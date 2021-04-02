Corporate Press Releases
Stanbic IBTC disclaims partnership with Tingo International on new payments system
Stanbic IBTC has cleared the air on reported partnership with Tingo International on new payments system.
Disclaimer: Re: ‘Tingo Announces New Payments System’
Our attention has been drawn to a number of press publications currently circulating online purported to have been issued by Tingo International Holdings with the above headline.
In the said publication, Tingo was reported to have claimed it would be using Stanbic IBTC Bank’s payment gateway to power its new product, Tingo Pay.
While we have a Memorandum of Understanding with Tingo International Holdings on a possible partnership arrangement, we must state categorically that Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC (“the Bank”) has NOT concluded any agreement with Tingo International in respect of any payment system whatsoever, including “Tingo Pay”.
Please note that in the event that such an agreement with Tingo International is finalised at any time in the future, then the Bank will issue an appropriate Press Release at that time.
Corporate Press Releases
FY 2020: Fidelity Bank posts N28.1bn profit
Proposes Dividend of 22 kobo Per Share…
Fidelity Bank Plc has posted strong full year results for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, in a clear demonstration of resilience and stability. In the results announced Wednesday March 31, 2021 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nigerian lender capped a remarkable year, showing strong growth in Core Operating Profits, Net Revenue and other key financial indices.
Fidelity Bank, which has become the clear leader among Tier 2 banks, posted a 50.9% growth in Core Operating Profits from N29.8BN in 2019 FY to N44.9BN while Net Revenue increased by 15.0% from N111.8Bn in 2019FY. Customer Deposit, which is a measure of consumer confidence rose by 38.7% from N1, 225.2BN to N1, 699.0BN just as Total Assets grew by 30.5% from N2, 114.037TRN in 2019FY to N2, 758.148TRN. However, Profit Before Tax dropped marginally by 7.6% to N28.1BN from N30.4BN in 2019FY, due to an increase in its loan provisions to shield it from any headwinds; a positive move for the Bank especially in the current era of Covid-19 and its attendant effect on business risks.
Encouraged by the healthy results, the Board of Fidelity Bank is proposing a N6.4BN payout, which translated to 22 kobo dividend per share to its shareholders. “We are pleased with our financial performance, which clearly showed the resilience of our business model as core operating profit increased by 50.9% to N44.9bn from N29.8bn in 2019FY. We also saw a significant improvement in our efficiency indices as cost-to-income ratio moderated downward to 65.1% from 73.4% in 2019FY. However, Profit before Tax (PBT) dropped by 7.6% to N28.1bn as we proactively increased our provisions on risk assets to N16.9bn from a net write-back of N0.6bn in 2019FY, said Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Fidelity Bank CEO, adding that the bank “took a conservative stance in recognition of the impact of the global pandemic, which has redefined business risks and opportunities in the new normal”.
As seen in recent years, the bank’s digital retail banking approach has continued to yield positive results. Though Digital Banking income dropped by 18.8% due to the revised banker’s tariff, it increased by 19.6% QoQ on account of increased customer adoption as more services were migrated to the bank’s digital channels.
Onyeali-Ikpe is happy with the progress of its digital banking play stating that over 52.8% of customers are now enrolled on the bank’s mobile/ internet banking compared to 47.4% in 2019FY, while 88.4% of our customers’ transactions were done on the digital platform products and more than 81 % of total transactions done on digital platforms,
About Fidelity Bank Plc
Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria, with about 6million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and various other digital banking channels.
Focused on select niche corporate banking sectors as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Fidelity Bank is rapidly implementing a digital based retail banking strategy which has resulted in an exponential growth in savings deposits over the last 3 years and a corresponding surge in customer enrollment on the bank’s flagship mobile/internet banking products.
Corporate Press Releases
Terragon to host webinar with Facebook on solution for online advertising without cookies
The webinar will highlight the solutions Brands must start to test, fine-tune and adopt for effective customer engagements.
Africa’s leading data and analytics Company and Facebook Conversions API partner, Terragon, is set to hold a webinar aimed at highlighting the colossal impact the death of third party cookies presents to the Digital Advertising ecosystem, specifically as it relates to Brands and Digital Advertising Agencies in Africa. Along with Industry experts from PwC and Facebook, they will be proffering effective solutions to help brands thrive despite this impending event.
The webinar which is titled: Online Advertising in a Post-Cooking World: Delivering personalised Ads with the Terragon CDP and Facebook Conversions API,” is open to Brands (advertisers) across various verticals including e-commerce, finance, FMCG etc as well as advertising agencies operating in the Sub-Saharan African market, wherein Terragon is the only African-founded CDP Company partnered with Facebook to offer this solution in Africa.
By the end of 2021, third-party cookies would be completely phased out; and with advertisers largely reliant on these third-party cookies to successfully deliver, track and attribute personalised advertising, this impending reality poses a significant threat to effective digital advertising.
It is based upon this reality as well as the increasing call for improved data privacy by consumers that Facebook has introduced the Conversions API, a solution to help Brands deliver personalized advertising in a data privacy-compliant manner. By listing Terragon as a partner for this solution in Africa, Brands and Agencies in Africa can now take advantage of this as an additional activation channel to run Facebook ads through the Terragon Customer Data Platform (CDP), which already offers SMS, USSD, email, in-App, programmatic and web activation channels.
According to Osarugue Awani, who is the VP, Marketing and Strategy at Terragon, the webinar will highlight the solutions Brands must start to test, fine-tune and adopt for effective customer engagements, better campaign performance and RoAS, in spite of the absence of third party cookies.
“As the only African-founded CDP partner for the Conversions API, it’s important for us to strive for innovation and to always be at the forefront of industry trends in order to help Brands and Ad Agencies, in Africa, get ahead of the curve in customer engagements. The Facebook Conversions API complements the other activation channels available on our CDP and enables Brands connect to with their customers via the worlds largest social media platform- Facebook.”
“Our speakers are renowned industry experts who will do great justice to the topic. We have Emily Wilson a Product Marketing and Partnerships Manager at Facebook who will be speaking on the value of building customer trust through effective engagements and the challenges the extinction of cookies will present for Advertisers in trying to achieve this. She will also introduce the Facebook Conversions API as a solution to help Brands prepare for a post-cookie world while being privacy compliant.
We’ve also got Chris Humphrey, who is a Marketing Strategy Consultant at PwC. Chris will be speaking on how Brands must start to build and leverage their customers’ first-party data and invest in data management tools for improved customer engagement; in order to build customer loyalty and improve RoAS (Returns on Ad Spend).
This webinar will ultimately highlight the imminent threat the phasing out of cookies poses to online advertising, both to Brands and Agencies; but more importantly would focus on the solutions and the immense value of our partnership with Facebook – the world’s largest “digital identity” source brings to bear in enabling super-charged connections, in Africa.
The webinar will hold on April 8, 2021, at 11am WAT. Interested attendees can register on bit.ly/TerragonFacebook or visit the Terragon website- www.terragongroup.com for more.
