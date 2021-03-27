Business
BPE calls on maritime stakeholders to suggest projects for PPP
The Bureau of Public Enterprises has announced that stakeholders in Nigeria’s Maritime sector should suggest and identify projects in the sector for Public-Private Partnership as it has been entrusted with PPP responsibilities by the Federal Government.
This was disclosed by Mr Alex Okoh, the Director-General of BPE, in a webinar hosted by Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce on “Public-Private Partnership as alternative financing model in the maritime sector” on Friday.
The BPE boss cited Nigeria’s port concessions, disclosing that revenue from the sector had doubled in ten years since the implementation of the concessions.
He called for more Maritime PPP related projects as the FG had given the BPE the mandate to work with private stakeholders on projects through the PPP model.
“The Bureau of Public Enterprises has been entrusted with a significant part of the PPP responsibilities in Nigeria through the Federal Government’s circular of September 2020.
“What this means in effect is that players in the country’s maritime and other key sectors of the economy can identify and suggest projects to the government through the BPE or relevant MDAs,” he said.
“Once these projects are examined, approval will be given to the relevant parties to undertake an appraisal, feasibility study or outline of business case, which will be scrutinised by the government. Thereafter, a tender will be published.
“The benefit of this is that the originator of the project will be allowed to provide a matching offer with that of the highest bidder and if the party is able to match this offer, they will be declared the preferred bidder,” he added
In case you missed it: President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second 4-year tenure with effect from April 10, 2021.
Just-in: Fire erupts as petrol tanker collides with truck on Otedola bridge axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway
The incident, which led to a fire outbreak, has been contained by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service.
A tanker filled with Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, has collided with a truck carrying a container on Otedola bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The incident, which led to a fire outbreak, has been contained by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service.
The incident, which was confirmed by our analyst, has led to gridlock on the expressway outward Lagos.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to their destinations.
Details soon …
Guinness shares surge by 9.89%, lifting the brewer’s capitalization by N5.9 billion
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N5.9 billion at the close of the market.
The impressive 9.86% surge in the shares of Guinness today was driven by investors buying interest in the shares of the brewer. Their interest has seen the shares of the company increase by more than 30% in less than a month.
Data tracked today from market open, down to the close of trading activities on the exchange revealed that the shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by 9.89% or N2.7 to close higher at N30.00 per share.
This bullish move in the shares of Guinness has seen the market capitalization of the brewer increase by more than N5 billion on the exchange today, from N59.8 billion at market open to N65.7 billion at the close of market today.
Market activity
About 12,564,540 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc worth about N372 million, were exchanged in 45 deals executed on the exchange today, with the market price of Guinness shares closing at N30 per share, 9.89% higher than yesterday’s closing figure.
Aside from Guinness, shares of International Breweries Plc and Nigerian Breweries Plc rose by 2.7% and 0.1%, to close the day higher at N5.70 and N48.5 per share respectively; while the shares of other brewers listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange like the Champion Breweries Plc and Golden Guinea Breweries Plc closed flat at N2.12 and N0.81 per share respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.4% to close the day at 39,216.20 points and N20.52 trillion respectively.
- However, the NSE Consumer goods Index to which Guinness belongs, dipped by 0.24% today to close at 536.69 points.
