Government will look into Resident Doctors’ strike in the shortest time possible – Mamora

The Federal Government has once again pleaded with striking resident doctors, promising that all their demands will be looked into by the government in the shortest time possible.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, during the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Modular Theatre Complex and Amenity Ward at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi (NOHIL), in Lagos on Thursday.

“I want to appeal to our colleagues, the resident doctors, to please bear with the government. We appreciate what they have been doing.

“We are going to support them and resolve their issues, and we will continue to work together for the good of Nigerians,” the Minister said.

“I can say with all modesty that government is truly concerned with the welfare of the striking doctors and we are doing all within our powers to see to their welfare.

“The government team has been having meetings with them up to 12.00 a.m today and I’m sure that all their demands will be looked into by the government in the shortest time possible.”

The Minister added that the administration would continue to do its best in the provision of adequate healthcare infrastructure and personnel.

