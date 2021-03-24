Coronavirus
UN says 26 countries in Africa have received 15 million vaccines
The UN has stated that 26 African countries have received vaccines courtesy of its COVAX initiative.
The United Nations has stated that 15 million vaccines have been shared among 26 African nations under the COVAX scheme, as of March 21, 2021.
This was disclosed by Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, during a virtual meeting with the African Group at the UN on Tuesday.
READ: Nigeria records lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 112 days
What the UN Secretary-General is saying
“As I have said again and again, a COVID-19 vaccine must be a global public good available to everyone, everywhere. Vaccine equity is a moral test of global solidarity.
“We see many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding in wealthier countries, as well as continued side deals with manufacturers that undermine access for all.
“The world needs to unite to produce and distribute sufficient vaccines for all, which means at least doubling manufacturing capacity around the world,” Guterres said.
READ: AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is safe – European Medicines Agency
Guterres also used the meeting to reiterate his appeal for debt relief for African countries to “ease the economic and social fallout of the crisis’’.
The organisation says more than $2 billion (N776 billion) is still needed under COVAX to fully meet its goal to vaccinate those most in need by the end of the year.
What you should know: COVAX is a UN-led initiative aimed at equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.
READ: Okonjo-Iweala says Nigeria should establish capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally
In case you missed it
- The first batch of the COVAX Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccines arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2021 via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
- The Vaccine rollout in Africa started with South Africa taking delivery of the first batch of Coronavirus vaccines (AstraZeneca) at the OR Tambo International Airport from India on February 1, 2021.
- Ghana has received the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax on February 24, 2021.
Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 23rd of March 2021, 214 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 162,082 confirmed cases.
On the 23rd of March 2021, 214 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 162,076 cases have been confirmed, 148,530 cases have been discharged and 2,031 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.73 million tests have been carried out as of March 23rd, 2021 compared to 1.68 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 23rd March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 162,082
- Total Number Discharged – 148,530
- Total Deaths – 2,031
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,727,467
According to the NCDC, the 214 new cases are reported from 12 states- Adamawa (109), Lagos (33), Bauchi (26), Kaduna (9), Rivers (9), FCT (7), Oyo (7), Gombe (5), Ebonyi (4), Osun (3), Ekiti (1), and Ogun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,370, followed by Abuja (19,591), Plateau (9,015), Kaduna (8,878), Rivers (6,876), Oyo (6,831), Edo (4,868), Ogun (4,612), Kano (3,890), Ondo (3,162), Kwara (3,067), Delta (2,599), Osun (2,515), Nasarawa (2,316), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,082), Gombe (2,030), Ebonyi (1,993), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,736), and Abia (1,649).
Imo State has recorded 1,639 cases, Bauchi (1,514), Borno (1,324), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Ekiti (857), Bayelsa (863), Sokoto (773), Jigawa (501), Kebbi (438), Cross River (357), Yobe (293), Zamfara (231), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Business
COVID-19: Up to 161 million Africans may have fallen into poverty – ECA
The ECA has stated that between 49 million and 161 million Africans may have fallen into COVID-19 induced poverty.
The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has disclosed that between 49 million and 161 million Africans may have fallen under the poverty line due to the effects of the pandemic.
This was disclosed by Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the ECA at the 53rd ministerial session of the ECA and the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development holding in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday.
Songwe arrived at the figure based on the growth elasticity of poverty change approach, and with economic growth contractions of 1.8–5.4 per cent in 2020, among other indicators.
READ: Covid-19: World Bank discloses when Sub-Saharan Africa will fall into recession
She said that one billion Africans, representing more than 80 per cent of the total population, have a mean consumption rate of less than $5.50 per day, citing the fact that two-thirds of Africans reside in countries with a consumption of less than $1.90 a day.
“Globally, social assistance spending ranges from $6.1 billion in Africa to $290 billion in North America.
“On per-capita basis, the 30 countries in Africa, for which data is available, spend only USD 10 per capita on social protection, against USD 361 per capita in East Asia and the Pacific and USD 442 per capita in North America,” Songwe said.
READ: Nigeria’s most valuable bank, GTBank posts a Profit After Tax of N201 billion
Meanwhile Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ofori-Atta has warned that African economies are contracting, and a sharp increase in infections is overwhelming health systems.
“Africa’s GDP contracted by 2.1 per cent (African Economic Outlook 2021) compared to a 3.5 per cent contraction in global GDP (World Bank).
“However, the second wave has depleted our buffers, our economies are contracting, and we are witnessing sharp increases in infections and deaths. These developments are overwhelming our health systems,” Ofori-Atta said.
“As a result, the Real GDP in Africa is projected to grow by 3.4 % in 2021 compared to the projected global growth of 5.5 %,” he added.
READ: Revenue of US-owned companies in Nigeria decreased from N1.47 trillion to N1.08 trillion in 2020
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the African Development Bank (AfDB) revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic could push an estimated 39 million Africans into extreme poverty this year, following about 30 million who were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.
- Dangote Cement Plc posts N276.07 billion profit in FY 2020.
- Linkage Assurance Plc forecasts a profit after tax of N446.84 million in Q2 2021.