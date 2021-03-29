Cryptocurrency
Visa accepts payment in Crypto
Visa Inc. has stated it will accept the use of the crypto in settling transactions on its payment network.
Visa Inc. has announced it will permit the use of the crypto in settling transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of Crypto assets by a major financial player.
In a report credited to Reuters the crypto asset being used is the USDC stablecoin crypto whose value is pegged directly to the greenback.
“We see increasing demand from consumers across the world to be able to access, hold and use digital currencies and we’re seeing demand from our clients to be able to build products that provide that access for consumers,” Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, said.
Recall some weeks back, Visa’s Chief Executive Officer, Al Kelly, revealed that in order to make Bitcoin and other crypto-assets safer, useful, and applicable, Visa might add them to the company’s payments network.
During Visa’s fiscal first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the CEO of Visa described crypto assets like bitcoin as “digital gold” which are “not used as a form of payment in a significant way at this point.”
“Our strategy here is to work with wallets and exchanges to enable users to purchase these currencies using their Visa credentials or to cash out onto our Visa credential to make a fiat purchase at any of the 70 million merchants where Visa is accepted globally,” Kelly said.
The payments executive also said stablecoins could be used for “global commerce” and “digital currencies running on public blockchains as additional networks just like RTP or ACH networks.”
Long-time investors of Bitcoin are hoarding
The world’s most popular crypto attracts significant buying pressure from leading global brands.
Long-time investors of the world’s most popular Crypto are refraining from selling their holdings amid the fact that Bitcoin has rallied by more than 800% within a year.
According to Glassnode’s “BTC Percent Supply Last Active 2+ Years” indicator, Bitcoin was last moved well over two years ago and reached a three-month low of 45.364%.
This comes as no surprise as the world’s most popular crypto attracts significant buying pressure from leading global brands that include Tesla, Microstrategy, and Square.
Also, research by Nairametrics reveals that oftentimes, when this type of investors deposit Bitcoin on Crypto exchanges to sell immediately, they eventually don’t sell these assets as the number of entities holding them remain concentrated.
Adding credence to such bias is data from Crypto quant revealing that another $654 million worth of Bitcoin (12,300 BTC) has left Coinbase.
According to @cryptoquant_com, another $654 million worth of #Bitcoin (12,300 BTC) has left Coinbase pic.twitter.com/teukac9WPh
— Bloqport (@Bloqport) March 26, 2021
The number of retail investors keen on holding the world’s most popular crypto asset is on record high as Bitcoin’s number of addresses holding 0.1+ Coins just reached an all-time high of 3,223,643.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 0.1+ Coins just reached an ATH of 3,223,643
View metric:https://t.co/hZY8dBLpzX pic.twitter.com/CudvF5MHrO
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 29, 2021
As Bitcoin’s Percent Unspent Transaction Output in Profit (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 96.606%.
The $trillion dollar crypto asset at the time of writing this report traded at $56,186.41 with a daily trading volume of $48 Billion. Bitcoin is up 0.17% for the day.
Have you thought of these other ways to make money from Crypto?
Cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts now have the opportunity to earn crypto without having to risks their capital in trading.
The flagship Crypto, popularly referred to as Bitcoin has already printed gains of more than 800% in the last one year. Data from Google trends reveals that Nigerians have shown more interest in Bitcoin than any other nation on earth.
Though the recent crackdown by Nigeria’s apex bank on Crypto was met with outrage from many young Nigerians, data retrieved from Usefultulips reveals that in the past 30 days Nigerians led Africa with about $36 million worth of Bitcoin transactions, processed on two major P2P exchanges, including Paxful and Local Bitcoins, posting an uptick of 7% despite the ban.
Crypto trading
Buying and selling remain the most popular method through which Nigerians earn a living from the crypto market; and recently during this bull market, some sophisticated investors have made money getting into IDO/IEO.
Recent data suggests that the percentage of Ethereum Addresses in Profit stands at a whopping 95% despite being at its one month low, hinting at how profitable the crypto has been for a significant number of traders.
📉 #Ethereum $ETH Percent Addresses in Profit (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 95.087%
View metric:https://t.co/BUbkntqvVb pic.twitter.com/plV5W8FmzM
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 27, 2021
Offering tutor services
Several new projects coming into the space put out initial offerings on exchanges or decentralized platforms and this gave people opportunities to get in early on some of these projects.
The recently concluded Initial Exchange Offering at FTX exchange, a leading crypto exchange, revealed oxygen protocol began trading with a price of $0.15 and soared as high as $4 within a period of 10 days, thereby, printing over 3500% in returns.
Over the past months, the price of crypto has increased tremendously leading tons of people to rush into the market without a proper understanding of what the market is about. These sets of new traders in search of crypto education are easy targets for those who offer educational contents in the crypto space and that represents a way for these skilled crypto aficionados to make money.
Educators are also profiting from the surge in open interests in Crypto assets because they sell out lots of contents to the new audience in the markets. There are also good returns in showcasing such skills via providing assistance to some of these crypto projects.
The crypto industry is growing and the “cryptoverse” has witnessed a recent rise in new projects meaning that there are now more opportunities in the industry.
Cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts now have the opportunity to earn crypto without having to risks their capital in trading. Other skills currently in high demand in the “cryptoverse” are marketing, Crypto coding, influencers and Crypto content writing.
Bottom line: It is advisable for you to stick with the skills that you’re comfortable with and if trading isn’t one of them, you will need to be extra careful while the current bullish run is still in play.
