Nigerian stocks end bullish as OANDO, PZ, and FCMB dip

Francis Ngannou on Sunday, became the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion of the world, after knocking out American mixed martial artist, Stipe Miocic, in the main event of UFC 260.

The championship bout saw him walk home with a Performance of the Night bonus of $50,000, after the second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic.

This, in addition to his match payout of $530,000 put his total payout from defeating Miocic in the 52-second mark of Round 2, at $580,000.

His total match pay-out, when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410/$ stands at N237.8 million. With this huge sum, the UFC fighter can opt to buy 1.06 million units of Dangote Cement Shares at the current price of N224 per share which the company closed at today, at the close of market activities.

Other companies he can acquire stakes

His total match payout can also buy:

About 256,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.

About 1.44 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.

About 3.24 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.

About 173,000 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.

In case you missed it: The Board of Dangote Cement Plc recently proposed a dividend of N272 billion to the shareholders of the company for the period ended December 31, 2020.

This translates to a dividend payment of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404 residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc.

In line with this, Ngannou’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N14.84 million.

What you should know

Ngannou’s emphatic win over Stipe Miocic makes him the third African born UFC Mixed Martial artist to hold the UFC Champion Belt, joining the likes of Israel Adesanya, the reigning and Undisputed Champion of The Middleweight, and Kamaru Usman the Champion of Welterweight division.

This makes the continent of Africa, the most decorated continent with UFC Champions, relative to other continents.