Nigeria targets 70 million Johnson & Johnson single shot COVID -19 vaccine – NPHCDA
The NPHCDA has disclosed that Nigeria is expecting about 70 million Johnson and Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccines.
The Nigerian government aims to get 70 million Johnson and Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccines after the African Union recently announced a deal with the drugmaker for 400 million vaccine doses.
The FG also disclosed that some AstraZeneca proportion may be replaced by the new single-shot vaccine due to constraints to its vaccine value chain.
This was disclosed by NPHCDA boss, Dr. Faisal Shuaib in an interview with Reuters. He disclosed that Nigeria expects to receive an initial 30 million J&J vaccines by July.
“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to get up to 70 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson this year. This is yet to be finalised but these are some of the advanced conversations that are going on between Nigeria and the African Union.
Some of the allocations that we were supposed to get for the AstraZeneca will be replaced by the Johnson and Johnson,” Faisal said.
What you should know
- The African Union will receive 220 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) single-shot vaccine through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).
- The was disclosed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in a statement on Monday. They added that a potential 180 million vaccines could also be purchased after the vaccine purchase agreement was signed.
Covid-19: N396 billion budgeted for vaccine in 2022 Appropriation bill – Minister
The FG has budgeted the sum of N396 billion for the provision of vaccines in the 2022 Appropriation Bill.
The Federal Government has stated that the sum of N396 billion has been budgeted for the provision of vaccines in the 2022 Appropriation Bill.
This was disclosed by Dr. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday.
“Sometime in January, the President had based on the request by the Ministry of Health, given in principle, approval for the Ministry of Health to work with the Ministry of Finance, budget and National Planning to prepare and take to the National Assembly a supplementary budget for COVID-19 vaccination,” she said.
The submission that was made to Mr. President at that time was in the sum of N396 billion, but included in this N396 billion was a N103 billion for building of primary healthcare centres.
So we have worked with that and met several times with the ministry, we have agreed to back out from this building of primary health care centres, that can wait till later.
So there is still a provision of N396 billion for COVID-19 vaccinations for 2021 and 2022,” she said.
She added that the delay in rolling out the supplementary budget on covid was because the FG expected the ministry to confirm the vaccines donation that Nigeria is expecting. We are expecting a total of not less than 43 million doses of vaccines.
“So they are supposed to find out when those ones will come. Because, if we are going to get back the donated vaccines, and at the speed of the current rollout, we have to slow down on what we are buying ourselves,” she said.
She disclosed that the ministry is working with partners that are donating these vaccines, citing that the FG acknowledges the timelines of the donations and sees the gap that the government needs to fill in 2021. However, she added that they have provided to the ministry, funds to enable the rollout of the four million vaccines that have been brought already into the country.
“So for us, it is still work in progress. We hope in the next couple of days, we will have clarity on the schedule of vaccines expected from donors, and then we will now be able to firm up what government has to provide for in 2021. And therefore the 2021 component we will provide it during the 2022 appropriations,” she added.
What you should know
Recall the Minister stated in January that the Federal Government was resolving what type of Covid-19 vaccine to procure and the quantity needed.
COVID-19: Over 700 thousand Nigerians vaccinated in March
The NPHCDA has announced the successful vaccination of over 700 thousand Nigerians in March.
Nigeria vaccinated a total of 718,412 people in the month of March, representing 35.7% of its total vaccine proportion.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on Wednesday.
Lagos State remains the State with the most vaccinations at 136,356, representing 53.7% of its vaccine proportion, while Kwara State tops the proportion list with 104.2% at 29,061 vaccinations.
READ: Nigeria records lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 112 days
Kogi state remains the only state yet to vaccinate anyone. Meanwhile, the FCT has conducted 24,810 vaccinations representing 22.6% of its population.
What you should know: Nigeria’s vaccines arrived on the 2nd of March, 2021. Dr Cyprian Ngon was the first to receive the vaccine. He led the first set of health workers including Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa to receive the vaccine.
