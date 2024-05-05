Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has announced that his Cabinet has unanimously decided to shut down popular news outlet’s, Al Jazeera’s, operations in Israel.

This decision follows the recent passage of a new media law by Israeli lawmakers, commonly known as the “Al Jazeera law,” which allows the government to prohibit foreign broadcasters if they are considered a threat to national security.

According to CNN, Netanyahu shared the Cabinet’s decision on Sunday labeling Al Jazeera as “the hate channel.”

“The government headed by me unanimously decided: the incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel.”

Ofir Gendelman, the prime minister’s spokesperson to the Arab world, said Sunday that the decision would be “implemented immediately.”

Al Jazeera’s Equipment to be Confiscated

In addition, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced on Sunday that he had issued an order to shut down operations, which would take effect immediately.

Based on reports from Israel, this could lead to the closure of Al Jazeera’s offices in the country, the seizure of broadcasting equipment, the removal of the station from cable and satellite TV lineups, and the blocking of its website.

The Israeli government has criticized Al Jazeera, which operates out of the Gulf state of Qatar and has significant influence in the Arab world, for its allegedly biased coverage of the ongoing conflict with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

“Al Jazeera reporters harmed Israel’s security and incited IDF soldiers. It is time to expel the mouthpiece of Hamas from our country,” Khahi quoted Netanyahu saying.

Implementation of “Al Jazeera’s Law”

The action follows a month after Netanyahu pledged to close the television network in Israel after the enactment of a comprehensive law that permits the government to shut down foreign broadcasters deemed a threat to national security.

In early April, Netanyahu expressed on X his intention to “immediately act in accordance with the new law” to halt the channel’s operations within the country. Netanyahu’s administration has consistently criticized Al Jazeera for what it views as anti-Israeli bias.

Al Jazeera, known for its on-the-ground reporting from Gaza during Israel’s conflict with Hamas, strongly criticized the decision and promised to continue its “bold and professional coverage.”

The legislation grants the prime minister and communications minister the power to temporarily close foreign media operations in Israel—a move that rights organizations warn could significantly impact how international media reports on the war in Gaza.

Human Rights Watch described it as “an alarming escalation,” and the Committee to Protect Journalists expressed deep concern about the new law.

The decision coincided with talks in Cairo on Saturday, aimed at negotiating a ceasefire and a deal regarding hostages.

Backstory

Al Jazeera has reported extensively on the catastrophic situation in the Palestinian territory and shown images of death and destruction that are rarely seen on Israeli television stations.

The channel also regularly shows videos of attacks on Israeli soldiers by Hamas’ military arm, the Qassam Brigades.

The channel has rejected allegations of bias and, in the past, accused Netanyahu of spreading “new lies and inflammatory slanders” against the network.

Al Jazeera has also accused the Israeli military of deliberately targeting journalists on several occasions.

Netanyahu has accused Al Jazeera of “damaging Israel’s security, actively participating in the massacre on October 7 and inciting against Israeli soldiers.”