Exclusives
How Nigeria can benefit from Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as DG WTO
Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, a welcome development for Nigeria, but the country needs to position itself to take advantage of the benefits.
In what is no longer news, Nigeria’s former Minister for Finance, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, has been confirmed at the virtual special general council meeting as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the first woman and first African to do so.
The near paralyzed global trade institution, which has been leaderless since Brazilian career diplomat Roberto Azevedo stepped down last August, a year ahead of schedule, is desperately in need of reinvigoration, something Okonjo-Iweala has addressed immediately after the announcement of her appointment.
Her appointment is coming at a critical time the 26-year old WTO is faced with multiple crises even before the Covid-19 pandemic devastated the global economy, weighed down by stalled trade talk and also struggled to manage the trade tensions between the United States and China.
During her interview with Time, Okonjo-Iweala said that global trade can help ease the Covid-19 pandemic, tackle climate change and restore faith in the system of cooperation that has faltered in recent years. She says that the WTO has a central role to play as a facilitator.
Following her appointment, the new WTO Director-General said she has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages, amid a lot of excitement from both local and international groups and individuals with a lot of expectations.
This is as Nigeria as a country and intending global player hopes to derive some benefits from her new appointment especially with the take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
While answering questions during an interview on benefits to Nigeria and women with Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, Nigeria’s former Consul General to the United States and former Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi pointed out that the only way Nigeria as a country can benefit from her appointment is by being productive.
The former diplomat said, ‘’I need to make this point which I have made to a few who when we discuss, a few that I answered their questions yesterday who said to me how would Ngozi help Nigeria and I said no she will not help you. She will not help you unless you are productive, she will not help you except you have something to sell, because her role as a DG of the World Trade Organization, the World Trade Organization is an organization that regulates global trade and except you have something to sell and you know put into the world market her role is to ensure that you get a fair deal and that you are not cheated in the whole process.
‘’But where you are not trading, where you have nothing to trade, where you are not doing anything whether its e-commerce or the other side of it, the most important thing is that if we want to benefit from her being the WTO Director-General, we need to up our game in terms of being productive. When we become productive and we have a lot to do, to sell and I think thats how her role will certainly benefit not just women but also you know all those engaged in global trade.
‘’There are so many things, unbelievable so many things that we can do in this country. There is nothing we cannot sell if only we get down and start being productive, you know the bulk of the problem we have, the lack of opportunities in this country is the fact that we are simply not productive, we are a consuming nation for goodness sake and until we change the pattern.’’
In their reaction, LCCI through its Director-General, Dr. Muda Yusuf stated that while the emergence of Dr Okonjo-Iweala as the new WTO Director-General is very gratifying and calls for celebration, there is a need to manage expectations around the outcomes for the Nigerian economy given the numerous productivity and competitive issues the country is grappling with, adding that ultimately, these are the factors that would determine the benefits that would accrue to the economy from global trade.
He said for Nigeria to fully take advantage of the opportunities offered by her appointment as head of WTO, it is imperative to ensure the following:
- We need to build capacity for the international competitiveness of our products and services.
- Also imperative is the need to address trade facilitation issues, especially around port processes, ports infrastructures, international trade documentation, foreign exchange policies, trade policies and industrial policies.
- We need to promote local value addition and backward integration to strengthen the competitiveness of our domestic industries.
- We must undertake reforms of our tariff policy in accordance with the principles of comparative advantage, which would enable the country to optimise opportunities in the global trade arena and enhance the citizens’ welfare.
- It is critical to develop an AfCFTA strategy that would enable the country leverage trade opportunities both continentally and globally.
- There is need to improve on our strategy in managing the coronavirus pandemic ranging from ensuring compliance to safety protocols to vaccine procurement and distribution.
Bottom line
While the new WTO would not give any preferential treatment to Nigeria, it is important to note that if the nation is not ready to address its tariff policy in accordance with the principles of comparative advantage, Iweala’s appointment may not make any difference.
Exclusives
Cargo handlers record higher revenues despite airline crunch
For companies like NAHCO and SAHCO, cargo business got a major boost from higher importation of goods.
The year 2020 was one which different sectors of the Nigerian economy will not forget in a hurry. While some believe it was filled with losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others witnessed a boom in certain segments of their operations, especially the aviation handling companies.
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) and Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) are the only aviation handling firms listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and a look into their books revealed that the year was not as bad as was initially projected. Though, the revenue they made from flight passengers related services dropped due to the lockdown, revenue made from cargo handling rose significantly.
READ: NAHCO reacts to $8.06 million intercepted by Customs at Lagos Airport
NAHCO, Nigeria’s oldest handling company recorded revenue growth in import cargo handling from N3.60 billion in 2019 to N3.65 billion at the end of 2020. Revenue from its export cargo business rose from N348.6 million to N397.4 million in 2020.
Cargo Handling includes invoices raised for; cargo documentation services for airlines, import, and export.
SAHCO on the other hand reported its import revenue rose from N4.436 billion in 2019 to N4.865 billion, it also grew its cargo handling export revenue from N318.38 million recorded in 2019 to N447.90 million in 2020.
Cargo handling in SAHCO Plc also includes income from Cargo documentation services rendered to airlines, which include import and export cargo facilitation through Nigeria’s biggest network of customers, bonded warehouses in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt. SAHCO’s profit grew from N446.53 billion to N639.10 billion in 2020.
READ: Aviation contribution to GDP drops by 38.86% in Q3 2020 – NBS
What led to the growth?
