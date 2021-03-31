Business
BRT announces shutdown of Ikorodu-TBS operations from March 31
BRT has announced the suspension of operations of the Ikorodu to TBS route with effect from Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
The Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has announced the suspension of operations of the Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) route with effect from Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
The decision by the company was due to operational challenges being encountered by the firm along that axis.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Primero Transport Services and signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mutiu Yekeem, through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
What Primero Transport Services Ltd is saying
The statement from Primero reads, ‘’Notice: We use this medium to apologize to all our esteemed commuters on the Ikorodu-TBS corridor. We are shutting down operations from tomorrow 31st March 2021, on the route due to operational issues.
We hope to resolve it in the next couple of days and resume full operations.
We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period. We sincerely crave your indulgence for any inconvenience this may have caused you.
Our priority is to convey commuters safely to their destinations, provide affordable, fast and convenient services to people of Lagos 24/7 daily.”
What this means
This development does not appear too good for commuters along that corridor as this will increase the pressure on transport services on that axis.
This might see road users who move in and out of Ikorodu, a densely populated area and with a huge vehicular movement and traffic, go through a further harrowing experience.
FG launches Passport Express Centre to help Nigerians get passport in 72 hours
The FG has launched an initiative that will enable Nigerians to get passports in a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
The Federal Government inaugurated the Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Express Centre, which is a partnership with the private sector to enable the government offer passport services to Nigerians and make passports available in a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola in a social media statement after the inauguration in Abuja on Tuesday.
What the Minister is saying
- Every Nigerian has the right to a Nigerian passport and it is our responsibility to put it in the hands of anyone desirous of it within the shortest possible time, without stress. The passport should be available within a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
- It will also afford Nigerians the opportunity of getting their passports within 24hrs, at the high premium service, and 72hrs at the ordinary premium service, albeit with added value and a little bit of extra cost.
- A centre like this is necessary to reduce stress. Secondly, by minimising human contact, it eliminates the prospect of corruption.
The Minister added that the launch of the operation will offer Nigerians services of convenience and pleasure by taking away the hitherto stress in the conventional passport offices.
In case you missed it
- The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April, Public Holidays to mark this year’s Easter Celebration.
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Federal Government, launched the Electronic Temporary Passport to cater for Nigerians desirous of returning home but whose national passport is not available.
NEXIM announces N10 billion export facility for women and youth
NEXIM has launched a N10 billion export facility to help women and youth take advantage of international trade opportunities.
The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has announced that it is launching a N10 billion export facility for catering to women and youth to enable them take advantage of international trade opportunities.
This was disclosed by Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development of NEXIM, at the presentation of the Women And Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) by the bank on Tuesday in Abuja.
She added that the WAYEF scheme was launched by the bank to improve the roles played by women and youth in Nigeria’s international trade, and boost export trade participation for the demography, citing that the interest rate under the facility would reduce to 5% by 2022 from the present 9%.
READ: Afreximbank set to commit $200 million to Africa’s export fund
“So, there’s no better time than now to avail yourself to tap into these products… if you can actually become an aggregator, you can increase your export quantity and employ more women and young people in Nigeria to play in the export value chain,” she added.
Mr Abba Bello, the Managing Director of the bank said:
- The bank has provided normal support for many export-oriented industries that are employers of women and youth.
- We however seek to do more by supporting women and youth-owned businesses operating in the various aspects of the export value chain.
- This initiative speaks to the new concept of analytical work of grace, quality and how we can best work together across all levels of government, the private sector, and the civil society in translating evidence into impact on women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria.
READ: TLG Capital and Fidelity Bank to invest $20 million on Nigerian SMEs
What you should know
The female unemployment rate in Nigeria as of Q4 2020 increased to 35.2% from 31.6% recorded in Q2 2020. This is according to the recent labour force report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Of the 61.63 million women in the working population (15 – 64 years of age) as of Q4 2020, accounting for 50.5% of the total working population, only 30.15 million of these women were willing and able to work i.e labour force, which represents about 43.3% of the total labour force in the period under review.
