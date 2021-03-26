Buhari reappoints Alex Okoh as DG BPE for another 4 years

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second 4-year tenure with effect from April 10, 2021.

The renewal of his appointment is in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization and Commercialization) Act 1999.

According to a series of tweets from the Presidency, this disclosure is contained in a State House press release from the Office of the Vice President.

The statement also admitted that BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities in the last 4 years.

What you should know

The BPE is the federal government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. It also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.