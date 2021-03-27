BPE calls on maritime stakeholders to suggest projects for PPP

The Bureau of Public Enterprises has announced that stakeholders in Nigeria’s Maritime sector should suggest and identify projects in the sector for Public-Private Partnership as it has been entrusted with PPP responsibilities by the Federal Government.

This was disclosed by Mr Alex Okoh, the Director-General of BPE, in a webinar hosted by Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce on “Public-Private Partnership as alternative financing model in the maritime sector” on Friday.

The BPE boss cited Nigeria’s port concessions, disclosing that revenue from the sector had doubled in ten years since the implementation of the concessions.

He called for more Maritime PPP related projects as the FG had given the BPE the mandate to work with private stakeholders on projects through the PPP model.

“The Bureau of Public Enterprises has been entrusted with a significant part of the PPP responsibilities in Nigeria through the Federal Government’s circular of September 2020.

“What this means in effect is that players in the country’s maritime and other key sectors of the economy can identify and suggest projects to the government through the BPE or relevant MDAs,” he said.

“Once these projects are examined, approval will be given to the relevant parties to undertake an appraisal, feasibility study or outline of business case, which will be scrutinised by the government. Thereafter, a tender will be published.

“The benefit of this is that the originator of the project will be allowed to provide a matching offer with that of the highest bidder and if the party is able to match this offer, they will be declared the preferred bidder,” he added

In case you missed it: President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second 4-year tenure with effect from April 10, 2021.