While commercial airlines recorded losses from their passenger businesses, Cargo Handling companies were able to avoid a similar fate. That aspect of their revenues remained intact as airlines continued lifting goods, especially essential items such as medical supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
According to IATA, “Airlines transport over 52 million metric tons of goods a year, representing more than 35% of global trade by value but less than 1% of world trade by volume. That is equivalent to $6.8 trillion worth of goods annually, or $18.6 billion worth of goods every day.”
For companies like NAHCO and SAHCO, the economic lockdown may have impacted negatively on their revenues from passenger handling business but their cargo business got a major boost from higher importation of goods.
READ: Aviation: Nigerian ground handling firms count revenue losses due to pandemic-induced plunge
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also reveal Nigeria imported items worth N627 billion through the MMA Cargo alone in the first three quarters of 2020. Total exports from the MMA cargo terminal was
This contributed significantly to the increase in revenue recorded by the cargo handling companies during the year.
On the stock market
NAHCO has a market capitalization of N3.5 billion and is trading at just 51.6% of its book value. However, its price-earnings multiple of 21x suggests it is not making enough profit relative to its balance sheet. NAHCO for example has a net asset of N6.8 billion and carries no external debt.
SAHCO on the other hand has a market capitalization of N4.1 billion and trading at a price to book ratio of just 21%. It also has a price to earnings ratio of 6.47x. SAHCO has a total shareholders fund of N19.6 billion mostly made up of property plant and equipment. However, it has a net cash balance (after debt) of N1.8 billion.
Exclusives
How fintech companies are wrestling with commercial banks in Nigeria
Since the rise fintechs, commercial banks are forced to do better in terms of providing better services and good customer responses.
It is well known that fintech companies are using technology to provide easier ways for customers and clients to manage their finances. However, while some might say they are doing this better than commercial banks, there is nothing to suggest that the commercial banks are losing out, as commercial banks remain widely used in Nigeria.
Nevertheless, while banks have the customer base and staff numbers to tackle the disruptive potentials of fintech startups, their responses have been quite passive.
Fintech companies like Paystack, PiggyVest, Kuda Bank and others are innovating past traditional institutions by making digital financial services like lending, savings, or investing readily available to people. They have been able to recognize the pain points for users, which have not been addressed by commercial banks.
Other fintech startups have fueled the growth of alternative lenders which offer both higher yields to investors and faster, cheaper, more convenient loans for borrowers compared to traditional banks. Startups like Carbon and Branch offer lower loan rates than commercial banks and this is mostly because fintech companies are not subject to the operational costs involved in running a traditional bank with multiple branches.
In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Femi Oshinlaja, the COO of Cassava Fintech, a pan-African Fintech Group that enables digital financial services for Africa’s mobile consumers, explained why digital solutions are fast spreading across the African continent by stating;
“With the growth in smartphone penetration and greater pervasiveness of the internet, we see the convergence of the online channels with more consumers opting to use digital channels to send money home as they see the convenience of doing so from the comfort of their homes and not having to queue to make the transaction in addition to the affordability of the online option.”
Fintechs have tremendous advantages over banks. They are mostly tailored to meet the needs of the younger demographic, and they have had a lot of media buzz that has for the most part trended positively in their favour. Their main strength revolves around the innovations that are closely associated with their brands.
But, it’s highly unlikely that Fintech startups will replace commercial banks any time soon, for a number of reasons. Femi Oshinlaja also added that he felt the traditional brick and mortar channels of sending money still remain as the dominant or preferred way of remitting money home. This is undergirded by the confidence, trust and limited risk the customers associate with walk-in outlets to send money. Customer behaviour and habits take time to change and educating them on the value of the online channels is key.
Trust: First, consumers still trust banks over startup companies to responsibly hold their money.
Robust service offerings: A significant percentage of consumers — especially among the older generation — are not necessarily excited about using different service providers to manage deposits, borrow, invest, and plan their retirement. Unlike fintech, which only focuses on providing services around specific financial offerings, banks are one-stop shops for all financial needs. It can be quite stressful to get a loan from one platform, then download another app for investment, etc.
In-person relationship: Commercial banks tend to have strong existing relationships with their users because they leverage on the in-person touchpoints at their branches to solidify relationships with their users — even as they build out their digital strategies. This is unlike fintechs that limit their interactions with users to digital channels.
While all these are true, banks need to leverage on their strengths and register their digital presence. Very few commercial banks are interested in improving consumers’ digital experience. You can see that in the quality of their mobile apps and the process it takes to set them up. This is unlike the fintech companies that offer good user experiences in their mobile apps.
Banks need to utilise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions offered by finTech start-ups so that they can easily integrate and streamline operational capabilities and move toward digital/mobile delivery.
Most commercial banks like GTBank, Sterling Bank, and Wema are tapping into resources to better position themselves in this new digital era by investing in emerging technologies — such as mobility, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics — to develop a deeper and broader understanding of what each client really wants from solutions that address the different segments of their financial lives.
The rise of fintech has opened up a world of possibilities. Commercial banks are now driven to do better in terms of providing better services, good customer response to their users.
What to expect
- In the coming years, it is predicted we will see a proliferation in financial technology products, and digital services companies in Africa as smartphone and internet penetration increases.
- According to data from Disrupt Africa, fintech attracted the most funding by tech startups in Africa with 24% in 2020, and funded tech startups grew by 27.7% in 2020.
- With this, it is very likely the competition between fintechs and traditional banks in Nigeria will continue for the $9 billion value pool.
- As this anonymous writer puts it, ‘banks want to be fintech companies, while fintech companies want to be banks’. Therefore, we might see increased collaboration in the near future similar to what we saw in 2017 when Nigerian bank, Wema launched Alat by Wema.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]