Appointments
Buhari reappoints Alex Okoh as DG BPE for another 4 years
President Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as DG, BPE.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second 4-year tenure with effect from April 10, 2021.
The renewal of his appointment is in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization and Commercialization) Act 1999.
According to a series of tweets from the Presidency, this disclosure is contained in a State House press release from the Office of the Vice President.
The statement also admitted that BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities in the last 4 years.
The statement partly reads, ‘’President Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as Director-General of BPE for a second term of 4 years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprises (Privatization & Commercialization) Act 1999.
‘’This renewal will take effect from 10th April 2021. In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities.’’
What you should know
The BPE is the federal government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. It also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT
PRESIDENT @MBuhari APPROVES RENEWAL OF @BPENigeria DG, ALEX OKOH, FOR ANOTHER 4 YEARS#Thread pic.twitter.com/yUsQa0p3YU
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 25, 2021
Appointments
Dangote Cement appoints Guillaume Moyen as substantive Group Chief Financial Officer
Guillaume Moyen has been appointed as the substantive Group Chief Financial Officer at Dangote Cement.
Dangote Cement Plc has announced the appointment of Guillaume Moyen as the substantive Group Chief Financial Officer.
In line with the information contained in the press release issued by the company, Guillaume’s appointment as the Group Chief Financial Officer of Dangote Cement Plc with effect from March 18, 2021, was confirmed by the Board, at the Board meeting held yesterday.
The Board congratulates Guillaume and wishes him success in his new role.
What you should know
- Guillaume joined DCP in February 2019 as Group CFO (Operations), from OLA Energy where he was Group CFO between 2014 and 2019. He was appointed Acting Group Chief Financial Officer in March 2019.
- Prior to joining Dangote Cement in 2019, he has worked in various leadership roles across diverse fields, which include Finance, Risk Management, Internal Control, Audit, IT, and Procurement.
- He is a Chartered Accountant and an MBA degree holder from Columbia Business School, with more than 20 years of experience in multi-national industrial and services companies notably operating in emerging and frontier markets.
Appointments
Gokada appoints Nikhil Goel as new CEO
Nikhil Goel has been appointed as the new CEO of Gokada
Gokada, Nigeria-based last-mile delivery, logistics, and transportation start-up has formally unveiled Nikhil Goel as its new CEO.
Goel’s transition to CEO is a natural progression as he has been responsible for leading the company since Gokada tragically lost its founder, Fahim Saleh, in July 2020.
In the past 12-months, Goel has helped Gokada increase its revenue by 10X and grow its delivery order volume by 100X, enabling the company to reach profitability.
Goel first joined Gokada in 2019, bringing with him extensive experience in the global last-mile logistics space, first in India as General Manager of unicorn food delivery start-up Zomato, and then as Head of New Verticals at SafeBoda in Kenya.
What they are saying
Commenting on his appointment, Goel said:
- “It is a real honor to continue Fahim’s legacy as CEO of Gokada. Fahim’s passion for entrepreneurship in Nigeria was infectious and inspiring. I was fortunate to have worked very closely with him. Together with Fahim’s family and Gokada’s investors, our incredible team here in Nigeria will continue to build the vision Fahim created to make a great impact on businesses and lives in Nigeria and beyond.”
Ruby Saleh, Fahim’s elder sister, who is now a Gokada board member, said:
- “Nikhil is a natural successor to Fahim as they worked so closely together to set the direction of the company’s current trajectory. Nikhil really understands Fahim’s mission in founding Gokada and I am fully confident in his ability to lead the company to great success. Fahim had a passion for technology being used to scale access and create a lasting impact and his brilliance lives on in Gokada. Nikhil has done an incredible job leading the company since Fahim’s passing and we believe he’ll continue to take Gokada forward, just the way Fahim envisioned.”
Gokada continues to evolve from a riding-hailing company to becoming the leading food delivery, parcel delivery, and last-mile e-commerce fulfillment solution in Nigeria.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: FCMB posts profit after tax of N19.6 billion.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.