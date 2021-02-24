Coronavirus
Update: Ghana receives World’s first doses of free WHO Covax vaccines
Ghana received its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax.
Ghana has received the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the world races to contain the pandemic.
This was disclosed by World Health Organisation (WHO) Accra, Ghana via it’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
Covax, launched last April to help ensure a fairer distribution of coronavirus vaccines between rich and poor nations, said it would deliver two billion doses to its members by the end of the year.
In a joint statement issued by UNICEF and WHO, it stated, “We are pleased that Ghana has become the first country to receive the Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax facility.
“The 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine licensed by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India, are part of an initial tranche of deliveries headed to several low and middle-income countries.”
According to France24, the Emirates flight carrying the vaccines touched down at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport shortly after 0740 GMT, according to images broadcast on television.
The arrival of the #COVID19Vaccine into Ghana is a momentous occasion and critical in bringing the pandemic to an end. pic.twitter.com/Sl6lLAWuU5
— WHO Ghana (@WHOGhana) February 24, 2021
What you should know
- Covax had said it aimed to deliver 2,412,000 doses of the vaccine to Ghana.
- The country’s food and drug authority has authorised the use of the vaccines made in India as well as the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.
- The West African nation has recorded 80,759 Covid-19 cases and 582 deaths since the start of the pandemic. These figures are believed to fall short of the real toll as the number of tests is low.
- Health workers and other frontline staff are meant to be among the first to receive doses.
- “In the days ahead, frontline workers will begin to receive vaccines,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said. “The next phase in the fight against this disease can begin – the ramping up of the largest immunization campaign in history.”
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 23rd of February 2021, 571 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 153,187 confirmed cases.
On the 23rd of February 2021, 571 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 153,187 cases have been confirmed, 129,943 cases have been discharged and 1,874 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.49 million tests have been carried out as of February 3rd, 2021 compared to 1.44 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 23rd February 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 153,187
- Total Number Discharged – 129,943
- Total Deaths – 1,874
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,489,103
According to the NCDC, the 571 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (170), Ogun (65), FCT (45), Kwara (34), Abia (32), Enugu (32), Kano (25), Oyo (22), Ondo (21), Rivers (19), Kaduna (19), Benue (18), Bayelsa (12), Kebbi (12), Nasarawa (11), Akwa Ibom (9), Delta (8), Ekiti (6), Niger (5), Bauchi (3) and Imo (3).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 54,882, followed by Abuja (19,064), Plateau (8,833), Kaduna (8,379), Oyo (6,698), Rivers (6,342), Edo (4,474), Ogun (4,189), Kano (3,691), Ondo (2,944), Kwara (2,865), Delta (2,526), Osun (2,324), Nasarawa (2,197), Katsina (2,029, Gombe (2,027), Enugu (1,998), Ebonyi (1,839), Anambra (1,615), and Abia (1,472).
Imo State has recorded 1,440 cases, Akwa Ibom (1,429), Borno (1,242), Bauchi (1,221), Benue (1,188), Niger (912), Ekiti (777), Sokoto (768), Bayelsa (763), Adamawa (762), Taraba (693), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (349), Yobe (268), Cross River (267), Zamfara (219), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
Coronavirus
IATA COVID-19 travel pass app to be ready soon
The pass is an app that verifies a passenger has had the Covid-19 tests or vaccines required to enter a country.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is expecting that its digital Covid Travel Pass will be ready for roll-out in a matter of weeks.
The pass is an app that verifies a passenger has had the Covid-19 tests or vaccines required to enter a country.
This was disclosed by Vinoop Goel, IATA’s regional director of airports and external relations who said,
“The key issue is one of confidence. Passengers need to be confident that the testing they’ve taken is accurate and will allow them to enter the country.
“And then governments need to have the confidence that the tests that the passengers claim to have are one which is accurate and meets their own conditions.
“We are currently working with a number of airlines worldwide and learning from these pilots. And the plan is to go live in March.
“So basically we expect to have a fully functional working system over the next few weeks.
“We do have a case in the Republic of Korea that does require a paper certificate, so we are working with the government there to ensure they will allow digital certificates to be accepted.”
What you should know
- According to IATA, the Travel Pass is designed in a “modular” way, so that it can work with other digital solutions that are being trialed around the world.
- The App will be available on iOS and Android platforms and to be free to passengers.
- Singapore Airlines was the first airline to start trials of the travel pass in December.
- Etihad, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand are among the other airlines currently conducting trials, and IATA says it is discussing the pass with most airlines throughout the Asia Pacific region.
- It is to be noted that the closest paper equivalent to the app is the Yellow Card, a World Health Organization document which confirms passengers have been vaccinated.
- The airline industry plummeted nearly 70% in 2020 compared to 2019, as Covid dealt a serious blow on the operators and the industry.
Why this matters
The pass is being seen as essential for reopening air travel, as many countries still have strict restrictions or quarantines in place.
An app has become quite essential considering the high level of risk of fraud associated with paper certificates.
According to BBC News report, “Europol recently revealed that a forgery ring in France had been selling negative test results to passengers at Charles de Gaulle Airport and fraudsters had also been apprehended in the UK for selling forged results”.
In many other countries, there have been large-scale frauds of forging negative results for passengers, with several law enforcement officers indicted in the acts.
The industry is hoping for a recovery in 2021, but it’s unlikely that the vaccine rollout will solve the problem immediately, which is part of the reason IATA thinks the Travel Pass is needed.
