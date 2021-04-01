Business
FEC approves N10.5 billion for Airport Management Solution for Lagos, 4 other international airports
The FEC approved the sum of N10.5 billion to supply Airport Management Solution to Nigerian international airports.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of N10.5 billion to supply Airport Management Solution to Nigerian international airports at Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika at the end of the Council meeting, chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja on Wednesday. The Minister disclosed that the project would be completed in 12 months and subject to 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT).
“Today in Council, the Ministry of Aviation had a memorandum that was approved and this is a contract for the provision of Airport Management Solution for the international airports of Abuja, and that of Lagos and Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu. It is awarded in the sum of N10,594,057,618.20,” Mr Sirika said.
The House of Representatives announced this week that it has agreed to listen to complaints lodged by airline operators in Nigeria over the handling of COVID-19 funds by the Ministry of Aviation.
SEC warns against high returns fraudulent schemes
The SEC has warned potential capital market investors against putting their funds in fraudulent investment schemes.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned potential capital market investors against putting their funds in fraudulent investment schemes that promise unreasonably high returns that cannot be justified. The capital market regulator also outlined some of the tactics used by these fraudsters in deceiving unsuspecting members of the investing public.
This caution was given by the Head, Investor Education of SEC, Mr Tunde Kamali, at a webinar titled “The ABC of Savings and Investments” in Abuja, organised by SEC in collaboration with the Financial Literacy Technical Committee (FLTC).
What the SEC top official is saying
Kamali, while revealing that these fraudsters usually attract their investors through offer of commissions, pressure tactics and fictitious track records, among others, encouraged investors to always ask, check and confirm with the commission before investing in those companies.
He said, “Our duty at SEC is to protect investors by ensuring only fit and proper professionals are allowed to provide financial services. Most times, because of the ways and strategies of the fraudsters, many people do not have enough time to consider before we part with our money.’’
Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited, Mr Bayo Rotimi, called on investors to always seek professional advice to enhance their knowledge before investing in any asset class.
He called for more companies to have their equities traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), to add to the current 164 companies, for better investments.
What you should know
- The CBN and SEC have both consistently cautioned Nigerians to beware of fraudulent investment schemes, sometimes referred to as Ponzi schemes, warning the investing public not to fall prey to the activities of illegal fund managers across the country.
- SEC had in 2019 and 2020 clamped down on some identified fraudulent Ponzi scheme operators with their bogus investment and return claims and warned the investing public against dealing with them.
Business
FG, telecom operators to meet over court judgement stopping SIM blocking deadline
Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Telecoms operators confirmed that the government was making progress with the NIN enrollments and its linking to SIM cards.
The Federal Government is scheduled to meet with telecommunications operators and other key stakeholders in the sector over the recent court judgement which stopped the government from going on with its earlier plan to disconnect SIM cards not linked to National Identity Numbers (NIN) by April 6.
The meeting which is planned to hold before the expiration of the deadline is to consider the recent court ruling and look at available options.
According to a report, officials of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and operators in the telecommunications sector confirmed that the government was making progress with the NIN enrollments and its linking to SIM cards.
In the suit filed by a former second National Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and human rights lawyer, Monday Ubani, the first to fourth defendants included the Federal Government, Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.
An official of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy who wished to remain anonymous said, “These are issues that will be addressed in the meeting that will come up before the April 6 deadline.’’
Also confirming the planned meeting is the President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, Ikechukwu Nnamani, who stated that the Communications Minister would make public the decision of the government on the April 6 deadline soon.
Nnamani said, “The Minister will make a determination on it when it gets close to the time. There will be an implementation review meeting just before the due date to ascertain if it is necessary to extend the time.
“However, we encourage everyone to go and get their NIN and not assume it will be extended.”
What you should know
It can be recalled that the Federal Government, on December 15, 2020, directed telecommunication companies to block from their network, any SIM that is not registered with valid NINs with effect from December 30, 2020.
However, following public outcry and criticisms especially with respect to the short notice, the government gave 6 weeks extension to subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021, and 3 weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2020.
This was further extended on February 2, 2021, to April 16, following further calls for a deadline extension or outright suspension of the NIN registration process due to large crowds.
A Federal High Court in Lagos State had on March 23, 2021, barred the Federal Government from blocking SIM cards not linked to National Identity Numbers next month in a suit filed by the former Second National Vice President of the NBA, Monday Ubani.
