Stanbic IBTC disclaims partnership with Tingo International on new payments system

Africa’s leading data and analytics Company and Facebook Conversions API partner, Terragon, is set to hold a webinar aimed at highlighting the colossal impact the death of third party cookies presents to the Digital Advertising ecosystem, specifically as it relates to Brands and Digital Advertising Agencies in Africa. Along with Industry experts from PwC and Facebook, they will be proffering effective solutions to help brands thrive despite this impending event.

The webinar which is titled: Online Advertising in a Post-Cooking World: Delivering personalised Ads with the Terragon CDP and Facebook Conversions API,” is open to Brands (advertisers) across various verticals including e-commerce, finance, FMCG etc as well as advertising agencies operating in the Sub-Saharan African market, wherein Terragon is the only African-founded CDP Company partnered with Facebook to offer this solution in Africa.

By the end of 2021, third-party cookies would be completely phased out; and with advertisers largely reliant on these third-party cookies to successfully deliver, track and attribute personalised advertising, this impending reality poses a significant threat to effective digital advertising.

It is based upon this reality as well as the increasing call for improved data privacy by consumers that Facebook has introduced the Conversions API, a solution to help Brands deliver personalized advertising in a data privacy-compliant manner. By listing Terragon as a partner for this solution in Africa, Brands and Agencies in Africa can now take advantage of this as an additional activation channel to run Facebook ads through the Terragon Customer Data Platform (CDP), which already offers SMS, USSD, email, in-App, programmatic and web activation channels.

According to Osarugue Awani, who is the VP, Marketing and Strategy at Terragon, the webinar will highlight the solutions Brands must start to test, fine-tune and adopt for effective customer engagements, better campaign performance and RoAS, in spite of the absence of third party cookies.

“As the only African-founded CDP partner for the Conversions API, it’s important for us to strive for innovation and to always be at the forefront of industry trends in order to help Brands and Ad Agencies, in Africa, get ahead of the curve in customer engagements. The Facebook Conversions API complements the other activation channels available on our CDP and enables Brands connect to with their customers via the worlds largest social media platform- Facebook.”

“Our speakers are renowned industry experts who will do great justice to the topic. We have Emily Wilson a Product Marketing and Partnerships Manager at Facebook who will be speaking on the value of building customer trust through effective engagements and the challenges the extinction of cookies will present for Advertisers in trying to achieve this. She will also introduce the Facebook Conversions API as a solution to help Brands prepare for a post-cookie world while being privacy compliant.

We’ve also got Chris Humphrey, who is a Marketing Strategy Consultant at PwC. Chris will be speaking on how Brands must start to build and leverage their customers’ first-party data and invest in data management tools for improved customer engagement; in order to build customer loyalty and improve RoAS (Returns on Ad Spend).

This webinar will ultimately highlight the imminent threat the phasing out of cookies poses to online advertising, both to Brands and Agencies; but more importantly would focus on the solutions and the immense value of our partnership with Facebook – the world’s largest “digital identity” source brings to bear in enabling super-charged connections, in Africa.

The webinar will hold on April 8, 2021, at 11am WAT. Interested attendees can register on bit.ly/TerragonFacebook or visit the Terragon website- www.terragongroup.com for more.