Business

Okonjo-Iweala in Nigeria to assist entrepreneurs

Okonjo-Iweala’s one-week visit to Nigeria is to assist entrepreneurs and improve the economy.

Published

25 mins ago

on

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, World Bank, Davos, World Economic Forum, WTO accepts nomination of Okonjo-Iweala as DG despite opposition from Egypt,WTO:  Happy to be in final rounds of DG Campaign- Okonjo Iweala

The new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has visited Nigeria to assist entrepreneurs and improve the economy.

The Development economist disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport on Saturday when she arrived for a one-week visit.

She explained that it is needful for the country to explore its share of trade in Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement. ‌According to her, she will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and a number of ministers in the coming days.

READ: Okonjo-Iweala warns that ‘vaccine nationalism’ could frustrate pandemic recovery

In case you missed it

  • While answering questions during an interview on the benefits of Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment to Nigeria and women, Nigeria’s former Consul General to the United States and former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi pointed out that the only way Nigeria as a country can benefit from her appointment is by being productive.
  • According to Nairametrics, the former diplomat said, ‘’I need to make this point which I have made to a few who when we discuss, a few that I answered their questions yesterday who said to me how would Ngozi help Nigeria and I said no she will not help you.
  • “She will not help you unless you are productive, she will not help you except you have something to sell, because her role as a DG of the World Trade Organization, the World Trade Organization is an organization that regulates global trade and except you have something to sell and you know put into the world market her role is to ensure that you get a fair deal and that you are not cheated in the whole process.”

 

Business

FG to cut down on borrowing, to increase use of sovereign guarantees

The FG has announced plans to step up its use of sovereign guarantees to fund infrastructural development.

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 13, 2021

By

Debt management office, DMO,Nigeria's Debt to revenue ratio, DMO suspends April 2020 FGN savings bond offer

The Federal Government has announced plans to step up its use of sovereign guarantees to fund infrastructural development in a bid to reduce the need for raising debt for such projects.

Nigeria intends to raise the value of these assurances to 5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 1.5% that it was in 2019.

According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, while speaking at a conference in Lagos.

READ: Nigeria’s high recurrent costs, low revenue and escalating debt numbers

What the Director-General of the Debt Management Office is saying

Oniha said, “On the part of the sovereign, we want to give guarantees. We can’t keep borrowing on the balance sheet.

The DMO boss pointed out that the Nigerian government is looking at guarantees as a way of cutting down the country’s public debt so that investors will be able to raise funding from banks and institutions based on these guarantees.

Oniha said that the government has started the process of selecting an adviser that will develop a framework to build capacity to identify, review and evaluate projects for sovereign guarantees.

READ: FG to create “Special Instruments” as part of plans to formalize its borrowing from CBN

She said, “We are actually asking for an embedded adviser to handhold us through that process because we expect the volume of off-balance-sheet transactions to be significant.’

Nigeria’s public debt, including central bank overdrafts, which was put at 34.4% of the GDP in 2020, is adjudged to be relatively low compared to its contemporaries. However, the major challenge for the country has always been that of revenue as it spends over a third of its revenue servicing its debt due to very low revenue generation.

READ: FG to convert N10 trillion “ways and means” loan into 30 year bond – DMO

What you should know

  • Nigerians have been very critical of the country’s ever-increasing debt profile which they allege is dangerous for its future.
  • The Security and Exchange Commission had on Thursday said that the rising debt service is an economic threat to the country just as the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had still insisted that the Federal Government will have to borrow to fund the 2021 budget.
  • Although the government has insisted that Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is still within a manageable limit, it recognizes the fact that the country needs to increase its revenue-generating capacity to be able to service its debt and meet other obligations.
  • Nigeria plans to boost infrastructure investments to stimulate economic growth after exiting its second recession in 4 years in the fourth quarter.
  • Moody Investors Service had said in a report that Nigeria needs at least $3 trillion over 30 years to reduce its infrastructure deficit.

Business

Feminist Coalition provides details on how they spent ₦87,452,553.28 #EndSARS donations

After being called out for allegaed misappropriation of funds, Feminist Coalition responds has responded.

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 13, 2021

By

#EndSARS: Feminist Coalition raise Cryptos worth $126,000, #EndSARS: Protesters launch helpline centre, online radio platform, 'Soro Soke', EndSARS Protest: Feminist Coalition group raise additional N31 million crowdfund in four days

Feminist Coalition, a not-for-profit organization and one of the leading supporters of the #EndSARS campaign has shared a breakdown of how they spent the donations received during the #EndSARS campaign.

Donations for the peaceful #EndSARS movement ended October 22nd, 2020.

In a statement, the group highlighted how they’ve worked tirelessly to ensure every amount made for disbursement reached the people who needed it.

Between October and November, the group donated ₦20,114,087.25 to #EndSARS response (medical) and ₦6, 121,678.73 to #EndSARS Mental health support

READ: Feminist Coalition stops receiving donations, reveal plans for the remaining funds

From November 2020 to February 2021, they donated ₦40,000,000 to 80 families (₦500,000 each) who lost loved ones due to police brutality.

On December 31st 2020, ₦2,000,000 was spent on a “memorial for the fallen” documentary to preserve the memory of police brutality victims in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the balance of funds was to be spent as follows:

  • EndSARSresponse (medical) – ₦20,114,087.25
  • The Legal aid network – ₦15,741,459.59
  • Relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased – ₦40,228,174.51
  • Memorial for the Fallen – ₦5,247,153.197
  • #EndSars Mental health support – ₦6, 121,678.73

READ: Why Nigeria is Africa’s biggest Crypto market

All other funds received by the Feminist Coalition for the purposes mentioned above have been disbursed”

They also highlighted that a report of the ongoing audit committee of the #EndSARS funds raised by them will be publicly available within eight weeks with independent external auditors’ endorsement.

The group also noted that “the feminist coalition has continued to pursue its primary objectives to advance women focused causes with its independent resources outside of the #EndSARS donations”.

The statement was signed by Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ozzy Etomi, Ire Aderinokun, Fakhrriyyah Hashim, Oluwaseun Osowobi, Jola Ayeye, Laila Johnson-Salami, Karo Omu, Obiageli Alintah, Tito Ovia, Kiki Mordi and FK Abudu.

