5bn according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s index
Ma Huateng is also the youngest amongst the first 15 multi-billionaires in the world.
At 49 years old, he is the Chairman of Tencent, a company listed amongst the biggest companies in the world by the sheer size of its market capitalization.
Road To riches
Ma Huateng founded Tencent 5 years after graduating from the University of Shenzhen where he studied Computer science. He teamed up with 4 of his colleagues in school to found the business. Tencent is the internet company behind the social media giant WeChat with over 1 billion users.
QQ and WeChat
Tencent’s first product (QQ) was an instant messaging app that connected early adopters of desktop computers and mobile phones. It quickly became China’s largest instant-messaging platform according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company enjoyed early success with QQ. In the coming years, it raised over $32 million in investment and went public in 2004.
In 2011, it launched its most successful product to date – the giant social media platform, wechat.com with over a billion users. In the massive Chinese online market where Facebook and WhatsApp are banned, WeChat enjoys a large share of the market. It also offers its users additional features like shopping, gaming etc.
Tencent primarily makes money from advertisement and premium subscribers.
Tencent’s diversified portfolio
Ma Huateng of Tencent is obviously a fan of diversified investment. The company has spread its tentacles to various areas and markets, mostly in the United States.
According To CNBC, Tencent has invested in the following companies:
1. It has a 5% stake in Tesla
2. A 10% stock swap with Spotify
3. A 10% stake in Snap
Pony Ma!
Ma Huateng is referred to as Pony Ma by his large and youthful fan base. He is not related to Alibaba founder Jack Ma; both billionaires, however, share mutual respect.
Ma Huateng is currently worth $63.4bn and is the biggest success story from the streets of Shenzhen which is often referred to as China’s Silicon Valley.
He is the latest richest man in China.
What you should know
- Ma Huateng and his colleagues did one simple thing. They founded a social media platform for their home country.
- Ma Huateng is a strong beneficiary of the long-standing ‘China First’ policy of the Chinese Communist Party.
- In a world where other countries are relying on US tech companies like Facebook and Apple for their tech products, the Chinese have always insisted on building their own and Ma Huateng is a product of such ideology.
3 unbelievable facts about Warren Buffet, the world’s smartest investor
Here are three remarkable attributes of the multi-billionaire who is tagged the world’s smartest investor.
Warren Buffet is no ordinary man. The Oracle Of Omaha as he is fondly called leads a mysterious lifestyle. He is a man whose life story can be captioned with a single phrase, “Living outside the box.”
Warren Buffet is listed as the sixth richest man in the world with a net worth of $97.1bn.
He is believed to be the richest investor in the world because a large percentage of his wealth comes from investing and making calculated bets on the stock markets.
Warren Buffet also leads a peculiar and somewhat mysterious lifestyle. We highlighted three remarkable attributes of Warren Buffet’s persona which we will be sharing with you.
$100,000 annual salary for 40 years
Warren Buffet, according to Business Insider, despite being the 6th richest man in the world, has maintained an annual salary of $100,000 for the past 40 years. The boss of Berkshire Hathaway has approved for himself a paltry $100,000 in compensation every year.
In a 2017 company shareholders meeting, he expressed his views on salary where he stated that fat salaries for top executives encourage short-term thinking. This salary has not changed in the last 40 years. His company spends more on his security than it pays its founder.
It is important to note that other key members of the Berkshire Hathaway company are paid far better than Warren Buffet. For example, finance chief, Marc Hamburg, has seen his salary grow from about $300,000 in 1996 to $3.3 million last year.
World’s simplest billionaire
Warren Buffet has his breakfast every morning at MacDonald’s, like a regular American citizen and drives a modest car. He lives in the same house he bought several years ago and has continuously told the Press that he feels very comfortable in his home and has no plans of moving.
Early starter
At age 11 Warren Buffet made his first investment in stocks with some cash he earned from a previous small business venture.
At 13, he filed his first tax return.
At 15, Warren Buffet was worth $6000 thanks to his love for the stock markets and trading. Today, he is regarded as the world’s smartest investor. No surprises here.
What you should know
- Warren Buffet is currently 90 years old but his lifestyle and daily routine over the years have remained the same.
- Warren Buffet is currently worth $98.2 billion and has pledged to donate 99% of his wealth. So far he has given more than $41 billion, mostly to the Gates Foundation and his kids’ foundations, according to Forbes.
Meet the 39 years old Chinese billionaire electric car maker
Li Xiang is the founder of LI Autos one of China’s foremost electric car companies.
Elon Musk’s Tesla is not the only electric car in the market, although the media hype on Tesla could make one believe otherwise. Other big players are making giant strides in this industry segment and carving out their own share of the market. Notable among them are:
- NIO ( Owned by a Chinese billionaire )
- Volkswagen VWAGY
- BYD Company (backed by Warren Buffet )
- Li Auto
Meet Li Xiang, the Chinese maverick
39 years old Li Xiang is among the millennial entrepreneurs who braved the odds to get their companies trading on the Nasdaq exchange. Li Xiang is the founder of Li Auto, one of China’s foremost electric car companies.
Li Auto is his third main business startup after the previous two failed. He is an ardent fan of Elon Musk and worked closely with William Li Bin, the founder of Chinese bestselling Electric Vehicle, NIO.
Li Auto raised an initial public offering of $1.1bn in its first opening in July 2020.
Li Xiang also has another company, Autohome, a website for automobile-related sales, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Key features of the Li One SUV brand
Li Xiang’s Electric Vehicle Company is famous for its SUV brand, Li One. The vehicle features both a battery pack and a gas-powered engine that charges the battery on the go.
The Li One runs on an elite EREV Technology which enables it to be powered by electricity and gasoline at the same time. It solved an emerging challenge with electric vehicles today, which is the quick-burning out of the batteries.
The famous Li One goes for a starting price of $21,000 which is relatively cheaper than its rivals, giving the automobile a price advantage.
What you should know
- Li Xiang is 39 years old and currently the youngest player in the electric vehicle market.
- As of June 2020, Li Auto sold around 10,400 units of its flagship model, Li One. The firm now has an estimated fully diluted market cap of between $7.9 billion and $10 billion According To Kr Asia.
- Li Xiang started his entrepreneurial journey early. At 18 his IT website, PC POP was making $14,350 every year.
- Li Xiang is currently worth $4.5 billion according to Forbes.
