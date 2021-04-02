Business
Government will look into Resident Doctors’ strike in the shortest time possible – Mamora
The Minister of State for Health has stated that the issue with striking Resident Doctors will be solved within the shortest possible time.
The Federal Government has once again pleaded with striking resident doctors, promising that all their demands will be looked into by the government in the shortest time possible.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, during the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Modular Theatre Complex and Amenity Ward at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi (NOHIL), in Lagos on Thursday.
“I want to appeal to our colleagues, the resident doctors, to please bear with the government. We appreciate what they have been doing.
“We are going to support them and resolve their issues, and we will continue to work together for the good of Nigerians,” the Minister said.
“I can say with all modesty that government is truly concerned with the welfare of the striking doctors and we are doing all within our powers to see to their welfare.
“The government team has been having meetings with them up to 12.00 a.m today and I’m sure that all their demands will be looked into by the government in the shortest time possible.”
The Minister added that the administration would continue to do its best in the provision of adequate healthcare infrastructure and personnel.
- Earlier this week, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) warned that they would embark on an indefinite strike on Thursday if the Nigerian government failed to meet their demands.
- Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had said that the FG would look at the proposals with the striking doctors, and fix adequate timelines which the government would mark off as they were being executed.
- He revealed that there had been informal meetings with the finance ministry, which had started solving some of the problems, and two committees in the National Assembly were also trying to solve the issues.
NIN not mandatory for voter registration – INEC
INEC has stated that the National Identification Number (NIN) is not compulsory for voter registration.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that Nigerians taking part in the new voter registration drive commencing on the 28th of June do not need to produce their National Identification Number (NIN) as it is not mandatory.
This was disclosed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu while addressing Newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.
“I want to make this important clarification. NIN is not going to be made mandatory for voter registration,” he said.
“This is for a simple reason that we are operating on the basis of the law establishing INEC.
“Section 10 of the Electoral Act lists identifications to be presented by prospective registrants for the purpose of voter registration to include birth certificate, national passport, national identity card,” he added.
He said that the NIN card was only one of the means of identification provided for, under section 10 sub-section 2 of the electoral act.
“We cannot single that out and make it mandatory. All the other requirements are requirements of the law and we must apply the law appropriately.
If you have your national ID card we will register you on the presentation of the card, but we will not make it a mandatory means of identification for the exercise.
Since the law, the electoral act, does not make it mandatory, it is only one of the many means of identification required,” Yakubu said.
The Chairman disclosed that NIN was only one of the various means of identification provided under section 10 sub-section 2 of the electoral act. He added that INEC cannot single that out and make it mandatory. However, they must comply with all the other requirements which are requirements of the law.
On voter registration:
The INEC boss said the commission is launching a Voter Enrolment Device, which would enable applicants to apply for voter registration and complete the process at the nearest registration centre for data capturing.
- Recall that Nairametrics reported last month that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said all potential candidates must provide their National Identity Number (NIN) at the point of registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration.
- Meanwhile, earlier this week a Federal High Court in Lagos State barred the FG from blocking SIM cards not linked to National Identity Numbers in April and extended the deadline by 2 months.
Sanwo-Olu rolls out body-worn cameras for LASTMA, other law enforcement agencies
The Lagos State Governor has unveiled body-worn cameras for security agencies across the state.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled body-worn cameras for security agencies as part of an effort to enhance security and safety across the state.
This is as the governor approved mass training for the state’s law enforcement officers on the use of these devices ahead of their deployment for security operations across the state.
Sanwo-Olu during the unveiling ceremony at Lagos House Ikeja said the use of the cameras would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies and put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real-time.
The 3-day training, which will commence in May, will be facilitated by the State’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), headed by Prince Oyekan Falade. After the training, all State-funded law enforcement officers will be commissioned to wear body cameras for their operations.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu said that the provision of adequate security is a key pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected his government’s resolution to ensure Lagos remained secure for residents and investors.
He said: “I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the State, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other States in Nigeria to launch the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers.
The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”
The Governor pointed out that the launch of the body-worn cameras would take the government a step closer to fulfilling its security agenda, stressing that the introduction of devices to frontline security team and officers would enhance their productivity and professionalism, while also fast-tracking the law enforcement process.
This he also said will help the State Government check abuse of power and excesses by security personnel, while also improving the safety and accountability of officers, who will use the devices for evidence sharing and intelligence gathering.
Going further, Sanwo-Olu said, “I am hopeful that all officers will optimise the cameras that will be assigned to them for the furtherance of justice and improvement of the law enforcement process. Our Government will continue to prioritise the welfare of our law enforcement officers whose pivotal efforts we acknowledge in the entrenchment of a safe city.’’
- The Lagos State Government had earlier announced plans by the state government to introduce the wearing of body cameras by its enforcement officers and deployment of technology to improve on their communications and the integrity of their operations.
- The state government had also said that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will start using smart body cameras very soon to monitor traffic violations.
- This is coming after a viral video that has been in circulation, which showed a man driving a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) against traffic along the International Airport Road, hit a policeman with the car, throwing him off the bridge while trying to evade arrest.
