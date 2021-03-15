Okonjo-Iweala says Nigeria should establish capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria should start looking at establishing the capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally. She also added that her role at the World Trade Organisation would be used to support women entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded.

The WTO boss disclosed this at the State House meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon.

The State House revealed that Okonjo-Iweala and President Buhari discussed topics including:

Improving Nigeria’s share of global trade

Developing Nigeria’s Services sector

Covid-19

Attracting investment; training & capacity building and

Safe Schools

“I felt I had to come to Nigeria first, to say thank you, to Mr President; to thank him for his nomination,” she said.

She also thanked young Nigerians on social media for sending encouraging videos.

On trade dumping, she said the WTO has measures to protect national economies from dumping and other harmful practices, citing that within the WTO principles, there are provisions that exist to protect and support vulnerable countries.

On Nigeria’s preparedness for vaccines, she said: “I’ve been in the vaccine business for last 5-6 years. You need 4-5 years to get a plant approved to produce vaccines. I’m advocating that Nigeria should start looking now at establishing capacity for manufacturing vaccines locally. This is not going to be the last pandemic.”

She also added that although free trade has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, it has also left some people behind. That is why one of her duties at WTO is to support women entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and all the marginalized and excluded.

