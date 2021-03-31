BRT announces shutdown of Ikorodu-TBS operations from March 31

The Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has announced the suspension of operations of the Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) route with effect from Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The decision by the company was due to operational challenges being encountered by the firm along that axis.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Primero Transport Services and signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mutiu Yekeem, through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

What Primero Transport Services Ltd is saying

The statement from Primero reads, ‘’Notice: We use this medium to apologize to all our esteemed commuters on the Ikorodu-TBS corridor. We are shutting down operations from tomorrow 31st March 2021, on the route due to operational issues.

We hope to resolve it in the next couple of days and resume full operations.

We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period. We sincerely crave your indulgence for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

Our priority is to convey commuters safely to their destinations, provide affordable, fast and convenient services to people of Lagos 24/7 daily.”

What this means

This development does not appear too good for commuters along that corridor as this will increase the pressure on transport services on that axis.

This might see road users who move in and out of Ikorodu, a densely populated area and with a huge vehicular movement and traffic, go through a further harrowing experience.