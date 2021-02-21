Coronavirus
Health Minister says Nigeria may get COVID-19 vaccines in 10 days
Nigeria’s Minister has disclosed that the country may be receiving its first set of vaccines in a few days.
The Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this in a meeting in Lagos on Saturday.
Ehanire disclosed that the vaccines are expected are coming from 5 countries in 10 days’ time.
“We are told that by the end of this month, which is about 10 days from now, we shall get the vaccines.
“We do not produce the vaccines. They are manufactured abroad in about four or five countries,’’ he told newsmen at the end of an inspection tour of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba.
He added that the only African nation manufacturing vaccine is South Africa, adding that nations with the capacity to manufacture had their own challenges and had to vaccinate their population first.
“South Africa has a license to make the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, while Russia only recently gave India the licence to produce AstraZeneca,” the minister said.
The Minister also added that Nigeria had the operational capacity for the distribution of vaccines.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use in Nigeria.
- Nigeria is also expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, which is 15 million doses, from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 20th of February 2021, 645 new confirmed cases and 18 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 151,553 confirmed cases.
On the 20th of February 2021, 645 new confirmed cases and 18 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 151,553 cases have been confirmed, 128,005 cases have been discharged and 1,831 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.44 million tests have been carried out as of February 20th, 2021 compared to 1.39 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 20th February 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 151,553
- Total Number Discharged – 128,005
- Total Deaths – 1,831
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,441,013
According to the NCDC, the 645 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (282), Ogun (72), FCT (50), Kaduna (33), Osun (24), Imo (23), Abia (21), Borno (18), Oyo (17), Edo (15), Nasarawa (15), Taraba (14), Ekiti (11), Ondo (11), Plateau (11), Kano (10), Rivers (7), Delta (5), Bauchi (3), and Jigawa (3).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 54,447, followed by Abuja (18,980), Plateau (8,829), Kaduna (8,301), Oyo (6,627), Rivers (6,269), Edo (4,457), Ogun (4,028), Kano (3,646), Ondo (2,892), Kwara (2,737), Delta (2,508), Osun (2,283), Nasarawa (2,170), Katsina (2,022), Gombe (2,018), Enugu (1,966), Ebonyi (1,754), Anambra (1,615), and Abia (1,440).
Imo State has recorded 1,426 cases, Akwa Ibom (1,395), Borno (1,233), Bauchi (1,213), Benue (1,170), Niger (907), Sokoto (768), Ekiti (740), Bayelsa (733), Adamawa (725), Taraba (693), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (314), Cross River (267), Yobe (260), Zamfara (219), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
Coronavirus
Russia approves its third Covid-19 vaccine
Russia has approved its third vaccine against the coronavirus disease for domestic use.
Moscow was the first country to register a vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, in August 2020, ahead of trials.
According to a report from Reuters, this was disclosed by the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, while speaking on State TV, on Saturday, although large-scale clinical trials of the vaccine, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre, is yet to commence.
Mishustin said, “Today, Russia is the only country to have already three vaccines against COVID-19.’’
Russia has already approved 2 Covid-19 vaccines, including the Sputnik V shot, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and has been approved in over 2 dozen countries across the globe.
The preemptive approvals which were first greeted with scepticism, had some scientists from the West raise concerns, but vaccinations with those first two shots began on a mass scale in Russia only after trials were concluded and showed success.
Sputnik V was approved in August and late-stage trials began in September. Mass vaccination was launched in December after preliminary trial results showed the vaccine to be 91.4% effective.
The Russian Health Minister, Mikhail Murashko had revealed that over 2 million Russians have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of Sputnik V, since then.
The rollout of a second vaccine, developed by the Vector Institute in Novosibirsk, is beginning.
The CoviVac vaccine which was produced by state-run Chumak Centre based in Moscow has employed a different method from Sputnik and EpiVacCorona, using inactive virus.
Unlike the Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a modified harmless cold virus that tricks the body into producing antigens to help the immune system prepare for a coronavirus infection, the CoviVac vaccine is a whole-virion vaccine.
The Chumakov Centre’s director, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Saturday, “The vaccine we have developed… reflects the whole history of Russian, as well as global, vaccine science.’’
He said that the Chumakov Centre is expecting to produce around half a million doses per month on its platforms, Ishmukhametov said on Saturday.
Deputy Prime Minister Golikova also announced on Saturday that Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year, including 83 million Sputnik V doses.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in a televised government meeting, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, had announced the registration of its first Covid-19 vaccine in what was then seen as a step ahead of other vaccine development.
- The vaccine which was developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute in collaboration with the Russian Investment Fund was said to give effective protection against the deadly disease.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in October that the country had registered its second vaccine, EpiVacCorona, which health officials had said would enter mass production this month.
