Nigerian stocks end bullish as OANDO, PZ, and FCMB dip
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market recovered from its bearish end in Friday’s trading session and posted a profit at the end of the trading session today. The All-Share Index increased by 0.71% to close at 39,493.37 index points as against the -0.20% loss recorded on Friday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.52 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -1.93%.
- The market breadth closed positive with COURTVILLE leading 28 gainers, as against 12 losers topped by CORNERST at the end of today, showing bullish momentum.
Top gainers
- COURTVILLE up 10.00%to close at N0.22
- CUSTODIAN up 10.00% to close at N6.60
- LINKASSURE up 9.80% to close at N0.56
- CAVERTON up 9.52% to close at N2.07
- JAIZBANK up 8.47%to close at N0.64
Top losers
- CORNERST down 9.84% to close at N0.55
- OANDO down 6.06% to close at N3.10
- HONYFLOUR down 4.84% to close at N1.18
- PZ down 3.00% to close at N4.85
- FCMB down 2.68% to close at N2.90
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks started the first trading session of the week on a bullish note amid soaring oil prices. Trading turnover at Monday trading session was boosted by GUARANTY, UBN and WEMABANK
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Francis Ngannou’s payout of $580k can buy him 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement shares
The UFC fighter can opt to buy 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement Shares at the current price of N224 per share.
Francis Ngannou on Sunday, became the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world, after knocking out American mixed martial artist, Stipe Miocic, in the main event of UFC 260.
The championship bout saw him walk home with a Performance of the Night bonus of $50,000, after the second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic.
This, in addition to his match payout of $530,000 put his total payout from defeating Miocic in the 52-second mark of Round 2, at $580,000.
His total match pay-out, when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410/$ stands at N237.8 million. With this huge sum, the UFC fighter can opt to buy 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement Shares at the current price of N224 per share which the company closed at today, at the close of market activities.
Other companies he can acquire stakes
His total match payout can also buy:
- About 256,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.
- About 1.44 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.
- About 3.24 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.
- About 173,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
In case you missed it: The Board of Dangote Cement Plc recently proposed a dividend of N272 billion to the shareholders of the company for the period ended December 31, 2020.
This translates to a dividend payment of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404 residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc.
In line with this, Ngannou’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N14.84 million.
What you should know
Ngannou’s emphatic win over Stipe Miocic makes him the third African born UFC Mixed Martial artist to hold the UFC Champion Belt, joining the likes of Israel Adesanya, the reigning and Undisputed Champion of The Middleweight, and Kamaru Usman the Champion of Welterweight division.
This makes the continent of Africa, the most decorated continent with UFC Champions, relative to other continents.
ACCESS BANK and Sterling Bank plunge as NSE banking upsurge
At the close of trading activities today, 7 banks which the Index tracks appreciated in value, 2 printed losses while 1 remain unchanged.
The NSE Banking Index at the end of trading session today printed a gain of 2.06%, to close higher at 369.33 index points, at the back of strong bullish momentum in banking stocks.
Access bank was not on the winning team today posting a loss of (-0.60%), as opposed to the previous profit of (+1.22%), putting the price at N8.30. Sterling Bank also made a loss of (-1.18%) placing the price at N1.67. Technical analysis for sterling shows a consolidation before trending bearish. Union Bank continues to post (0.00%) in line with the last trading session results holding the price at N5.30.
Jaiz Bank topped the market with gains of (+8.47%) which was much higher than the previous gains (+1.56). Jaiz Bank showed a positive momentum as profits push prices to N0.64. Ecobank was the second-best gainer with (+6.00%) as opposed to (+4.26%) held in the previous trade, at the end of today’s trading session the price rose from N4.95 to N5.30. Technical analysis shows that the bull run met some resistance but maintained momentum towards the end of the trading session.
GTB also made a profit of (+4.28%) which supported the previous profit of (+0.48%), putting the price at N32.90. Fidelity Bank posted profit of (+3.45%) also supporting (+1.31%) held at the previous trading session to put the price at N2.4. Wema posted profits of (+3.33%) to settle its price at N0.62. UBA posted profits of (+1.47%) to settle its price at settle at N6.90. Zenith joined the winner with a gain of (+0.23%) putting the price at N22.05.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trends bullish as seven companies in the NSE banking recorded positive growth as opposed to one stalemate and one loss, at the end of the trading session.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious buying amidst growing uncertainties in Nigeria.
